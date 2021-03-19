SALYERSVILLE Paintsville and Johnson Central went to war for the 57th District title. The game opened with a technical foul on the Golden Eagles for a violation during the warmup and Johnson Central struggled to keep the momentum throughout the contest.
In double overtime, the Eagles opened with a Grant Rice bucket, but couldn’t find the basket beyond that. The Tigers closed out the victory in a big way, with a 3 from Jaxon Watts as the dagger. The Tigers beat the Eagles in a 84-73 thriller.
In the first quarter, Paintsville opened with a 6-0 start thanks to two Braxton Tharp free throws and a couple drives. The Eagles tried to answer with an Isaiah May 3 and two Cory VanHoose buckets, but came up short by two, closing the quarter with a Tiger lead at 14-12.
The Eagles came out strong in the second with a quick trey by Isaiah May. Good offensive efforts from both teams brought 4 lead changes in the quarter, with two huge threes to close the quarter with what would be the Golden Eagles’ largest lead of the game, 29-20.
After halftime, the Tigers meant business, starting on another 6-0 run with three Colby Fugate buckets.The Eagles were on a drought and didn’t score until 4:10 in the third quarter with Cory VanHoose driving the lane. Several Eagle turnovers and Paintsville buckets had the Tigers leading by one to close the period, 39-38.
The fourth quarter saw the Eagles digging out of a hole with Paintsville keeping the lead for the majority of the fourth frame. A late VanHoose layup with 15.4 remaining drew the first overtime of the game at the end of regulation, 56-56.
Paintsville took a quick lead with Connor Fugate and Rex Castle layups back-to-back. Isaiah May answered with a three. The game developed a fast pace of defensive stops and bucket trades. The Tigers seemed to have the win closed out, however, a couple of turnovers and big buckets tied it up once again, 71-71.