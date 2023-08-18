It’s a good rivalry, a friendly rivalry.”
That’s how Johnson Central coaching legend Jim Matney described the Ashland-Johnson Central rivalry in a 2013 interview with The Daily Independent.
Fast-forward 10 years and both schools are about to rekindle that friendship.
Ashland and Johnson Central will play for the first time in five years on Oct. 20, reigniting a feud that has always brought with it a lot of anticipation from those involved.
“When Johnson Central and Ashland get together, there’s always a lot of excitement,” Johnson Central coach Jesse Peck said. “Whether here or at Putnam (Stadium), it’s always a packed house and a fun atmosphere.”
Those attributes helped elevate the competitive nature of those involved and made for a tough challenge every time the two teams faced off.
“Johnson Central elevated their team to a whole new level,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “We’ve had a difficult time competing with them over the years. We’ve probably been on the losing end more often than not against them.”
The two teams have faced off 22 times with the Golden Eagles holding a 16-7 record over the Tomcats.
“It’s a great rivalry,” former Ashland coach Tony Love said. Love led the Tomcats from 2013 through the 2021 season. “It’s kind of been one-sided, but there’s been several close games in there that could’ve evened that out.”
There have been six games in the series that were one-possession games. One of the closest games was perhaps the most memorable.
The game was the first to come to Peck’s mind when thinking about the history of the two teams. It was an 8-7 Golden Eagles win on Oct. 23, 2015.
“We thought we had (former Ashland running back) Quinton Baker tackled, but he rolled over our defender, stayed on his feet, and ran for 80 yards for the touchdown,” Peck recollected. “But then we punched one in not long after and went for two. No one got close to the end zone after.”
It’s fitting that Peck would immediately think of that game. Just after the clock reached zeroes on that night eight years ago, Matney told The Daily Independent, “These are the games that people remember… and we’ve had our share of them with Ashland.”
Peck, who was an assistant under Matney, remembers the hard work that was put into the preparations for these rivalry meetings.
“As an assistant coach, I can’t say it was always a lot of fun,” Peck said with a laugh. “It was always huge for us and there was a lot of sleepless nights that week trying to make sure that we did everything we could to get our guys ready.”
Another long-time assistant under Matney, who serves with Peck now, is Steve Trimble. The first game that came to his mind was another one-point win.
It was Oct. 19, 2012. Ashland led Johnson Central 21-14 in overtime and the Golden Eagles found themselves on a fourth-and-goal situation from the 19-yard line.
It was going to take something special to get out of that jam. Thankfully for Johnson Central, they had just the guy to come up with that something.
“I was on the headphones with coach Matney and he literally put in a play right then,” Trimble said. “He drew it up right there on the spot and we scored. It was a very exciting game.”
The play was a 19-yard pass from junior quarterback Zach Gound to receiver Dalton Adkins in the front of the end zone. Johnson Central drove it in for the two-point conversion to capture the 22-21 win.
“We loved to play at Ashland,” Trimble said. “We called it The Horseshoe. It’s a really nice place to play football. We’ve had a lot of close games.”
The games between the schools always brought out a multitude of energetic fans. Peck doesn’t think the five-year absence will change that.
“The fans remember what it was like,” Peck said. “It’ll be a loud atmosphere and there’s no love loss. Our fans understand it’s the closest you can get to a state championship atmosphere. There won’t be an empty seat in the house.”
The buzz around town leading up to the games would create that atmosphere early.
“You hear from the community before these games,” Love said. “And you know just how important these games are for both communities. and the kids are well aware of the magnitude of the game.”
“The hallways are decorated, and the t-shirts come out,” Peck added. “It’s a big deal.”
The biggest aspect of the leadup to the games is always the preparations from the team.
“From a coaching standpoint, you have to have a solid gameplan,” Love said of the preparation for the Golden Eagles. “There’s no margin for error in that game. You want to approach the game the way you always approach it, but rivalries tend to have a little bit more attention about it.”
“Every year we circled that game on the calendar,” Trimble said of Matney’s approach to the game. “We knew it was going to be a tough football game. Most every year it came down to the district championship every single time.”
Both coaches are looking forward to seeing this rivalry renewed.
“It’s a game that I’m excited to have those sleepless nights again,” Peck said. “Beating state powerhouse and tradition-rich Ashland is something we’ve always used as a measuring stick to see how good we are. We’re excited to have that competition again.”
“When we went to this new district, we told our kids that Johnson Central was enemy No.1,” Tackett said. “They’re the big dog in the area.”