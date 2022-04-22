OWENSBORO Greenup County was up 3-0 and in good shape through four innings in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Kentucky 2A state baseball tournament on Friday afternoon.
But Franklin-Simpson hung 3-spots in the fifth and sixth frames to rally to a 6-4 victory at Jack Hicks Field at Shifley Park.
Matthew Boggs and Bradley Adkins each came up with two hits for the Musketeers (13-7), winners of the Section 5 Tournament.
Hunter Clevenger drove in two runs.
Brock Kitchen was named to the All-Tournament Team from Greenup County.
Jonah Gibson started on the hill and went 4 1-3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He fanned five Wildcats and was charged with six walks. He took a no-decision. The loss went to Cohen Underwood in relief.
Luke Richardson drove in three runs on two hits for Section 2 champion Franklin-Simpson (12-9). Dalton Fiveash and Ben Banton scored two runs apiece.
Brevin Scott got the win out of the bullpen, working three innings of one-hit shutout ball in relief of starter Cole Wix. Wix struck out six Musketeers in four innings but allowed four runs on seven hits.
In other quarterfinal games Friday, Christian Academy of Louisville beat Taylor County, 9-7, and Paducah Tilghman knocked off Lexington Catholic, 11-10.
Lawrence County, champion of Section 8, met Section 7 titleist Bell County in quarterfinal action late Friday night.
F-SIMPSON 000 033 0 — 6 7 2
GREENUP CO. 010 210 0 — 4 8 2
Wix, Scott (5) and Richardson; Gibson, Kitchen (5), Underwood (5), Carroll (7) and Bays. W — Scott. L — Underwood. 2B — Fiveash (FX), Adkins (GC), Kitchen (GC), Boggs (GC).