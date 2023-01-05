GREENUP Rowan County outpaced Fleming County in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 Tournament semifinals on Thursday night at Greenup County High School, taking down the Panthers, 70-44.
“It was tough for us,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes said. “We had to get these girls to understand that even though it’s not a district game that counts for anything, they still needed to get after it.”
Rowan County is now 12-1 for the last 13 in the series against its district rival, a run that spans six seasons now.
Despite a valiant effort from the Panthers from the tip, Rowan County managed to create some sizable separation through the first quarter.
The Vikings spread production around, including nine points from senior Haven Ford, six from senior Katie Chandler, and six from eighth-grader Brynlee Walker. All three had a make from behind the arc in the opening frame.
The second quarter was a two-part story, which started well for Fleming County, but ended with Rowan County adding to their first-quarter lead.
With a 23-14 hole to climb out of to start the second quarter, the Panthers got to work.
“I think you saw, the way they play inside, we’re going to have a hard time with them,” Stokes said of Fleming County’s duo of Adams and Jackson. “They killed us on the inside. Man-to-man is our go-to, but we struggled with it tonight against them.”
Fleming County rallied out of the gate, including a 10-2 run in the middle of the frame.
The Panthers were aided by some trips to the free-throw line, where they made six of seven. In the first quarter they made just one of three attempts.
“I thought we played a competitive first half, but then Haven went Haven,” Panthers coach Brad Cox said. “We just ran out of gas in the second half. We showed that we could be competitive for a half, now we need to build and show we can be competitive for a whole game.”
A 3-pointer from Ford threw cold water on Fleming County with about three minutes to go in the frame.
Another trey from freshman Kassie Perkins seemed to completely deflate the Panthers.
By halftime, the Vikings had added to their first quarter lead, taking a 37-26 score into the locker room.
At the break, Ford led all scorers with 14.
Fleming County was led by both sophomore Ariana Adams and junior Ameerah Jackson.
Fleming County’s third quarter could’ve been written by Chinua Achebe, because that’s where the Panthers saw things fall apart.
Fleming County scored just eight points on four made field goals and allowed Rowan County to hang 26 points on them.
As the third quarter came to a close, the Vikings held a commanding 63-34 lead.
The lead proved to be insurmountable, as Rowan County would cruise to a 70-44 victory.
“We did a good job when we got into our sets,” Cox said. “When we did that, they had to adjust and I think it showed that they have to adjust to what we’re doing which is a positive we can build on.”
Haven Ford led the game in scoring with 22. Jackson finished with the high-water mark for the Panthers.
The Vikings move on to play Greenup County in the finals of 2A Section 6.
“I’ve not seen a lot of them, but I know they’ve got some good shooters though,” Stokes said of the matchup with Greenup. “(Rachel) Bush is phenomenal and underrated to me. The Maynard girl can shoot, but I’ll need to go home, pawn the kids off with the wife, and watch some film.”
FLEMING CO. 14 12 8 10 — 44
ROWAN CO. 23 14 26 7 — 70
Fleming County (44): Jackson 18, Adams 15, S. Price 4, M. Price 3, Kelly 2, Watson 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Adams 1, Price 1). FT: 8-13. Fouls: 12.
Rowan County (70): H. Ford 22, Kat. Chandler 16, Wills 9, Walker 8, Kan. Chandler 5, K. Ford 4, Eastham 3, Perkins 3. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (H. Ford 2, Kat. Chandler 1, Kan. Chandler 1, Perkins 1, Walker 1, Eastham 1) FT: 9-18. Fouls: 6.