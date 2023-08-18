Rowan County seemed seconds away from earning the top seed in Class 4A, District 6 for the third consecutive year last October.
The Vikings were hosting Boyd County in what would eventually be a winner-take-all scenario but a late turnover at the end of the regulation thwarted their playoff position.
Rowan County still feels competitive and confident under seven-year coach Kelly Ford but duplicating recent success could be a daunting task with the level of experience that returns in Morehead.
“We have a young football team,” Ford said. “We graduated a lot of players. The one thing that we have focused on in the offseason is getting in the weight room with the young guys and getting their bodies ready for a Friday night. We have a lot of new faces and we’re trying to put some stuff into place.”
The Vikings have to prepare for new district games even though the teams are familiar with each other and were battling for a district crown just five seasons ago.
“Ashland and Johnson Central come back into the district and return a lot,” Ford said. “The back end of our schedule is really tough. When you look at our five pre-district games, there are no games on our schedule and see a guaranteed win for us. We’re so young. There is some time to get to where we need to be as part of the scheduling process. You want it tough in the front end to get you ready for district play.”
Ford sees a sophomore-heavy team that will get the experience of playing significant minutes on Friday night. Rowan County lost its top producers at the skill positions due to graduation. Kevin Hill moved out of the area and finding a replacement for quarterback and field leader Zach Menard become a top priority for the coaching staff.
Abram Nordon performed well on the JV level last year and will now take the next step and take the varsity snaps.
“Every kid can’t play quarterback,” Ford said. “You have to be one of those special kids. He’s a really good, athletic kid. He can throw it pretty well. We are tickled to death for him to take that job and roll with it. He comes from a quarterback family. His dad and his uncle were quarterbacks here at one point in time.”
Players will get their first taste of crossing the goal line in 2023. No returning Viking scored a touchdown last year and the team will look to an inexperienced running game after its departing grandest ground gainers who recorded 1,473 yards and 13 TDs in 2022.
“One of our running backs will be Will Richardson,” Ford said. “He’s a basketball and baseball player as well. He came back to the end of football last year. He had not played for a few years. He has really stepped up. Jackson Hamilton will be another rusher. He was our leading tackler on the defensive side.”
“Our defensive coordinator took a job at Bourbon County,” he continued. “I rehired Matt Hamilton who was with me originally back in 2017 when I first got the job. It’s a whole new offense. Getting guys in the right places, it’s almost like a puzzle. Kids are eager to learn. Kids that played in middle school will have the same offense on the varsity team..”
Senior Braden Burchfiield is the leading returning receiver. Ford feels he can be a leader for the other pass catchers. Maddon Owen had never played football before last year and keeps improving. Ford praised his hands in the 7-on-7 exhibitions. DeShaun Watson returns and can stretch the field. The Vikings’ strongest position on the field will be at receiver.
Layne Pelfrey is the lone returning lineman. He started at left guard last year. Dominic Justus, Aiden Barker, Bradyn Perry and Mason Kellly will comprise the line up front. Barker was the backup quarterback last season but put the team first when he saw that the Vikings needed experienced players at that position.
“They are working hard,” Ford said, “and doing their best to compete at practice. It will be a tough challenge for some of these young faces but we will put them where they need to be.”
Ford said you will see many players on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Hamilton led the Vikings in tackles last year with 74 and included a pair of sacks for his linebacker position.
Watson and Owens highlight the secondary. Josh Drake picked off five passes last season.