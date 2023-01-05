Mason County survived a late Fleming County rally to win, 73-68, and make it to Saturday’s finals of the Kentucky 2A Section 6 finals.
The Royals have won all but one of their matchups against Fleming County this century. Their lone loss came on Feb. 14, 2020.
The Panthers edged out the Royals in the first quarter, taking a 15-12 lead at the end of the frame.
Mason County was kept afloat by a pair of made 3s in the first frame from junior Carter McClanahan.
The second quarter was an absolute slugfest. Both teams we hot from the floor, but it was the Royals who found a way to pull ahead, taking a 34-32 lead into the locker room.
It was another pair of treys, this time from senior Khristian Walton, that went a long way in lifting Mason County.
At the break, Fleming County’s Hickerson led both teams with 14 points.
The Royals were led by both Walton and fellow senior Riley Mastin.
Things looked pretty even for most of the third quarter, but the Panthers could only pull within one.
Late in the frame, the Mason County squad found a 10-0 in them, ballooning the lead to 15, the highest on the night to that point.
Down 55-40, Fleming County would not go away.
The Panthers pulled out an 11-2 run at the front end of the fourth quarter, to pull back within single digits at 60-51.
Both teams appeared gassed by this point, which proved more costly for the Panthers than the Royals.
Fleming County edged closer at the 63-55, but time was not on their side and they had to send the Royals to the line.
Mason County made just enough to keep a still scoring Fleming County at bay.
As the dust settled, the Royals walked away with the 73-68 victory.
Hickerson finished the night head and shoulders above the rest with 34 points for the night.
Mason County was co-led by Mastin and junior Carter McClanahan with 16.
Half of McClanahan’s points came from the free-throw line late as he helped to keep the Panthers at arm’s length.
Mason County moves on to face Estill County in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 finals.