CANNONSBURG Kalynn Pease may only be halfway through her high school track and field career, but she’s quickly made it to the head of the pack as the one to beat in our area.
The Fleming County sophomore had multiple first-place finishes (28 to be exact) this year across six different events, including personal records in the 100-meter dash (12.38), the 100-meter hurdles (17.89), the 400-meter hurdles (1:19.56), and the long jump (17 feet, 11.5 inches). The long jump was the eighth-best in the state this season.
Despite the list of accomplishments, Pease still thought there was room for improvement.
“I think I could’ve done better this year,” Peases said. “But given the situation, I was in with shin splints. I think I did well for what I was given. My coaches helped me out a lot.”
Pease didn’t show any signs of injury as she showed off her talents at the Class 2A, Region 6 meet.
The Panther standout took home first place in the 100 and 400-meter dashes (12.61, 1:02.61, respectively), and came in as runner-up in the 200-meter dash (26.76) and the long jump (the aforementioned 17 feet, 11.5 inches), behind Mason County’s Lexi Young in both events.
When asked what her highlight was this season, Pease was quick with her response.
“Long jump at region. It was a rollercoaster,” Pease said with a laugh. “It went from like 15 feet to 16 feet, and then finally to 17 feet, but then back down to 16 feet. It was a lot, but I did fine.”
Shin splints and hurdles weren’t the only obstacles Pease overcame this year. Her achievements were as much a mental victory as a physical one.
“I had a lot of mental obstacles too,” Pease said. “Mentally I felt like I needed to be more than what I was. I wasn’t always there mentally at the track meets and I think I put too much pressure on myself.”
Pease held up to that pressure all the way to State. She had two top-five finishes at the KHSAA Class 2A championship. She had a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (12.55) that was just .15 seconds behind first place, and a fourth-place finish in the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches).
With all of those accomplishments, Pease finds herself as this year’s The Daily Independent All-Area Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Pease is hoping to add to her accomplishments as she moves forward in her high-school career.
“I think I’m in a really good spot, but I’m not where I’d hope to be,” Pease said. “I’d like to be further ahead, but last year I thought I’d be below where I am right now. It’s just the difference in the years of my mindset and how I run from year to year.”
Pease has two goals in particular for next season.
“I want to hopefully get into 11 seconds in the 100,” Pease said. “And I want to get to 18 or 19 feet in the long jump.”
For the second year in a row, Russell’s Chris Holbrook received Coach of the Year honors
Holbrook knew his girls’ team could be special this year.
“We were rebuilding our boys’ team, but I knew our girls would be pretty good,” Holbrook said. “I’ve got a nice little team here and a lot of girls that’ll be coming back too. Our girls are warriors and I can’t say enough good things about them.”
In his second year as head coach, Holbrook continued to build the program, which he helped bring a long way in his inaugural season.
One of the highlights of the season was repeating as EKC Champions, winning by a 56-point margin.
“The girls being so consistent is something I’m proud of,” Holbrook said. “The girls were able to keep it together. You get bored sometimes with success and it became a grind at some points this year for our girls.”
The Red Devil girls team also took top honors at the Farm Fast All-Comers, Rice/Stacey Classic, and Alice Leigh Invitational.
While once again finding themselves as Class 2A, Region 6 runners-up to track and field powerhouse Mason County, Russell improved on their point total greatly from last year, going from 72 points in 2022 to 102.5 in 2023.
“We were moving pieces to make things a little more competitive,” Holbrook said. “We’re in a region with Mason who’s a Top 2 team in the state. You put us in different regions and we’re right up there with them.”
The formidable Mason County team would once again finish as runner-up in the Class 2A state meet. Holbrook hopes to continue to be more competitive with the Royals moving forward.
“We’re going to be competitive,” Holbrook said. “My goal is to get a few more kids out, a couple of key pieces. The girls are just a few of those pieces away from being really phenomenal. Hopefully, I can find those, walking the school, beating the bushes in the hallways and see if we can’t find one or two to put with this group. Every year, we’re getting closer and closer to Mason.”
The All-Area team was composed based on top times and finishes, according to MileSplit.com.
The newspaper’s sports department selected the Athlete and Coach of the Year.
There were 30 athletes named to the All-Area team, with eight schools represented.
Erin Pease and Lexi Williams joined teammate Kalynn Pease on the team. The Pease sisters made the All-Area roster for the third season in a row.
Kaylnn Pease’s personal record in the 100-meter dash was the best in Area 7 this year, as was a 1:01.33 finish in the 400-meter dash on April 4.
Erin Pease meanwhile led the pack in the triple jump (32 feet, 5.25 inches) while Williams was second in the area for shot put, with a personal best 31 feet, 8.25 inches. Williams had three first-place results in the shot put, including the Region 6 title.
Hannah Allen, Sadie Chaffins, Aubree Hay, Sarah Hicks, Anniston Mertz, Sydney Mertz, Zoey Smith, Kenleigh Woods gave Ashland the most All-Area members with eight.
Allen, Chaffins, Smith, and Woods had the top 4x100 meter time among Class 2A, Region 6 schools, with a time of 50.89, which was posted at the 2A state meet.
Hay posted the second-best time in the 1600 meter (5:16.76) and the fourth-best in the 3200 meter (12:01.42).
Hicks and the Mertzes were part of Ashland’s successful relay teams this season.
Boyd County followed with six All-Area members: Taylor Crawford, Sami Govey, Amelia Hoffman, Lexi Ramey, Emma Steele, and Georgia Wilson.
Ramey had the second-best 800-meter time (2:25.97) in the area when she won the event at the Class 2A, Region 6 meet.
Hoffman finished the shot put season at the head of the table with a 32 feet, 7 inches mark, Govey had a top-five finish in the 3200 meter (12:34.58), and Steele finished the season with a third-best 8 feet in the pole vault.
Crawford, Gibson, and Wilson competed on Boyd County’s relay teams. Boyd County posted top-four times in all four relay races in the Class 2A, Region 6 this season.
Greenup County and Russell both fielded four athletes to the team.
Representing the Musketeers were Whitley Crum, Addyson Gordon, Madison Menshouse, and Payton Powell.
Menshouse 13.20 in the 100-meter dash and a 4 feet, 8 inches in the high jump.
All four Musketeers won the Class 2A, Region 6 4x200 meter relay event at 1:54.86.
Russell’s four athletes on the list were Jenna Adkins, Bethany Allen, Courtney Fitzpatrick, and Celia Monte.
The Red Devil finished first in three events at the Class 2A, Region 6 meet. Fitzpatrick won in the 100 (16.68) and 300 (49.31) meter hurdles, while Monte took the top spot in the discus (93-01.00).
Adkins had the second-best 400-meter dash time in the area this season with a time of 1:03.45, while Allen was second-best in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (32 feet, 4 inches).
Fitzpatrick, Adkins, and Allen were part of Russell’s relay teams as well.
Menifee County had a pair of athletes on the All-Area team with Payton Burgess and Taylor Parks.
Parks had the best 800-meter time (2:28.01) in Class 1A, Region 7 in addition to winning the event at the region meet, while Burgess had the high-water mark in Class 1A, Region 7 high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).
Rounding out the team were Raceland, Bath County and Rowan County with one athlete each.
The Rams’ representative was Sophie Maynard, who won the 100 (16.42) and 300 (49.78) meter hurdles at the Class A, Region 7 meet.
Maynard beat both times at the Class A state meet, posting the best 100 (15.75) and 300 (47.89) meter hurdles times at the Area 7 event. Maynard also claimed a state indoor track and field championship in early March.
The Vikings send Autumn Egleston, who had a second-best time of 11:28.80 among area runners in the 3200 meter, a top-three finish in the 1600 meter (5:25.39), and a top-five finish in the 400 meter (2:34.39).
Gibson earned eight Top 3 finishes in the pole vault this season for Bath County. She added a third place in the long jump and a second in the 800-meter run.
2023 The Daily Independent Girls All-Area Track and Field Team
Jenna Adkins (Russell)
Bethany Allen (Russell)
Hannah Allen (Ashland)
Peyton Burgess (Menifee County
Sadie Chaffins (Ashland)
Taylor Crawford (Boyd County)
Whitley Crum (Greenup County)
Autumn Egleston (Rowan County)
Courtney Fitzpatrick (Russell)
Jaelyn Gibson (Bath County)
Addyson Gordon (Greenup County)
Sami Govey (Boyd County)
Aubree Hay (Ashland)
Sarah Hicks (Ashland)
Amelia Hoffman (Boyd County)
Sophie Maynard (Raceland)
Madison Menshouse (Greenup County)
Anniston Mertz (Ashland)
Sarah Mertz (Ashland)
Celia Monte (Russell)
Taylor Parks (Menifee County)
Erin Pease (Fleming County)
Kalynn Pease (Fleming County)
Payton Powell (Greenup County)
Lexi Ramey (Boyd County)
Zoey Smith (Ashland)
Emma Steele (Boyd County)
Georgia Wilson (Boyd County)
Lexi Williams (Fleming County).
Kenleigh Woods (Ashland)
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Kalynn Pease (Fleming County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Holbrook (Russell)
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Blanke (Russell), Lylah Cameron (Russell), Whitney Crum (Greenup County), Riley Gadmon (Russell), Jaelyn Gibson (Bath County), Addyson Gordon (Greenup County), Taelor Groves (Russell), Sophje Hale (Raceland), Oliivia Maynard (Paintsville), Hollis McFall (Russell), Stevie McSorley (Russell), Peyton Powell (Greenup County), Chloe Townsend (Russell).