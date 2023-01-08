LLOYD Haven Ford usually steals the show during tournament time.
She literally did that for Rowan County in the Kentucky 2A Tournament Section 6 championship on Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings collected 13 steals on the defensive end during their title tilt with Greenup County. Ford swiped six steals and posted a double-double to lead Rowan County to a 61-34 win at the Greenhouse.
“Coming into this game, our mindset was on our defense,” Ford said. “We followed our scouting report, and we executed that well. With our team as a whole, if we can get steals and get easy buckets, it kinda gets everything going for the team.”
Both teams opened the game cold from the field. The Vikings found extra possessions from their takeaways, which led to scoring in transition.
“I feel like it was one of the best defensive games that we’ve played this year,” Rowan County Matt Stokes said. “(The Musketeers) have two dynamic scorers in (Emily Maynard and Rachel Bush), but we stuck to the game plan and really got after those two. We changed it up a bit. We went to a full-court press, and we didn’t do any of our zone press. … It was big for us.”
“We went away from pressing and things we are good at early in the year,” he added. “I think it was more me worrying about the teams we were playing. But it’s who we are. We like to get up and down the floor. In these last two games, we have let the girls do that. It’s the best that we have looked all season.”
Rowan County (10-6) made three baskets from long range in the opening quarter. Ford scored her team’s first seven points. It included a long ball. Katie Chandler splashed the other two to spring the Vikings to an early 16-7 lead.
Rowan County already had a tournament title under its belt after claiming the Eastern Conference Tournament last month. When the stakes are at their highest, Ford feels it time to elevate her play even higher.
“It’s all about preparation,” Ford said. “This is good practice for the one at the end of the year. Being able to get back (to the state tournament) and now going back again, it’s our goal to do better than we did last year. Two years ago, we got beat in the semifinals. Last year, we wanted to make it to the championship, and we did that. Our mindset this time is to bring the championship home.”
Ford led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points and collected 15 rebounds. Chandler netted 16 points and Kassie Perkins contributed eight off the bench.
“It’s what she brings to the team,” Ford said about Chandler. “She helps spread everything out (with her shooting). When we are both out there together, the other three starters are starting to step up. They can’t just key on us two.”
Rowan County opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run. Ford had a steal and a score. Chandler added a short jumper and Diamond Wills put back an offensive rebound.
The Vikings had a 26-7 edge on the offensive glass. It led to 19 second-chance points. Rowan County also accumulated 18 points off turnovers.
“I thought we came out a little bright-eyed,” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “I told the kids that it was the first time I’d seen that in a couple of years. Normally, we can settle in and they know they can compete. We were a little shaky at first.”
Greenup County (8-6) found a way to regroup with some assistance off the bench. Mikenzie Boltz hit two baskets during a six-point sequence for the Musketeers that considerably shrunk the deficit before halftime.
Boltz posted 13 points to top the scoring list for Greenup County. Kennedy Spencer added eight and Rachel Bush had six, all in the first half. Miller said Bush, the team’s leading scorer, injured her ribs during the semifinal game against Powell County.
Boltz helped the team stay within shouting distance in the first half.
“If we can take anything away from this game, we know someone that can help us,” Miller said. “Mikenzie came in and she did not show any of that bright-eye. She plays her role, and she has stepped up for us all year. She is getting better every game.”
Rowan County held a 28-15 halftime advantage and scored the first 18 points of the third quarter. It surge opened up a 31-point lead and put the game out of reach.
The Vikings were playing in their fourth 2A Tournament. The Musketeers were competing in their first. Miller expects his team to prosper from the experience.
“We have mentioned to them that this is what a district tournament would feel like,” Miller said. “We won the first game, now you get to play for a championship. You want to expose them to that kind of an environment. I think they got something out of that.”
Rowan County will meet Lawrence County in the state 2A quarterfinals in Owensboro on Friday night at 7:30. Stokes is excited to return to the big stage for the fourth straight year where their experience can play a factor.
“I think it’s fun to get out and play people you don’t normally see,” Stokes said. “I will be great though if we were on opposite sides. We can meet in the finals and have an all-eastern Kentucky final. We will start preparing after our game against Lewis County.”
BOYS
Mason County 78
Estill County 58
Mason County produced a balanced scoring effort to dispatch Estill County for the boys Kentucky 2A Tournament Section 6 championship on Saturday at the Greenhouse.
The Royals had four players in double figures. Terrell Henry and Carter McClanahan each had 15 points to pace Mason County (13-2). Phillip Bierley added 13 and Riley Mastin chipped in 12.
The Royals shot 51.7% from the field and found success inside the arc after making 21 of their 32 attempts. McClanahan also hit five 3-pointers.
Mason County also received 26 bench points and five reserves helped stall the Engineers momentum in the third quarter. As a result, the Royals increased their lead.
Estill County (8-6) also had a pair produce 15 points to take scoring honors. Kenny Rose and Rylan Brown both tallied the number. Payton Riddell finished with 10 points.
Mason County moves on to the 2A state tournament in Owensboro and will play Magoffin County on Friday night at 9.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Kat. Chandler 5-15 3-3 3 16
Wills 3-5 0-0 3 6
H. Ford 5-15 8-8 15 19
Beach 0-4 1-2 7 1
Walker 2-7 0-0 6 5
Kan. Chandler 0-3 0-0 3 0
Pecco 0-1 0-0 2 0
Perkins 3-5 0-0 0 8
Eastham 1-5 0-0 3 2
K. Ford 1-4 0-0 2 2
Rogers 1-2 0-0 2 2
Team 2
TOTALS 21-66 12-13 48 61
FG Pct: 31.8. FT Pct: 92.3. 3-point FGs: 7-26 (Kat. Chandler 3-8, Kan. Chandler 0-1, H. Ford 1-7, Walker 1-3, Wills 0-1, Perkins 2-3, K. Ford 0-2) Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Maynard 1-4 0-0 4 2
Crum 0-4 0-0 5 0
Spencer 3-8 1-2 1 6
Bush 2-7 1-2 6 6
Shaffer 0-4 2-2 1 2
Langley 0-3 0-0 1 0
Boltz 5-7 2-3 1 13
Bays 0-0 0-0 0 0
Branham 1-2 0-0 2 3
McCormick 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 5
TOTALS 12-39 6-9 27 34
FG Pct: 30.8. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 4-18 (Maynard 0-1, Crum 0-3, Spencer 1-3, Bush 1-4, Shaffer 0-3, Langley 0-1, Boltz 1-1, Branham 1-2) Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
ROWAN CO. 16 12 20 13 — 61
GREENUP CO. 7 8 5 14 — 34
Officials: Mike Ginn, Joe Coldiron, Barry Newsome
MASON CO. 18 24 15 21 — 78
ESTILL CO. 10 16 14 18 — 58
Mason County (78)—Henry 15, Bierley 13, Walton 4, Hamilton 8, Mastin 12, McClanahan 15, Butler 6, Horch, Owens, Adams, Metts, Feldhaus 5. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Walton, McClanahan 5, Butler 2, Feldhaus) FT: 9-15. Fouls: 12.
Estill County (58)—Benton 4, Rose 15, Maybrier, Riddell 10, Brown 15, Niece, Arvin 2, Beckler 9, Rogers, Brimegan 3. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Rose, Brown 2, Beckler 3) FT: 10-12. Fouls: 13.
