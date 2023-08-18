Johnson Central is playing by the mantra, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
“We want to get a little better every day,” Johnson Central coach Jesse Peck said. “Typically, by Week 10 we’re starting to look like a good team. Our goal is to peak at the right time.”
Peck says he’s fortunate to have plenty of players he can lean on this season as leaders on the field. His guy under center might be the keystone to all of it.
“We’ve got so many key players,” Peck said. “But it starts with our senior quarterback Jacob Grimm, who we’re excited to see play. He understands our offense so well and does a great job reading in our offense.”
Where the Golden Eagles are most dangerous is the backfield. The team rushed for 4,639 yards last season, with an average of 357 ground yards per game. Both of those stats led the entire state last season.
Leading that group last season was Zack McCoart, who rushed for 1,721 yards, which put him in the top 15 for total yards in the state, with 26 touchdowns. It was a top-10 total for Kentucky teams last year.
“Zack was close to 1,800 yards the last couple of years,” Peck said. “So, coming in as a junior this year, we’re excited to see what he can do.”
Sharing the load with McCoart will be Carter Conley. Peck says injuries slowed Conley down last year, but says he looks as good as ever and sees the pair as a “two-headed monster.”
Another staple for Johnson Central of late is a powerful fullback. This year that role will be filled by Logan Morrow.
“He’s got tree trunks for legs, runs well, and blocks well,” Peck said.
The Golden Eagles don’t typically make the air game part of their bread and butter. Last year, the team had a total of 352 receiving yards, with over half of those (182) going to McCoart out of the backfield.
“We don’t run a lot of receiver sets,” Peck said. “But we’ve played some 7-on-7 this summer and we have some guys that look good out there catching the ball.”
Seth Davis, Logan Castle, and Seth Kliebert might see those passes this season. Peck also said he has a slew of incoming freshmen that might see air time.
Going into last season, Johnson Central had lost six of their seven starting offensive linemen. This year, Peck hopes bringing back guys like Hudson Lewandoski, Ethan Webb and Cole Campbell will keep the offensive line strong this year.
“We feel like with those guys that played last year, with that experience under their belt, we’re excited for this year,” Peck said.
Peck says he feels like he has 12 guys that could start on the offensive line, and fans might see some platooning in and out during the game.
“You might see a new five each series, or three rotate in,” Peck said. “We should be as fresh up front this year as we’ve ever been.”
“We lost a four-year starter with Jesse McCoy and Chase Price,” Peck said. “They’ll be hard to replace, but we’re deep on the defensive front.”
Logan Lemaster and Jackson Fannin will lead the defensive line as seniors.
Junior inside linebacker Seth Davis will lead defensively as well.
Peck has a crew of guys to choose from that are looking to get minutes on defense in the secondary.
“We’ve got a lot of young talent,” Peck said of the secondary. “They’re champing at the bit to get out there and looked good in 7-on-7.”
Handling kicking duties will be Cory Hammond. The junior soccer player will be suiting up for the gridiron for the first time this year.
“I think he’s the world’s strongest soccer player,” Peck said with a laugh. “He just looks like a football player and has a cannon for a leg.”
Peck has all of his guys in the mindset of winning a title.
“We break every practice with ‘state champs on three,’” Peck said. “We have our eyes on the prize every year. That’s our goal every season. We know with this new district it’ll be an uphill fight.”