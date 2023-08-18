For second-year Ashland coach Chad Tackett, the theme for the Tomcats this year is building on prior success.
The early work at practice was to lay the foundation that Tackett hopes a successful season will be built.
“We focused on finding the right guys for each position,” Tackett said of his post-dead period practices. “It was your typical preseason stuff. We increased the tempo of our practices to try to get the guys going at a faster pace. and then we just worked on fundamentals to make sure these guys were ready to go when the pads go on.”
The goal for Tackett is to take care of the fundamentals so his squad can build to the highest level of success.
“The goal every year is to win a state championship,” Tackett said. “We want to be in the hunt in late November and into December. The expectation here is to play late into the playoffs. That won’t change here at Ashland.”
Tackett thinks improving his team’s defense will be pivotal in reaching that championship goal.
“I think defensively we need to improve over how we’ve been the last couple of years,” Tackett said. “But it’s still a work in progress.”
The largest hurdle standing in the way of Ashland’s title ambitions is a foe that every team faces in the world of football: injuries.
“The biggest obstacle, like with every season, is staying healthy,” Tackett said. “You always want your best players on the field while also developing depth just in case some guys can’t go.”
Ashland will look to junior quarterback LaBryant Strader to be the leader on the field. Last season, Strader threw for 2,153 yards with 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 154 yards per game average was in the top 10 among Class 3A teams and was ranked in the top 50 in the state.
“He’s back and 50 pounds lighter than he was a year ago,” Tackett said of Strader. “He looks tremendous.”
Some of Strader’s main targets this year will be familiar faces for him. At the top of that list are wide receivers Brandon Houston, Asher Adkins and tight end Nate Freize.
“All three have college offers,” Tackett said. “They’re good targets to have.”
Setting up shop in the backfield will be Braxton Jennings, who had 1,202 yards on the ground last year.
A bulk of the runs will also be picked up by Atayveon Thomas and “talented freshman,” as Tackett put it, Mav Ashbey.
The success of those skill position guys will depend greatly on the protection and time given to them by those on the offensive line.
For Tackett, all five guys on the line started at some point last season.
The players starting on the offensive front will be center Brady Marushi, tackles Cole Christian and Joe Hicks, and guards Adam Frame and Eli Alley.
Another big returner for Ashland’s offense is coordinator Steve Dowdy.
“Last year, those guys [on offense] were on their third offensive coordinator in three years,” Tackett said. “It’s helped having some continuity in that respect.”
On the defensive side, Tackett likes to keep things fluid up front.
“We like to rotate a bunch on the defensive line,” Tackett said. “We have several guys there that have played there last year.”
Probable starters include Christian, Jackson Billups, Tucker Rogers, and Nate Mills.
Linebacker slots will see plenty of returners in Thomas, Sawyer Edens, Jake Sexton and Austin Nichols.
The defensive backfield will be overseen by Jennings and Cam Davis.
“We think Cam is one of the best free safeties in the area,” Tackett said. “Both of those guys are basketball kids with a lot of talent.”
Handling the kicking duties will be Houston on punts while kicking duties are still being competed for amongst Sexton, Brian Church, Tucker Keener, Luke Stahler, Gustabo Roblero.
“We have to make sure we keep kids out playing and keep good depth,” Tackett said. “Building success always comes down to speed, talent, and all of those good things.”