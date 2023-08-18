As the cliche goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and for a few area high school football coaches, they’re hoping how they finished 2022 is how they start 2023.
This is particularly true for Trevor Hoskins and Paintsville — which won four of its last six contests last fall — and Bill Spencer and Fleming County, which was a winner in four of its final five games.
One could even throw Mark Easterling and Morgan County in the mix, seeing that the Cougars competed closely with Magoffin County in a six-point loss three days before Halloween 2022.
For Bath County’s Larry Bowling, he was just pleased to see his bunch finish as a team as he concluded his first season as the Wildcats’ sideline director.
Spencer is the veteran of the aforementioned group, as he enters season No. 14 at the helm for the Panthers. He’s been part of the Fleming County staff for 25 seasons.
Fleming County
What keeps Spencer going?
“I just love our kids, to be honest … as simple as that sounds,” Spencer said. “As a coach, it’s in your blood — you enjoy it, enjoy the game, love being around the kids. It makes me stay young a little bit.”
Spencer may have attained two or three extra gray hairs, though, in gut-twisting losses to Greenup County, 34-33, and Rowan County, 21-20, as those hard-to-swallow defeats prevented the Panthers from experiencing a 4-0 start in 2022.
They learned from those see-saw battles, though, and hit their stride by mid-October.
A flurry of familiar faces return for Fleming, including quarterback Nate Ruark, running back Austin Trent and wideout Landon Johnson.
Trent piled up monster numbers a year ago, tallying 1,788 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. Oh, and he led the boys from the ’Burg (Flemingsburg, that is) in tackles with 111.
“He’s a blue-collar, hard-nosed kid,” Spencer said. “He goes to the weight room and works his butt off, just takes a lot of pride in making himself better.”
Spencer said Class 3A, District 6 coaches voted Trent as the preseason player of the year.
Ruark was 81 of 163 with 1,402 passing yards to go with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions.
“He’s got a lot more confidence,” Spencer said. “We expect a lot from our quarterback.”
Topping Ruark’s weapons list is 6-foot-3 Landon Johnson, who racked up 728 receiving yards and eight scores on 36 catches in 2022. According to Spencer, AJ Farrow and Jordan Harn figure to make a significant impact at receiver, too.
The Panthers return three starting offensive linemen — tackle Chris Collett, center Morgan Arnett and guard Brady Hunt. They would’ve had four, but Zain Barbee suffered a torn ACL at a student/faculty basketball game.
Filling in the gaps will likely be Clayton Waymire (6-5, 270) and Ethan Mitchell (6-2, 235).
Seven defensive starters are back.
Aiden Johnson (6-3, 250) was second in tackles to Trent, trailing him by just two stops.
“Aiden is going to have a big impact for us,” Spencer said. “He’s the lead blocker out of the backfield, and is in the top five fastest on our team.”
Landon Johnson paced the Panthers with four picks, including a pick-six.
Parker Sills and Logan Bretz handled the kicks. Bretz was on kickoff duty, and will continue that. Sills was 32 of 42 on extra-point attempts. He will likely punt this year, too, Spencer said.
Paintsville
The Tigers prevailed in four of their last six games — and the two losses were to Raceland and Pikeville, the teams that clashed in the Class A state finals in Lexington.
Paintsville has a problem, though: It finally ran out of Phelpses.
For the last several years, a Phelps brother in blue has been around to make a big play. The youngest of three, Harris Phelps graduated after rushing for 1,527 yards and 18 TDs in 2022.
“That’s a position (running back) where we have some holes to fill,” Hoskins said.
That seems to be a running theme, actually.
“We lost a ton, not just numbers of seniors but production,” said the coach. “So the goal, and it’s always our goal, is to continue to get better throughout the season.”
Newness isn’t just a roster trait, though; it applies to the field, too, quite literally.
Paintsville’s Memorial Field has fresh turf now.
“We’re definitely excited about that,” Hoskins said. “The community is excited about it.”
The Tigers will host Floyd Central on that turf tonight (Aug. 18) at 7:30. It’s safe to say Cain Grim will probably get a few tackles. He had a team-best 112 takedowns as a junior last year.
Brady Fitch returns to anchor the defensive and offensive lines.
According to Hoskins, Teyton Minix and Greg Ramey will be factors among the defensive front.
Outside linebacker was up for grabs as of earlier this month, Hoskins said, after the diploma-grabbing exit of three-year starter Grayson Peters and two-year starter Justin Ramey.
Luke Howard and Grim are returning inside linebackers.
Offensively, Paintsville will probably turn to either senior Peyton Adams or freshman AJ Johnson. Adams accumulated a handful of snaps last fall, and also had a receiver role.
Fitch, at center, is the “anchor and leader up front,” Hoskins said. Skylar Bennett is also back to help form the front five.
While Hoskins and staff had a lot of unanswered questions during the preseason, Paintsville does have a less strenuous schedule through which to navigate compared to recent years.
“This team is really fun to coach, and yeah, we’ve had to do a lot of coaching, but at the same time, work ethic’s not an issue,” Hoskins said. “They’ve brought it every single day. I love their energy. We’re going to have mistakes; there’s no hiding that. But there’s a willingness to get better and be coachable.”
Carson Holbrook is back as the team’s placekicker.
Bath County
Bath County outdueled Fairview, 22-16, to kick off 2022 but never scratched the winning column again.
With just 32 players on the roster as of early August, Bowling wasn’t concerned about any lingering effects of a losing record. He remarked mostly about his team’s strong chemistry, work ethic and attitude.
“Respectful, mindful, hardworking,” Bowling rattled off a few of the Wildcats’ characteristics.
So, apparently, Bath County has heart. and it has two Harts.
Cousins Cole and Carter Hart will be leaders, Bowling said.
Cole, a junior, will suit up at quarterback. His family is in pipeline work, so he’s traveled a lot throughout his youth. But he’s digging into Owingsville more firmly this fall.
“He’s never played quarterback before, but he’s willing to learn,” Bowling said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s very eager. He’ll be a good asset this year.”
Carter Hart is coming off of a shoulder injury. He’s healthy, and benching 350 pounds now, according to his coach. He’ll start on both sides of the ball.
“He’s strong as a bull,” Bowling said the running back. “He’s humble. I couldn’t ask for a better person or attitude.”
Dalton Warmouth and Brooks Staton will lead the charge up front.
Hayden Meeks will help Carter Hart carry the backfield load. They’ll also be at middle linebacker.
Alan Bowling, the coach’s son, suffered a broken hand in Game 4 last season. He’ll play some wing back and tight end, his father said.
Larry Bowling said Nathan Tripp “will be a force” on defense. Konner Begley will get considerable playing time as well.
Bowling thinks he has a top-notch staff, which is full of former college players.
“They’re humble, business-like and here to teach,” said the head coach. “What I’ve seen so far, it’s beautiful to watch.”
Morgan County
The Cougars’ lone victory in 2022 was a 50-0 trampling of Jackson County.
Morgan County endured three shutouts during a four-game stretch before exploding for 34 points against Magoffin County on Oct. 28, but it still wasn’t enough in a six-point loss.
Most of the Cougars’ offensive production is back, including senior quarterback Bradley Nickell. As a junior, he passed for 501 yards and five touchdowns. He covered 350 yards on the ground, scoring seven times.
Chance Wright paced the ball carriers with 400 yards on 72 rushes. Wright, who is entering his senior season, led Morgan County in tackles with 95 in 2022.
Cameron Rodgers, now a junior, was second in that category with 395 rushing yards on 77 totes.
Joe Spencer, a senior, is coming off of a 290-receiving-yard season. He hauled in three touchdown catches. On defense, he came up with 62 tackles.
Brayden Adams, a junior, was third on the Cougars in tackles with 57.
Morgan County opens the 2023 campaign with two road games — at East Ridge (tonight, Aug. 18) and at Jenkins on Friday, Aug. 25. The Cougars’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, against Berea.
Morgan County coach Mark Easterling did not respond to The Daily Independent‘s inquiries for comment.