Raceland didn’t waste much time dwelling on the outcome of its second trip to the Class A state championship game last year.
Pikeville stretched the scoring margin in the second half but the Rams left Kroger Field believing that they have the tools to make a third trip the charm.
Raceland was quickly back in work mode and coach Michael Salmons said a new addition to the preparation process rallied the team back together.
“The game was so unique,” Salmons said. “The score ended up what it was but there were just a few plays that dictated it. When the margin gets small, a play can swing the game either way. We came back, licked our wounds and got healed up. Our weight room was redone the week after that game. It’s been a big momentum boost for us. It sparked our program during the holiday break. They have been there ever since and we have moved forward in the offseason.”
The Rams will be back under the spotlight this season with its returning players. Several upperclassmen have played meaningful minutes since their freshman year and tend to shine when the lights are the brightest.
“We always talk about the most important play is the next play,” Salmons said. “I don’t think our guys get caught scoreboard-watching or reading press clippings because that’s not what got us here. Things that have gotten us here will propel us to the next step. Unselfishness and playing for each other are what we are. Over time, our guys have seen success and they latch on to that. Our senior leaders are no different. Together is how you achieve goals. That’s how we are going to be in 2023.”
Leading that effort will be senior quarterback Logan Lundy. He threw for 2,372 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. He also gathered 445 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Lundy said the team has one number in mind this season. They want to be the last team standing in December.
“I have expectations and also have personal goals,” Lundy said, “but they’re all in the back of my mind. Coach Salmons said if you are winning football games and playing well, the accolades will come. I just want to keep my head down and go to work.”
Lundy’s impact can be felt on and off the field. He has become a great leader in the locker room.
“It’s a big responsibility to grow into for a young man,” Salmons said. “It goes for any quarterback. He’s grown into that sport and learned the leadership that comes with it. He comes in with around 30 starts under his belt. He’s always helping the young guys. He’s a big leader for us and will rally those guys on offense around him.”
“It’s been nice to have him here,” running back Noah Wallace added. “He’s a friend. He’s a great teammate. It’s special to have a quarterback like that be with you during your high school career.”
Wallace displays a punishing brand of physicality on offense and defense. He’s the leading returning rusher (883 yards, 12 TDs) and tackler (105) from his safety position.
Wallace will be joined in the backfield by seniors Jaxon Heighton and Isaac Browning.
Kenny Litteral, Brady Murrell and Logan Lockwood were a few names from coach Salmons that could see carries this season.
“Noah is such a tremendous defensive football player,” Salmons said. “We can’t play defense without him on the field. He is so instinctive. Some of the things he does is not coaching, it’s just instincts. He’s our heartbeat on defense.”
Brayden Webb will play at tight end. Parker Fannin, a four-year starter, will lead the receiving corps along with Bryson Rousey and Parker Ison. Cam Bell and Brody Austin have made their mark on the defensive side and hope to do so on the other side of the football.
It will need to be a team effort with the new look schedule for Raceland this season. The RPI rating has made scheduling difficult at times and Salmons had to go searching for new opponents. Class A powers Pikeville and Newport Central Catholic highlight the docket. Highlands, Lexington Christian and the annual date with Ashland should make the Rams battle-tested.
“The scheduling process was frustrating at times,” Salmons said, “but then you kind of reflect back on it and think how better to prepare our team and our program for that final prize. It’s not ideal for us well but I think it’s going to work to our advantage. We had a great battle with Highlands last year. We really grew up that night and you wonder how our team would have been if we had a couple more experiences like that. We will be prepared as we can possibly be.”
Chase Correll and Evan Burroughs are returning starters on the offensive line. Noah Carey, Zane Bailey, Shannon Marushi, Lindon Salmons and Caleb Black will all be in the mix along the line of scrimmage. The majority of the group will play both ways.
Wallace and Fannin will occupy the safety positions. Webb, Heighton and Bell give the Rams a formidable force at linebacker. Ty Tyson and Austin McKee could play important roles on defense.