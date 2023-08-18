Trevon Pendleton likes to set a simple, reachable goal for the Ironton squad every day.
“The short-term goal every day is to get 3% better,” Pendleton said. “We talk about that daily. Chip away at things and see what we can do in the small details.”
The hope is that the 3% adds up to bigger success.
“The big-picture goal is to finish the job this year,” Pendleton said. “We want to win that state championship.”
One thing standing in the way of that is the massive array of talent that graduated from last year’s Tigers team.
“The first obstacle is maturity,” Pendleton said. “We lost a lot of senior leadership from last year. Not having those guys there creates a bit of a learning curve. I think as our guys mature, the sky is the limit for this team, but there’s a learning curve involved when you go from looking up to somebody to being the one looked up to.”
“When push comes to shove on the football field, there are certain guys who look towards people and there are other guys who get looked toward,” Pendleton added. “So, our guys who are getting looked toward will feel that more and embody that sense of leadership.”
The players who will inevitably be looked toward the most on any team tends to be the one under center. For Pendleton, there are two guys who can step up in that role this year: Bailey Thacker and Brayden Schreck.
“We’re fortunate at the QB position to have two guys that are very capable,” Pendleton said. “Thacker has played a lot of football and embraces that competition mentality of wanting to compete, get better, and do the little things. Schreck is one of our leaders in the receiving room as well, but he’s also a great quarterback as well. and his history at Ironton sets him apart.His grandfather was athletic director here for years, and he bleeds orange and black.”
The targets for both quarterbacks will be led by Aris Pittman, whom Pendleton thinks has that leadership quality.
“He’s a really talented player, but an even better person,” Pendleton said. “He’s always a hard worker who puts his team first and does the right thing.”
Other receivers will include Shaun Terry.
Leading the ground game will be Zayne Williams, Jesse Copas, and Gavin Hart.
The offense will work behind the protection of some veteran players.
“We’re fortunate to have guys up front that are returning and have played a lot of football for us,” Pendleton said.
The offensive line is highlighted by senior Noah Patterson, junior Bowen Gossett, and sophomore Aiden Layne.
Patterson and Layne will be anchoring the defensive line as well.
“They’re both mentally and physically tough kids,” Pendleton said. “We’re still looking for that third guy. We had several play on the D-line last year, including Jesse Copas and Austin Bump, who will probably be seeing more time at linebacker this year.”
The rest of the linebacking core will include Williams, Hart, Tatum Moore, Braylon Sturgill, and Ben Sloan.
In the secondary will be new faces. Josh Johnson, who played special teams last year before getting injured, along with Schreck, Terry, Nick Sites and Tyler Roach.
Rounding out the roster will be Schreck at punter and the kicking duties going to David Fields more often than not.
One of the biggest things Pendleton is focusing on this year is limiting big plays.
“We try to limit explosive plays to just three a game,” Pendleton said, referring to plays that give up 15 or more yards. “If we can do that, we can make teams chip the ball downfield instead of chunk it downfield. About 90% of the time, if you stop those explosive plays from happening, the drive won’t end in a score. So, we have a 90% chance to get the ball back if we limit those plays.”
With the goal of getting 3% better every day and the game plan of improving the odds of holding the other team by 90%, Pendleton and the Tigers might have the winning equation to reach the pinnacle of success this season.