Coach Daniel Barker believes his team will benefit from their on-the-job training last year.
West Carter showed its youth and inexperience last season but it never deterred their love for the game or their desire to improve.
After the adjustment process, the Comets are set for another promising season in Olive Hill.
“They know what varsity football is all about,” Barker said. “All these kids got thrown to the wolves last year. It was shocking to them when they faced the speed of the game and how you had to prepare. We’re still kind of young but we got all kinds of experience now. They know what needs to be done. They’ve done a good job working with those things.”
West Carter returns solid numbers in the preseason and regardless of last season’s win total, the enthusiasm and enjoyment to compete has been present in their preparation.
Barker quickly points out that expectations never change. The Comets have relished its most successful stretch in recent years and the players are eager to reverse their fortunes in 2023.
“Our goals are always the same,” Barker said. “We want to win a district championship. Last year, we weren’t able to do that. Our kids know our expectations. We had a rough year last year on and off the field but we expect to compete with everybody on our schedule. We want to continue the good things that are happening at West Carter.”
“With how we won games and going into last year, there was respect for West Carter,” he added. “They saw that the program was on the rise. and now people don’t. You would think 12 months wouldn’t make that much difference. Our kids are motivated to get the program back moving forward and back to where we are widely respected for the way we play football.”
The most experienced unit on the field could be the offensive and defensive lines. Nine different players saw action last season and seven are returning. Barker said he will have plenty of options up front. “There’s still some youth there, but they have played a lot. They are bigger and a lot stronger,” according to their coach.
The West Carter offense averaged 13.3 points a game last year and had seven games where they did not break double digits.
Hunter Reffitt is a multi-year starter and brings the most experience to the front five. Tanner Wolfe is an able blocker. Ethan Bledsoe and Tabor Tackett are converted tight ends who want to help the team at offensive line along with Derek Williams.
Hayden Hall and Kale Back split time under center last year. Barker feels it’s beneficial to have both on the field at the same time. Hall will assume the full-time quarterback duties. Beck can play multiple positions and will have the ball in his hands often with his ability to make plays.
“We feel like we have to have both of them on the field at all times,” Barker said. “Kale has played slot receiver. He’s played out wide and at running back. He is a guy that we want to move around and really get him the ball in different ways. It allows us to get two great athletes and two pretty good football players on the field.”
The graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Cole Crampton leaves a void in the Comets’ backfield. Barker said he will have multiple players carry the rock this year. Back and Dwaylon Dean posted a combined 572 rushing yards last year and six trips to the end zone.
“We will be running back by committee,” Barker said. “We like both of the guys that are getting the most reps in practice. Dwaylon Dean was our backup running back last year. He had a few good games. He is really tough and fast. Kadin Thompson is a sophomore that played a lot of defense for us last year. He’s a good athlete. We have been running back heavy the last couple of years. We feel those guys deserve a lot of carries.”
Isaiah Bond caught eight passes last year before an injury midway through the schedule ended his season. He returns to the receiving corps. Barker said the former quarterback sees the field really well. Jacob Waddell, Coy Maddix, Will Callihan and Logan Birds will be in the mix in the passing game.
The Comets, like most small schools, will play both ways. West Carter will have the same faces on the defensive side of the ball. Dean is the leading returning tackler with 48. Trace Rivers had three interceptions and Back added two from their safety positions.
Barker wants to create depth to play nine defensive linemen. Elijah Nolan, Waddell, Peyton Walker, Caudill and Thompson make up a strong linebacker unit.