Greenup County will have a new coach roaming the sidelines on Friday nights at The Farm this fall, but he is a familiar face around the Musketeers program.
Travis Jones, who worked under the two previous coaching staffs at Greenup County, was promoted to head coach earlier this year.
In 2022, Jones served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the team.
The Musketeers’ offense averaged 28 points per game and 208.7 yards an outing on the ground under Jones’ guidance.
Greenup County finished the season 8-5 overall. It was the first time they had won eight games in a season since 1998.
Jones will have the tall task of replacing 15 seniors, most of which contributed a year prior.
Despite those losses, Greenup County returns its biggest playmaker from a year ago in quarterback Tyson Sammons.
Sammons had 34 total touchdowns a year ago and also added nearly 50 tackles defensively.
Jones says that Sammons has made strides in the mental part of the game when it comes to “understanding coverages” and that “he understands everything that we do.”
To add to that mental edge, Sammons has also added 20 pounds. Jones thinks that will be beneficial for the quarterback who had 1,672 rush yards in 2022.
“Everybody knows what he does best is run the football,” Jones said. “He’s going to be a load to tackle, I know that.”
Joining Sammons in the backfield is fourth-year starter Ike Henderson at running back, who has also been committed this spring and summer.
“Ike’s had the best offseason that he’s had by far this offseason,” Jones said. “He really put in the work and he’s gotten a lot faster.”
Henderson had 877 rush yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground as a junior.
Along with Henderson, Jones expects Waylon Perkins and Austin Walker to also play a factor.
“They’re both going to carry the ball, but one of them is going to emerge as the No. 2 option and get more carries,” Jones said.
At receiver, Greenup County will be looking to fill a void. The Musketeers lose their top 5 receivers which accounted for 88 of the team’s 99 catches last season.
However, Jones sees that position as one that could surprise and be a strong point despite the newcomers.
Aiden Gue, Brody Stevens and Drew Boggs are expected to be the three main targets for Greenup County who will usually always play with three receivers on the field.
RJ Veach is another receiver that Jones spotlighted. Veach decided to join the team in his senior year and also stars for the Musketeers basketball team.
Connor Taylor was the second-string tight end a year ago and will be the starter this year. Jones says that freshman Collin Melvin has also made a name for himself, saying Melvin “had a great passing league and catches the ball very well.”
Three-year starter Elijah Smith returns at center, and Cooper Howard is back at left guard.
Beyond that up front, Jones will turn to Gage Gullett at left tackle, Ethan Thomas at right guard, and Brady Blevins at right tackle.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Taylor will start at defensive end along with Thomas and senior Joe Schmauch will also see significant action.
Howard will play nose guard along with freshman Dailan Taylor.
Jones plans to employ a six-man rotation at linebacker but says the starters are Caden Holmes, Perkins and Walker. Melvin, Tyson Law, and Smith will also see time.
The Musketeers’ defense was most impacted by graduation, losing nine of the starters from Greenup County’s final game of the season last year, but the secondary is the position with the most returning experience.
Boggs will play free safety. Sammons and Henderson will be the other two safeties in Jones’ 3-3-5 defensive scheme.
Stephens and Gue return at corner after playing the position last year.
At kicker, Karter Gilliam is progressing well after he arrived from the pitch. Gilliam is a member of the soccer team. Jones said that Gue could be their distance kicker, as he hit a 37-yard field goal at the team’s scrimmage.
Sammons will be the punter for the Musketeers.
Greenup County will begin the Travis Jones head coaching era when the Musketeers play at Coal Grove on Aug. 18.