In 2021, the Raceland volleyball squad finished the season with a 13-20 record. Although they had upset Greenup County in the first round of the 63rd District Tournament, the Rams were shut out in both the district title game and the first round of the 16th Region Tournament.
One year later, Raceland finished the 2022 season with a much improved 27-11 record, dominated the 63rd District Tournament to take that crown, and made it all the way to the region title game before falling to Boyd County.
For Raceland coach Bill Farley, while last season saw great accomplishments and achievements, he hopes the success last season is the beginning of a bigger ascent.
“We’re trying to bring our program back to prominence,” Farley said. “We’re trying to be deep in tradition. We don’t want to look at just one year of winning and then take a couple of years off. We want to continue to build this program to where we’ll continually be successful and be at the top of the mountain.”
The highlight for Farley during last year’s success was taking down the Volleycats in the 16th Region semifinals.
“The win against Ashland was huge for us,” Farley said. “That was a big milestone, especially beating them on their floor. That brought back memories of when we won our first couple of region championships. Back then, I was sitting in the stands as a parent of a volleyball player.”
So now the focus for the Rams shifts to this season. Any repeat success will hinge on the talent that Farley has on the court. Luckily for him, he has a lot of familiar faces this season.
“We’re returning a lot of our players from last year,” Farley said. “We graduated four seniors that were integral to our success, but we’re returning players that were just as crucial. and they’ve got another year of experience under their belt now.”
That crop of returning stars has allowed Farley plenty of leaders to help share the load this season.
“We’ve got seven seniors this year,” Farley said. “That’s a large number to have and we’re blessed to have that. Shaelee Holbrook is going to play a big part for us. Faith Spurlock has moved into the middle now and has some big shoes to fill. and our libero, Reagan Mackie, is a big plus for us.”
Holbrook says last year’s success was a real shot in the arm for this year’s team.
“It felt very uplifting,” Holbrook said. “To have rough records before and finally be able to beat some good teams was great. It definitely boosted our attitudes and confidence.”
Mackie echoed those sentiments and wants to stay focused on each match as they come along en route to another region run.
“Last year was amazing,” Mackie said. “We accomplished so much as a team. We went from being unranked preseason to winning the region All “A” (Classic), to being district champs, and finishing our season as region runner-up. This year we hope to continue to grow as a team. We plan on competing with the best. We will take it one game at a time hoping to win the region tournament. It should be a fun season.”
Another senior leader has already had to overcome adversity this season for the Rams.
“Gracie Reed called me the over the summer and told me she broke her foot,” Farley said. “She just got released to limited work just before the season. For something like that to happen to a young lady in her senior year, it could’ve been one of those things where she gets down and thinks her senior season is over with. Instead, she’s looking ahead and we’re looking at the big picture.”
Reed hopes her view of the big picture includes a trip to State.
“The success last year was surreal. Being able to accomplish so much with my best friends was an amazing feeling,” Reed said. “This season I’m hoping to go to State with my team and win as many games as possible.”
These leaders as well as those working hard around them have all benefited from a special relationship that Raceland has formed with a Division I program.
“One of the big things that I feel has led to our success is our relationship with the University of Cincinnati,” Farley said. “We’ve gone to their camp for the last three or four years now and we’ve got a great relationship with the coaching staff there. We’re constantly on the phone with them talking about different things. Having that relationship, having them work with our players, it is important.”
The Rams will need to implement all of the help they can get in order to advance past one particular 16th Region powerhouse that hasn’t lost to a region team since 2021.
When asked what the team’s biggest obstacle would be this season, that team was on the tip of Farley’s tongue.
“Boyd County,” Farley answered with a laugh. “They’re the defending champions and they’re the biggest obstacle we’ll have to overcome. Now, our district is as strong as it’s ever been. We’ve got a level playing field with all four teams, so we’ll have to handle business with them too. But I think everyone would tell you that Boyd County is a big obstacle. But we’re up for the challenge.”
While Farley has the goal of once again reaching the mountaintop with the Rams, his ultimate goal is to impact his players in a way that their lives are better after being suited up in a Raceland uniform.
“We realize that these girls won’t be playing volleyball all of their lives,” Farley said. “Coach Randy Vanderhoof taught me years ago the concept of leaving things better than you found it. In life, whatever you do, you leave things better than you found it. That’s what we stress to our young ladies. We ask a lot of them, but they love what they’re doing.”