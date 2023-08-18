Every finish line needs a starting point.
Raceland feels it has the pieces to claim its first state title this season, but the path to the ultimate prize is never easy.
The quest has taken the program from disappointment to celebration in recent years.
Ram Stadium was filled to capacity on a late November night in 2017. Each onlooker anticipated the history that was about to unfold before Luke Lemaster split the uprights on a 36-yard field goal to send the Rams to their first state championship game.
But three seasons later, in the same area of the field, Raceland could not find the same magic as Paintsville’s Karsten Poe scored a game-winning touchdown for the eventual state champions. It ended the Rams’ season with their only losing record in the last two decades.
The football had slipped out of Poe’s hands near the goal line but the official ruled he had crossed the plane of the end zone.
Three more years have passed and Raceland has undoubtedly rebounded from that night. A spot in the state final in 2022 has only fueled the fire for a return trip. The Rams have their sights set on bookending the most storied stretch in their heralded football history with a Class A state crown.
“Any time your program tries to elevate, there are steps along the way,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “People don’t just arrive and stay at the top. You got to have failures to have successes. That game (in 2020) was kind of a springboard for us as a program. You work really hard to get to that point and for us to come up short and we see that team became a state champion, it let us know how close we really were. The whole program has been motivated by that outcome.”
Several seniors on the 2023 roster were freshmen on that fateful night against the Tigers. Teams were battling a pandemic as well as their pigskin opponents that year. Each outcome and each moment along the way have guided the players during their tenure in a Rams uniform.
“I just remember the ball coming out on the 1-yard line or what we thought came out at the 1,” Jaxon Heighton recalled about the final play against Paintsville. “No one likes losing. We just have to come out here and do what we do best. Play football on Friday nights.”
Players will acknowledge the joy of stepping onto Kroger Field and playing on the state stage. But for Raceland, the next trip has to come with something more. The Rams have had two opportunities to play for a title and they want to make the most of their chance this season to take the final step.
“We still aren’t happy with the results that we’ve had,” Chase Correll said. “We came back fired up. We are ready to get back at it and make sure that we get to be No.1 and not No.2.”
“When you’re younger the losses don’t really hurt as much,” he added. “I thought I had a big career ahead of me. Now it hurts a lot more when you have losses. You have to get better from them.”
An Orange BloodlineRaceland is a small school that will always have big aspirations. The culture that’s woven into the program has been the source of its prosperity.
The environment is already engrained in most players before they slide on a Rams jersey for the first time. The team is mindful of the groundwork that was cemented in the past, and in many cases, it’s been planted by their family tree.
Parker Fannin father, Gary, played at Raceland and has been part of the coaching staff for several seasons. Parker said expectations come with the territory.
“We play with expectations every year,” Parker Fannin said. “This year is not going to be much different. We will be tested this year and play in some uncomfortable environments. It will be good for some of our younger players to experience it.”
Heighton’s dad and brother wore the orange and black and said he will always “embrace it and wants to carry on that family tradition and build on the legacy here.”
Correll, like Heighton, had the chance to play alongside his brother, Hunter, on the gridiron. The lineman said his older sibling has given him excellent advice along the way.
“He always tells me not to have regrets when I come off the field,” Chase said, “and make sure you don’t lose earlier than you want to. I want to have a confident mind. We’ve always had a great defense here and we should be fine again this season.”
The family atmosphere bleeds into the coaching staff. Several instrumental instructors have gladly given most of their playing and professional careers to the Raceland football program.
Salmons said their inspiration started years ago under one of the area’s coaching legends.
“It’s really humbling for all of us from the administration on down,” Salmons said. “The coaches on staff that played here now where the program was and what it was built on. I think about coach (Bill Tom) Ross every day and how proud he would be of what we’ve been able to do and what we have accomplished.”
“We’ve also been lucky on the way,” he added. “We’ve got some rewards for our hard work. It just takes time to climb the ladder. It just doesn’t happen overnight. We are grateful and humbled to be in this position.”
A Senior MomentThere was one freshman who had to experience the Paintsville game from the sideline. He knew his time would come and could see the newfound determination in the eyes of his teammates that night.
The new quarterback in town, Logan Lundy, said the team’s transformation started the next day.
“I didn’t know the guys that well yet,” Lundy said. “These guys have always been standout players. After that loss, we hit the ground running. I recall seeing Clay Coldiron the next day in the weight room. We said let’s get after this thing. It’s not over. That shows you our character. We are always working hard. We want that state championship and we were going to do something about it.”
Fast forward to 2023 and Lundy wants to continue his production in the pocket. He has collected 75 touchdowns—58 through the air and 17 on the ground-- and 5,205 total yards in his two seasons as a starter. The Rams have won 25 games.
Lundy believes the players around him have made the team successful. The experience that returns makes life under center more enjoyable.
“We have a great backfield with Noah (Wallace), Isaac (Browning) and Jaxon,” Lundy said. “We also have new guys that will step up. They can definitely get us out of some sticky spots. They can all catch the ball too.”
“We have all the pieces this year,” he continued. “We are going to be just fine. I love the tough schedule. It will get us ready for the playoffs. It was really smart on coach Salmons’s part.”
Salmons said even the younger players know what is expected of them this season. They can lean on the veterans and those who have faced the adversity of trying to reach the top.
“Those guys are approaching 40 starts,” Salmons said. “They have a vast knowledge and have experienced things negatively and positively. They have seen the ebbs and flows. The leadership has been really strong for us and helped some of the younger guys who want to get to that level.”
The Golden RoadFannin’s state motivations took a detour last season at Kroger Field. During a pass attempt in the end zone against Pikeville, he landed awkwardly and injured his elbow.
It took six weeks of therapy just to get full extension back to his elbow. The senior wants his money’s worth this season and hopes to snag that title trophy in the process.
In June, Fannin was part of the baseball team’s first trip to the state stage. It was the third region crown for the Rams but they were not successful in the semi-state rounds in the first two tries.
“This year has been really fun,” Fannin said. “We have been winning a lot of games and advancing to a stage that we haven’t experienced in the past. We want to make it there again and set the stage for this program for the rest of time.”
Wallace can impact a game from both sides of the football and will be instrumental in their state championship plans this fall.
The physical running back and safety likes to dictate the game from the defensive side. He has now a four-year starter and feels you to run toward expectations and never shy away from them.
“Once you have played in the state championship,” Wallace said, “all you want to do is get back there. Sometimes it feels like you have to go back there. It definitely motivates you to want something more.”
“Defense is definitely my side of the ball,” he added. “I just enjoy hitting people, making tackles and running to the ball. We like to get after it on defense.”
Salmons believes that in order to reach the pinnacle, you have to endure the hardships along the way to achieve your golden moment.
“The silver trophy still leaves a sour taste,” Salmons said. “Obviously, you’re honored to get to that stage to represent your program and to represent the hard work that people have done before you to get to that point. But if you get there, you might as well win the darn thing. In 2021, we got to the state semifinals. In 2022, we took that next step. I felt that momentum and that motivation has carried over to now. You have to have some adversity to overcome. At every step, our kids have responded the right way.”