Boyd County enjoyed the fruits of their labor as long as they could over the offseason.
The Lions did more than flip the script in 2022. They turned it on its head.
After not recording a district win in this prevous season, Boyd County won every opportunity last year.
The Lions have anxiously returned to work with new goals and the same expectations. They won the program’s first district title since 2008 after capturing an overtime road win over Rowan County late last year.
“As far as refocusing, we let them enjoy it until midway through the offseason,” Boyd County coach Evan Ferguson said. “We wanted them to enjoy what they accomplished last year. We came back and got the whole team in here for this year. We are full steam ahead on the new season and our entire focus is where it should be.”
The success has garnered interest around the school and from other sports. The roster lost some key personnel but experience returns along with some new faces that can produce on their new field of play.
“We are trying to create depth as much as possible,” Ferguson said. “We are replacing a lot of talented players. Whenever you are trying to replace guys and incorporate a new style, you can’t just do it with one guy. We want to make sure that we keep working at it and that we are trying to get the best athletes in the school. When we got on the football field, everybody is on the same page.”
“It’s been smooth sailing so far,” he added. “We’re still early in the year. If we continue to grow and approve, and everybody’s working hard, it makes it easier to accept bringing in some new guys to work with them. They have been here the entire offseason.”
Boyd County encountered just four losses last season, two by three points or less. The new slate appears even stronger than in 2022. It includes matchups against Bell County and Mason County, a new-look district and a closing game with two-time defending Class A champion Pikeville.
Quarterback Rhett Holbrook took a giant step forward last year and prepares to lead the Lions on the field against the stellar group of opponents.
“He had a great year last season,” Ferguson said. “He’s possibly going to be the school’s all-time leading passer in all categories by Week 3. He had a great basketball season as well and as soon as the season was over, he’s been working on some different things with his release. He seems to be at the level he was at last year, if not better.”
Dakota Thompson can produce at several spots on the field and Ferguson envisions big plays from the athletic senior. Boyd County has several capable backs to tote the football this year.
“It’s gonna be a little bit by committee with Hunter Hedrick and Brody Castle,” Ferguson said. “They will get a lot of reps too. I can’t say enough good things about Dakota. He’s the most pure old-school football player that you are going to find. So glad I get to coach him for another year.”
The Lions lost their two main pass catchers to graduation but still feature a deep receiving corps. Jason Ellis and Cole Hicks bring their talents from the basketball court. Garrett Crum, Marcus Brumfield, Cameron Collins, Kaleb Kelley and Josh Jackson were among several names mentioned by their coach as important throwing options for Holbrook.
“We have more balance and we have several weapons at receiver,” Ferguson said. “We have several guys this year that are going to fill in those roles. Even our running backs could line up in the slot.”
The offensive and defensive lines are positions where Boyd County is less experienced. Taryn Tackett played up front the entire last season as a freshman and starts a new campaign as the team’s most experienced lineman.
Josh Holbrook and Marcus Lewis will see time along the line of scrimmage. Erik Germann has seen plenty of time at linebacker but injected himself into the group of linemen to help out the team.
“Players come to me and ask what’s the best position on the field,” Ferguson said. “It’s the one where you can get out and play and start at. When a kid can realize where he can go to help the team and make us better, it’s really huge for us.”
Thompson and Jackson are the leading returning tacklers for the Lions with 81 and 72, respectively. Jack Hogsten had 7.5 sacks. Rhett Holbrook collected a pair of interceptions out of the defensive backfield. Cayden Butler and Crum also posted a pick.
“The culture of winning is growing here at Boyd County,” Ferguson said. “You can tell our mindset with the speed of their play. You can tell what a kid is thinking out there and just reacting and making plays.”