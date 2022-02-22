PAINTSVILLE An expected tightly contested elimination-game rematch of last year’s 15th Region Tournament final slipped into a blowout by the time it was over Tuesday night.
Paintsville’s defense made sure of it.
The Tigers protected an eight-point lead through three quarters and outscored Johnson Central 19-10 in the fourth quarter to put away a 48-31 victory in the 57th District Tournament semifinals at Paul R. Setser Fieldhouse.
The Golden Eagles shot 6 for 32 in the second half (18.8%) and 12 for 54 for the game (22.2%). They were 3 for 20 from 3-point range (15.0%) in their lowest-scoring performance since the 2019 Sweet Sixteen opener, a 70-28 loss to Trinity.
Paintsville didn’t shoot way better — 15 for 47 from the field (31.9%) and 3 for 18 from the perimeter (16.7%) — but the Tigers (19-7) got 15 points from Braxton Tharp, 12 from Connor Fugate and 11 from Colby Fugate. Connor Fugate added 11 boards for a double-double.
Ryleh McKenzie led all scorers with 17 points for Johnson Central (15-10).
The Tigers went 15 for 20 at the foul line, while the Golden Eagles made 4 of their 7 charity tosses.
PAINTSVILLE 12 10 7 19 — 48
J. CENTRAL 8 7 6 10 — 31
Paintsville (48) — Tharp 15, Con. Fugate 12, Col. Fugate 11, Ratliff 4, Kinner 3, James 3. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Con. Fugate, Col. Fugate, James). FT: 15-20. Fouls: 12.
Johnson Central (31) — McKenzie 17, LeMaster 1, Rice 7, Butcher 4, Rose 2, Collins. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (McKenzie, Rice, Butcher). FT: 4-7. Fouls: 16.