Lewis County coach Gene Peterson’s goals for the upcoming season are layered like an onion.
Once you peel off one goal, you aim for the next.
“Since I’ve been doing this, for how many years now, one of the first things I always say is let’s win six ball games,” Peterson said. “You do that, you have a winning season so that’s the goal one. After that, you aim to win enough to make the playoffs.”
Another focus for Lewis County this season is finding the right balance to create depth.
“You have to play your younger kids and make sure they’re ready to go if need be,” Peterson said. “Sometimes they might not feel part of the game on a Friday night on the sidelines when actually they are. A twisted ankle or something can call for the next man up.”
The biggest obstacle for the Lions will be winning the war of attrition.
“We have to stay healthy,” Peterson said. “That’s probably cliche, but you have to keep your guys from getting beat up, so that’s a big key for us.”
Another key will be who is commanding the game at the quarterback position.
Last season, junior Ayden Cooper threw for 1,378 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 308 yards for eight touchdowns.
This season, Peterson hopes a more experienced Cooper will be able to build on the success from last season.
“There was a learning curve for him last year,” Peterson said. “He’s gotten even better at it and so far he’s been able to pick up on things like reading defenses. We’ll use his legs a lot more too.”
Cooper’s ability to scramble will take some of the pressure off of junior Braedyn McGlone, who will be the lead running back for the Lions this season.
“He was a backup to senior Austin Howard last year,” Peterson said. “He’s stepped into that role.”
Helping out on the ground game will be senior Travis Applegate and freshman Alex Russell.
“They’re three different types of runners,” Peterson said, “and then add Auden in the backfield. It’s going to be a question of who do you key on? That’s what I want other teams’ defenses to do.”
On the flip side of the offensive prowess is the receiving game, which will be led by wide receivers Jackson Rister and Julian Puente, as well as tight end Drew Noble.
“I think we’re really going to be able to throw it around,” Peterson said. “We’ve got some other kids who are working hard to break into those other slots that we’ll need them for.”
Peterson says the key to all of the offense running smoothly will be how well the offensive line can perform.
“The offensive line has been a thorn in my side for many years,” Peterson said with a laugh. “But when you have a great offensive line, you’re gonna really go.”
Carrying a lot of the load on the offensive line will be seniors Everett and Ashton Colvin, along with sophomore Isaac Horsley.
“We have a mixture of older kids and younger kids that we’ll have to rely on with our offensive line,” Peterson said. “We’ve struggled in the past with numbers on our line, but this year we have 22 offensive and defensive linemen, so hopefully that’ll help us as we go along.”
The defensive line situation was still a work in progress in late July.
His hope is to try some new approaches to the line to get better results.
“That’s still up for grabs right now,” Peterson said of the defensive line positions. “It’ll all look different than what we had last year. We’re changing some things on our defensive line, using different kids at different spots. We’re not going to be able to have as many on the defensive line as years past.”
The secondary on defense is more familiar.
Rister will return in the cornerback role. Puente will be at strong safety.
Cooper and Russell will be in those safety spots as well.
Rister will handle the kicking game.
Peterson hopes the squad can come together and stand up to the tougher schedule created by the new alignments.
“With our district going to a six-team playoff, you have to win several games to make it in,” Peck said. “We’ve got to prepare and be ready to play every game.”