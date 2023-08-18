Last season left East Carter wondering what might have been rather than remembering what actually happened.
After playing in the Final Four of the Class 3A state championship in 2021, expectations were high coming into 2022. After a 5-0 start to their season, the Raiders’ ship was flying high until a 42-26 loss to Lawrence County busted their bubble while starting a four-game skid.
The Raiders got another shot at the Bulldogs to open the playoffs only to see their season come to an end in Louisa with a 26-14 loss.
“It was eye-opening for us, but it made us better in the end,” East Carter coach Tim Champlin said. “We had a lot of injuries there at the end of the season with our starting running back and quarterback out. We had an offensive lineman out, so all of those on offense caused some road bumps and made it difficult. But we return a lot of those guys from last year’s team where we played a lot of juniors who will be seniors this year and we hope to pick up where we left off and make a deep run.”
Issac Boggs’s injury during a 16-7 loss to Russell last year left a void in a Raiders backfield that has been a major piece in their success the last couple of seasons. Champlin, however, said the Raiders have options.
“We have a montage of different guys,” Champlin said. “Bryer Holbrook, Ryland Pfau, Landon Yoak, Gabe Bernardo and Gabe Carter all are guys who we feel can carry the ball for us. They are all unique and all give us something different. Some are power backs; others are speed backs. Trying to find that guy who we can lean on is the big question coming out of camp and our two scrimmages. We feel like we have five guys who are capable of carrying the load. We just have to find a way to put them in the right position to be successful.”
The varsity experience level for most of the group is low as Holbrook was the only player to see meaningful time in the backfield. The senior tallied 373 yards on 72 totes with seven scores in 2022, including a pair in the playoff loss to Lawrence County.
The Raiders will also feature a new face at quarterback in Quentin Johnson although his first snap in 2023 will not be his first. Johnson stepped in for Eli Estepp when the starting QB went down to injury and worked in a pair of games that Champlin believes will serve as a foundation for the new signal-caller.
“I think those games eased some nerves for him and come out and get the jitters out,” Champlin said of Johnson. “He was thrown into a situation that was like, let’s go type of deal and I think it got those jitters out of him and let him get a couple games under his belt. I also think he gave him confidence and gave our returning guys this year confidence, too.”
Johnson will target Gabe Roberts and Mikey Hall in the receiving corps who both return after solid seasons. Roberts led the Raiders with 394 yards and five TD on 20 catches. Hall had 348 yards on 19 catches and four scores.
Defensively for the Raiders, Champlin pointed to the front seven to be the leaders with a trio of names that he said should stand out to the opponents each week, including Izack Messer and Bernardo.
Messer credits his fellow offensive linemen in Allen Cooper, Ashton Moore and Hunter Kees that pushes the defensive line to excel on game night.
“We have a really good offensive line this year and when we put the first defense out, they are going to put our first offensive line out there with them,” Messer said. “We are never working in a situation where there isn’t someone who is going to try and push us to get better.”
Champlin plans to lean on linebacker Jackson Barker to be the voice behind Messer and Bernardo.
“Jaxon Barker at inside linebacker is a kid that gives us a lot,” Champlin said. “I would love to have 11 just like him that play with the intensity and the aggression and physicality that he brings to the table. He’s 100 mph from the first snap to the last snap. I’ve never seen him wear down and tire out. He just goes and plays and has a motor like no other. I think our kids feed off him and his energy and I think he’s going to be a really good piece for us in the middle.”
Messer led the Raiders with six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Barker had three TFL and a sack.
East Carter welcomes a new district after realignment this season with some familiar faces joining the district tilt. With a new six-team district, half of the Raiders’ schedule features games against their Class 3A, District 6 foes. West Carter is now a district game after the Comets moved up from Class 2A. Returning are Fleming County and Russell with Bath County, with Lewis County joining the newly formed group.
“It put us in a district with a lot of teams that are like us,” Champlin said. “I think it is a very balanced district and I don’t think there is a clear-cut favorite who is going to be the top dog that everyone is chasing. I think there are four teams that could be in that 1-2 race. It’s going to be interesting and fun at the same time. It’s going to be really competitive.”