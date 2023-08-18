How do place importance on just one game?
Coaches will tell you that district games bear the most value toward a successful season and the others help you prepare for the road ahead.
Several district encounters will be found on this season’s top-10 list. Several rivalries have been renewed, some have been vanquished, and now many have a greater meaning.
Are these the best 10 games of 2023? Who can say, but they do look good on paper.
10. Lawrence County at Belfry, Sept. 29 — The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates at the Dawg house last season. The demise of Belfry’s 24-game winning streak in the series and a district title came with it. Lawrence County wants to start a string of consecutive wins against its familiar adversary but will have to do so on the road.
9. West Carter at East Carter, Sept. 22 — The Raiders reclaimed the covert Barrel last season in the two teams’ 50th season of football. East Carter hasn’t held the prize in its possession much over the last decade and would hate to see it leave Grayson again after a short stay. An improving Comets team wants the trophy back. It’s also a district game for the first time since 2014.
8. Fleming County at Greenup County, Oct. 27 — The two teams battled to open the 2022 season and flip the script to close out each other’s regular season in hopes that the late test will prepare the postseason run that follows. The Musketeers held off a Panthers rally at KCU last year in a high-octane game. The contest features two of the area’s best players in Fleming County’s Austin Trent and Greenup County’s Tyson Sammons.
7. Russell at Greenup County, Aug. 25 — It was a one-point win for the Musketeers last year after Russell won the previous three by a combined score of 115-7. The Backyard Brawl will be an early season showcase and a big win over a rival can propel a team during the first month of the season before district play starts.
6. Lexington Christian at Raceland, Oct.27 — The Rams welcome former district foe to the new home turf before bringing the regular season to a close. The spotlight falls on the two quarterbacks, but both have talent around them. Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley, a Kentucky commit, and Raceland’s Logan Lundy hope to grab extra momentum heading into the playoffs.
5. Ashland at Boyd County, Oct. 6 — Two rivals and two teams who won district championships last year. The Tomcats have grown accustomed to that position and the Lions venture into new territory after winning their first title since 2008. Now, they are in the same district once again, which should add more spice to this matchup.
4. Ironton vs. Cabell Midland, Sept. 9 — A matchup of powerhouses could not be contained to the high school gridiron. The Fighting Tigers and Knights will meet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the Marshall campus. The game has already received the title of “The Battle at the Border.” It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
3. Raceland at Ashland, Aug. 18 — Will the Tomcats still feel the sting of a 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Rams last year? The past is the past and both teams want their present to start on a high note. The matchup has become a respected rivalry even though Ashland still holds a sizeable lead in the overall series. Raceland has won the last two meetings, including the last time they played at Putnam Stadium.
2. Ashland at Johnson Central, Oct. 20 — They meet again. Ashland coach Chad Tackett doesn’t want to call this spot on the schedule a rivalry just yet. The Golden Eagles have won nine of the last ten meetings. The stretch includes a sprinkling of one-possession outcomes. Both teams will have already been tested when they square off in Paintsville and the winner could be destined for another district crown.
1. Raceland at Pikeville, Sept. 8 — Rams coach Michael Salmons doesn’t shy away from big games. The RPI system forced Raceland to search for non-district opponents this season and there are none bigger on the slate than the Panthers. Fans will get an early look at the Class A contenders as Pikeville welcomes a state final rematch. Can Raceland tame the two-time defending champions in their own house?
Let the games begin.