Lawrence County has a lot to be excited about when it comes to Bulldogs football this fall.
The team is coming off a 9-3 overall record, those nine wins are the most achieved in a single season under the guidance of head coach Alan Short who is set to enter his eighth season at the helm.
Incoming freshmen for Lawrence County this season are no strangers to winning, as the Bulldogs won a middle school state championship last year.
To top it off, Lawrence County will see a change to Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium as the school will unveil a new turf field this fall.
Short sees a lot of skill up and down his roster this year, saying “Our talent level is extremely high, probably as high as it’s ever been since I’ve been here including the last 12 years.”
Still, he knows the team will need to mesh together and form a brotherhood in order to reach their full potential.
“I think that will be what tells the tale, and we as coaches are going to do everything in our power to bring this group together where it becomes a brotherhood just as every other year,” Short said.
The biggest difference in this Bulldogs team will be a new-look offense. Lawrence County makes the shift to a spread style of play.
“With the talent that we have returning and the talent that we have coming in, it felt like this was probably the best time to make that switch,” Short said. “I’ve always been a triple option guy … Certainly there will be some of that still scheme-wise in the offense, but it will look completely different.”
Quarterback Talan Pollock is back to lead the offense.
“Very excited about all that Talen brings to the table, and in this new offensive scheme we expect him to excel,” Short said.
Backing Pollock up could be “a number of different kids” according to Short, including Luke Fetherholf or Eli Fletcher.
Lawrence County loses 56% of its rushing production from last year after the graduation of Dylan Ferguson and Ryan Marcum.
However, Cody Crum is back to take over as the starter at running back.
“He’s a gifted football player on both sides of the ball,” Short said. “As we grow into our new offensive scheme, we feel like we will probably have to lean on him.”
Other players who could tote the rock are William McDavid, Cavin Williams, Connor York, Colby Prince and potentially Fletcher.
At wide receiver, the Bulldogs have several returners. Logan Ratliff, Jake Derifield, Abner Collinsworth and Dalton Runyons return.
Short says he “expects all those guys to blossom and contribute in a variety of different ways.”
Freshman Kaden Johnson and Carlo Chicko also could make plays.
According to Short, “Those two kids are stars in the making.”
Keaden Ellis and Braxton Davis are others to know at receiver.
Collinsworth will play the tight end spot.
On the offensive line, Blake Prater and Luis Chicko will anchor the front five.
Beyond them, “It could be any different number of kids.”
Derrick Rakes, Gage Cox, Dakota Daniels, Ethan Preece, Peyton Lowe, Aiden Handley, Aiden Patton, Brady Nelson, and Josh Spillman are players vying for time.
In Short’s multiple, odd front base defense the defensive line has several stellar figures up front.
Ty Brooks, Lowe, McDavid and Prater “have been very, very solid for us through camp,” according to Short.
Caden Thompson, Rakes, Cox, and Daniels will also play on the line.
Short spoke with excitement when linebackers were brought up.
“They’re everything you want linebackers to be,” Short said. “They’re mean and nasty and play to their assignments.
Collinsworth will be at the mike position, Crum at the sam spot, and Luis Chicko at will backer with the backup being Carlo Chicko.
Castle, Fletcher, and Colbie Prince will also play linebacker.
In the secondary, Derifield and Pollock return. Johnson, Williams, York, Davis and Ratliff are expected to contribute at defensive back.
At kicker, Lawrence County has a new name coming out as Braden Queen will join the squad.
Punter will be played by either Pollock, Fletcher or Queen.
With expectations high at Lawrence County, Short is focused on the day-in and day-out part of the process.
“We’ve got to continue to work and get better,” Short said. “As a coach you don’t want to set the ceiling so high in August and September that you can’t get any better.
“Don’t get me wrong. You want to win and do everything that you possibly can, but we want to get focused and get 2% better each day. If we do that, we feel like by the time we get to district play, we can start to kind of hit our stride so to speak.”
Lawrence County opens the season on Aug. 18 at Rowan County.