PAINTSVILLE Fresh off a stirring comeback to open the 57th District Tournament on Monday night, Paintsville led at halftime in the district final on Thursday night.
It was Martin County’s turn to rally.
The Cardinals, down two at intermission, outscored the Tigers 17-11 in the third quarter and out-pointed Paintsville by three more in the fourth to secure a 53-46 win for a district title at Johnson Central’s Paul R. Setser Fieldhouse.
Laken Williams scored 20 points, Jaaliyah Warren netted 11 and Brittany Thompson tallied 10 for Martin County (22-6).
Ava Hyden produced 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double for the Tigers (18-12). Kylie Kinner dropped in 14 points and Emilea Preece delivered 12.
Kinner knocked down four 3-pointers and Hyden added three of Paintsville’s nine triples, to Martin County’s four.
But the Cardinals went 15 of 21 at the foul line to the Tigers’ 5-of-10 showing.
Both teams advance to next week’s 15th Region Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
PAINTSVILLE 13 9 11 13 — 46
MARTIN CO. 13 7 17 16 — 53
Paintsville (46) — Helton 2, Kinner 14, Hyden 15, Mulcahy 3, Preece 12, Baldwin, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Kinner 4, Hyden 3, Mulcahy, Preece). FT: 5-10. Fouls: 15.
Martin County (53) — Williams 20, Allen 6, Warren 11, Thompson 10, K. Marcum 6, Spalding, Mollett, B. Marcum. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Williams 2, Warren, Thompson). FT: 15-21. Fouls: 16.