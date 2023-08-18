Two team traits held true throughout a one-win 2022 season: Fairview was usually the weakest and least-experienced team on any given game night.
Second-year Eagles head coach Brent Wilcoxon decided one of those variables was controllable.
“Now we have a good weight program, and people are buying in and getting bigger,” said junior Xavien Kouns.
Senior Logan Jenkins echoed Kouns’s observation.
“This year we closed the gap, strength-wise and size-wise,” Wilcoxon said. “Some guys have transformed themselves, so there won’t be the mismatches we had last year.”
Wilcoxon pointed to Kouns as an Eagle who’s changed his body with work in the weight room and practice field.
Kouns is Fairview’s top returning rusher (224 yards on the ground a year ago), receiver (374 yards on 43 catches) and tackler (63 in 2022).
“I’m pretty excited because everybody seems pretty zoned in compared to last year,” Kouns said. “I still have a couple older fellas that still have more knowledge than I do.”
Kouns is referring to seniors like Jenkins, who’s a lineman on offense and middle linebacker on defense.
“We’ll definitely be better than last season,” Jenkins said. “We’re a lot closer as a team. I think we’ll keep our heads calm this year and won’t break down with our emotions in the middle of a game. I feel like we have a lot of talent.”
Fairview is 6-44 over the last five seasons — including two years without a single victory. It was 1-10 last fall. The Eagles most recently experienced a winning campaign in 2015, the second of Wilcoxon’s two years as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“The culture has changed,” Jenkins said. “It’s really a team effort now, and the coaches work together really well.”
Wilcoxon has named freshman Jace Manning the starting quarterback.
Kouns is now primarily a running back.
“We expect a big year from him,” Wilcoxon said.
Receivers include youthful talent such as freshman Jeffrey Everetts. Wilcoxon said he and Manning both are not apprehensive at all about assuming prominent varsity roles as ninth-graders.
Senior Kevontae Olds, aka “Tay,” is playing for the first time, but he’s a “really gifted, natural athlete,” said the coach.
Junior Roman Mayes, a transfer from Russell, is also a football first-timer, but he’s “picking up on things fast.” Football is in his blood. Cousin Cannon Lewis is a standout at Cabell Midland who has committed to North Carolina State.
“He’s really bought into football,” Wilcoxon said of Mayes.
Trevyr Pauley figures to make a splash on offense, too.
“We have a lot of different talent this year,” Pauley said. “We have a better bond as a team. We’re doing little things like finishing out a set in the weight room, pushing each other, stuff like that.”
With so many different faces and positions on offense, Wilcoxon has had to sort of pump the brakes on installs, he said.
Kaden Sparks and Jenkins are leaders on the line, Wilcoxon said. Jenkins is “a coach on the field,” his coach said.
Another potentially impactful player is Hunter Caudill, who didn’t play last year. He’s 6 foot 4 and registers at 320 on the scales, according to his coach.
“He’s an athlete that can move a little bit,” Wilcoxon said.
Defensively, Chris Harper returns as a starter at defensive end.
Jenkins, Russell transfer Landon Stapleton and freshman Jace Murray are all expected to contribute at linebacker.
Mayes, Olds, Pauley, Everetts and Rusty Fitchpatrick are all in the running at cornerback and/or safety spots.
As of late July, Wilcoxon said 28 Eagles filled the roster, and he’s noticed a good deal of unity.
“We have more vocal, strong leadership,” Wilcoxon said. “And there is in air of confidence about them that I don’t think we had last year. They’re pretty focused on turning things around; they want to be at least .500, and we could do better than that, even. … I’ve been with them for a year and a half now; it’s a more comfortable atmosphere.”
Sparks said Fairview has embraced the underdog role.
“It gives us the chip on our shoulder,” he said. “We’re kind of used to the losing culture here, but we’re going to break that this year.”