EASTERN Lawrence County’s Cody Maynard toted 28 points and the Bulldogs were 25 of 28 from the free throw line, but it wasn’t enough overcome Betsy Layne in the 58th District final on Friday night.
Lawrence County (24-7) found itself down 39-31 at the break and started to chip away at deficit. The Bobcats found a way to hold off the Bulldogs for the 67-64 win at Floyd Central High School.
Betsy Layne (22-7) was led in scoring by Andrew Kidd with 23 points. Jordan Frazier collected 17 points and Chase Mims added 11.
Trenton Adkins and Andrew Bloomfield each had 13 points for Lawrence County.
Both teams move on the 15th Region Tournament next week at Pikeville.
B. LAYNE 17 22 11 17 — 67
LAWRENCE CO. 15 16 15 18 — 64
Betsy Layne (67) — Frazier 17, Robinson 9, Kidd 23, Howell 2, Mims 11, Pente 5. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Robinson, Kidd 2, Pente) FT: 11-22. Fouls: 17.
Lawrence County (64) — Maynard 28, Gilliespie 7, Adkins 13, Lafferty, Bloomfield 13, Bellomy 3. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Maynard 2, Gilliespie, Adkins 2) FT: 25-28. Fouls: 17.
Martin County 66
Paintsville 47
PAINTSVILLE Martin County broke open a tie game at halftime with a 27-point third quarter and eventually pulled away from Paintsville to win the 57th District title on Friday night.
The Cardinals outscored the Tigers 40-21 in the final 16 minutes.
Martin County (23-7) had three players in double figures. Brady Dingess led all scorers with 27 points. Luke Hale netted 18 points and Jordan Dalton added 13.
Connor Fugate tallied 15 points to lead Paintsville (19-8). Colby Fugate produced 13.
Both teams advance to 15th Region Tournament at Pikeville.
PAINTSVILLE 15 11 11 10 — 47
MARTIN CO. 15 11 27 13 — 66
Paintsville (47) — Tharpe 3, Con. Fugate 15, Col. Fugate 13, Ratliff 6, Kinner 6, James, Ward. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Con. Fugate, Col. Fugate 2, Kinner 2) FT: 10-13. Fouls: 12.
Martin County (66) – Dingess 27, Hale 18, Dalton 13, Maynard, Linville, Davis 4, Sturgell 4. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Dingess 2, Hale 4, Dalton 3) FT: 11-14. Fouls: 11.
GIRLS
THURSDAY
Lawrence County 67
Floyd Central 62
EASTERN Lawrence County wasn’t letting a little thing like a nine-point Floyd Central rally end its district tournament title streak.
The 58th District Tournament host Jaguars outscored the Bulldogs 23-14 in the fourth quarter to force overtime in the district tournament final on Thursday night. But Lawrence County kept pushing to finish off Floyd Central, 67-62.
The Bulldogs extended their string of district crowns to three — the first three in program history.
Kensley Feltner scored 36 points to pace Lawrence County (25-7), which was without Kaison Ward due to an injury sustained in the semifinals but compensated with “unbelievable effort,” coach Melinda Feltner said. Leandra Curnutte knocked in nine points and Sophie Adkins produced eight.
"I couldn’t be more proud of our kids," the coach said. "We had a 12-point lead with under three minutes (to go) and made some poor decisions with the ball, didn’t take good shots and they forced us into overtime. In overtime, we were finally able to close out the game correctly and pull out the win.
"Three straight is pretty special. We’re going to enjoy this one and then get our game plan together and try to win three more next week."
Kensley Feltner was named tournament MVP and Player of the Year in the district. Ward, Adkins and Tyra Hammond joined Feltner on the All-Tournament Team.
Grace Martin pitched in 22 points for Floyd Central (20-9). Jada Johnson dropped in 15 and Kamryn Shannon netted 11.
Both teams advance to next week’s 15th Region Tournament in Pikeville.
LAWRENCE CO. 16 13 15 14 9 — 67
F. CENTRAL 17 8 10 23 4 — 62
Lawrence County (67) — Feltner 36, Adkins 8, Hammond 2, Curnutte 9, Nelson 6, Holt 3, Maynard 3, See. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Adkins 2, Curnutte 2, Holt). FT: 18-30. Fouls: 20.
Floyd Central (62) — Martin 22, Shannon 11, Harvel 4, J. Johnson 15, Compton 4, C. Johnson 6, Holle. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Martin). FT: 13-23. Fouls: 23.