EASTERN Boyd County’s offense started slow on Saturday night as it only scored 14 points in the first half of play.
Lawrence County’s Kinsley Feltner made her presence felt quickly, equaling the Lions’ early point total in the Kentucky 2A Tournament Section 8 championship game.
Her teammates, Sophie Adkins and Abby Nelson, chipped in to give the Bulldogs an early lead of 27-14 at the end of the second quarter.
After the Lawrence County led by 16 points, Boyd County came alive. The Lions were not ready to be counted out. They moved to a press, forcing back-to-back-to-back Bulldogs turnovers in the third, and cut the lead to only three after outscoring Lawrence County, 19-9.
The Bulldogs gathered themselves at the bench before the fourth, then came out and went straight to work. They produced a 9-0 run to start, with Boyd County’s first point of the frame coming off a Taylor Bartrum free throw at 4:39.
Lions coach Pete Fraley took a timeout with 3:29 left in the game. Bartrum executed an inbounds play that led to one bucket then forced a Dawg turnover for another, getting Boyd County close to striking distance once again at 47-42.
The Lions got a little too physical in the fourth, sending Lawrence County (12-3) to the line 10 times in the quarter, including an and-1 from Feltner.
Feltner and Adkins both put up incredible scoring efforts for the Dawgs. Feltner finished with 33 points and Adkins added 14. Lawrence County beat Boyd County on the glass, 38-27.
“Give Lawrence County all the credit,” Fraley said. “They took us out of some things we wanted to do. We struggled to get into the flow of the game. We dug too big of a hole to get ourselves out of. Kids fought hard, but just couldn’t get over the hump. Good luck to Lawrence County at the 2A State.”
Coach Melinda Feltner applauded her team on their execution.
“I’m very proud of our girls effort tonight,” Feltner said. “We knew how good Boyd County was and they are so well-coached. Coach Fraley is one of the best. Boyd County is a benchmark program in this area and has been for a long time. It’s a great win for our program. We’ve been building this team to do some special things and we accomplished one of those tonight.”
“I’m so proud of our girls for coming out and executing our game plan the way we did,” she added. “We knew we had to limit the 3-point shot and we did just that. We had to play good defense and rebound the ball. We had a few breakdowns late in the game but was able to collect ourselves and secure the win. I’m very proud of our girls and we’re looking forward to going to Owensboro and hope to represent our area well.”
Jasmine Jordan had 16 points for Boyd County (11-3). Bartrum finished with 15.
LAWRENCE CO. 17 10 9 24 — 60
BOYD CO. 6 8 19 17 — 50
Lawrence County (60)—Feltner 33, Curnutte 4, Ward 2, Adkins 14, Nelson 7, Holt, Maynard. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Feltner, Adkins, Nelson 2) FT: 20-26. Fouls: 12.
Boyd County (50)—Bartrum 15, S. Stevens 2, Opell 8, Jordan 16, Neese 6, J. Ray, Moore 2, Hamilton 1, Gilbert. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Bartrum, Jordan 4) FT: 5-11. Fouls: 20.