It was a tough season for Russell in every facet of the game. The Red Devils lost their first eight contests in 2022 and finished 2-9 on the year after being dispatched 56-14 by Belfry in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs. But a deeper dive into the scores of several of the losses might show just how close Russell missed having a much different year.
“Last year aside from a couple of games—the Raceland and Belfry games—every other game we were in,” Russell coach TJ Maynard said. “Of those seven losses, we were within 27 points. We were right there in a lot of games, but we just didn’t make the plays. We have to do a better job of putting our kids in a position to score. A lot of those situations last year, we were there, but we didn’t capitalize on them.”
Russell featured a new quarterback in Ethan Pack who threw for 1,400 yards but tossed only four touchdowns to his nine interceptions.
“Last year was his first year behind center and obviously he had some growing pains,” Maynard said. “He made some really big plays for us, but he also made some mistakes, too. Hopefully, another year of experience and another year of training for changing his body that he’s ready to go again this year and make those plays for us.”
But one thing that Russell has this season that it did not in 2022 is competition in the quarterback position with Elijah Hankins pushing the pack for the starting job as QB.
“I’m happy we have options,” Maynard said. “Last year, Pack was all we had and if we lost him, we were screwed. If something happened and God forbid, we lost Pack, we have options. Ethan has improved a lot through the winter. He has gone to camps, has improved and is the leader of this football team. But right now, we have some guys pushing him. Elijah Hankins has looked really good back there. But going into it, Pack is our guy, but we are going to let Hankins push him and whichever guy wins the battle, wins it. But as I’ve told both of them, whoever doesn’t win quarterback is going to be on the field because they are both too good of players to not be.”
One of the biggest losses to the Russell offense comes at wide receiver with the departure of Carson Patrick to graduation. Patrick caught nearly half of the total Russell completions last season for 839 yards and all four passing touchdowns.
“This year, we have a bunch of different guys who can catch the ball,” Maynard said. “I don’t know that we have that one guy right now that we can say, this is the guy we need and we are going to get it to him, But Maynard said a suitable player to fill the void of Patrick might be closer than some might think when watching Pack catch the ball.
“He might be our best receiver,” Maynard said. “He can catch the ball with one hand. If he’s not our starting quarterback, he will be our starting receiver. If Hankins isn’t our starting quarterback, he’s going to be our starting H-back. We are just trying to find the best place for our guys on the field that helps us as a team.”
Much like Patrick, leading rusher Colby Rock graduated leaving Andre Richardson-Crews as the lone returning back. Crews toted the rock 106 times for 593 yards and seven TDs and is expected to take the Devils rushing attack to the next level.
“Andre, even going back to last year, was a guy that we were going to lean on because of all of his experience,” Maynard said. “He’s going into this season as our bell cow, but I think we have some other guys who can do some good things. Noah McDaniel is a versatile kid. If he’s not playing our H or our Y, he can play multiple positions. Caleb Rimmer, we got him out and he’s a guy that’s got the tools. Right now, though, he just has to figure out the speed of the game and what we are trying to do.”
Maynard believes a pair of guys who saw limited action last season could also contribute to the mix in 2023. Ben Totten and Anderson Haggard could be a big part of the running game. Totten will also be called upon to fill the void on special teams left by his older brother Nathan who had one of the best legs in the state.
“Ben Totten is another guy,” Maynard said. “Last year as a sophomore, he started off kind of slow and he’s a two-sport guy so he’s splitting time but about mid-season, things clicked for him. This year, we are hoping that happens much faster so he can be a bigger part of us early on and I think he has a chance to get there. Another guy we like is Anderson Haggard. He’s a buck-30 but you talk about a guy who has no fear and just bounces off everybody and goes. He’s probably going to be some spot play but he’s probably a guy down the road for us.”
Defensively, Maynard said the Red Devils have some serious uncertainties, all of which haunted their success last season in the form of missed tackles.
“Up front, I think we will be as good if not better than last year,” Maynard said. “Linebackers are a concern. Our linebackers have to come through and overall team defense has to tackle better. We had a scrimmage last week against Lawrence and Martin County and we gave up a couple of long runs on the outside and a lot of that was our inexperience on the edge. Our corners got caught down inside. But our linebackers, we have some question marks and we just have to see who steps up and makes some plays.”