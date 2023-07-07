CANNONSBURG East Carter had its highest winning total since the 2006 season.
When your entire pitching staff has a 2.09 ERA and your top four starters had a combined record of 26-4, chances for a special season improve exponentially.
Junior Andrew Tomolonis contributed substantially to the Raiders’ success. He closed out the year with an 8-0 record, 63 strikeouts and gave up six earned runs. Tomolonis also boasted a 0.82 ERA.
East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer believes Tomolonis made an impact off the field as well as on the diamond.
“With Andrew, from Day 1, he’s always had a great work ethic,” Shearer said. “During the offseason workouts last year, he was just a different guy. I told his dad that he showed up every single day to conditioning. He just likes to play baseball. He is always in the field, in the cage, or somewhere in the building year around. Other kids can see that and see how confident he is. He’s not going to scream and yell at you. He’s gonna lead by example and show the kids how to do it. He’s great with the younger kids. He is the kind of kid you want in your program.”
Tomolonis is big-game ready. The right-hander had himself prepared to battle the toughest opponents on the schedule. He produced another steady performance in the 16th Region semifinals against Greenup County before his team advanced to the championship game in May.
“I just remember that in every game this season,” Tomolonis said, “we came out altogether and showed our energy all the time. … It was great to know that they trust me and believed in me out there on the mound.”
Tomolonis earned his third selection to the All-Area team and was named The Daily Independent’s Player of the Year.
Raceland’s Marty Mills received Coach of the Year distinction after leading the Rams to their second region title and state tournament appearance in three seasons.
“We had incredible buy-in,” Mills said. “The kids have kind of grown up with it now and it’s been really fruitful for our school. It’s kind of unprecedented.”
It was only the third time in program history that a Raceland team advanced to the state stage but it was the first time the team could envelop the true essence of a state tournament at Counter Clocks Field in Lexington.
On the first two trips in 1991 and 2021, Raceland had to play in a sectional round before heading off to the big city but was not successful.
‘It was something that you work for all year,” Mills said. “Playing in a sectional is a lot different environment than actually being in Lexington from that standpoint. It’s a different atmosphere. The kids got more of a Sweet 16 feel. Our kids just kept battling.”
“When it was all over, you looked back on the year you had with this particular group,” he continued. “It was really rewarding because we had so much adversity with injuries. I think it helped this group down the stretch. When it was said and done, they could look around and say we did something special.”
Tomolonis led East Carter in batting average at .483 with 21 doubles and 50 RBI. After a subdued sophomore season at the plate, he knew it was time for adjustments.
“In the year before,” I didn’t hit very well,” Tomolonis said. “So I’ve spent a lot of time in the cage and I got stronger.”
“He had a really good freshman season but took a little step back as a sophomore by his standards,” Shearer added. “He really got a lot of swings in. It made him more hungry this year. He always has his ears open. He’s always watching and making adjustments. It’s really a tribute to him.”
Harley Bowen and Tate Scott join Tomolonis on the All-Area team. Bowen boasted an 8-1 record with a 1.80 ERA. Scott made 10 appearances on the mound, with five starts. He had four wins without a loss and amassed a 1.10 ERA. Scott also batted .424 and had 30 RBIs.
“They let me know that I could take a break if I needed to,” Tomolonis said of the pitching rotation. “They will always have my back every time I go out.”
Shearer said his team’s toughness and will to fight back attributed to the high number of victories this year.
“I think it was their work ethic and their grittiness,” Shearer said. “They just do not like to lose. It got kind of contagious. We had three or four guys that kind of set the tone and everybody just got on board. They really took it personally when they lost. They came to the park every day feeling like they were going to win. It’s a good mindset to have.”
Raceland, Boyd County and Rowan County equaled the Raiders with three All-Area representatives.
Parker Fannin, Conner Hughes and Brayden Webb were just a few of the players that were instrumental in the Rams’ third region title.
Fannin (.459) and Hughes (.365) led the team in hitting. The pair combined to knock in 51 runs. Webb collected three home runs. The junior sported a 6-2 record on the hill and had a save along with a 1.70 ERA. Webb and Fannin return but Hughes’s legacy will not be forgotten.
“Conner has been a leader for us on the field just by his demeanor and how he goes about his business,” Mills said. “We have several younger kids that have followed his lead. Parker and Brayden, who came in this year, are following in that legacy. We are trying to build a legacy here.”
The Vikings won their ninth straight 61st District Tournament title and advanced to the region semifinals.
Caleb Cooper hit a stellar .526 at the plate and posted 17 extra-base hits, 39 runs and 35 RBIs. Chance Furnish hit 18 doubles and finished with a .475 batting average. He had a team-high 42 RBIs.
Hayden Mains played in just 17 games due to injury but his impact was felt in the postseason. He hit .457 and knocked in 12 runs.
JK McKnight excelled on the mound and at the plate for the Lions. The junior hurler was 4-2 with 53 strikeouts and a 2.89 ERA. He led Boyd County with a .474 average and 46 hits. He drove in 25 runs.
Jacob Vanover was 5-1 and had a 1.22 ERA when he toted the rubber. He had 10 doubles this season while batting .330 and collected a Boyd-best 31 RBIs.
Peyton Jackson batted .405, belted a pair of home runs and knocked in 28 tallies.
Ryan Brown and LaBryant Strader gave Ashland two All-Area members. Brown sported a 5-3 record in 12 appearances. He recorded 53 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA. He hit .484 with 59 hits and the junior scored 42 runs.
Strader accumulated a .426 average, hit 11 doubles and totaled 42 RBIs this season.
Connor Fugate and Jonah Porter guided Paintsville to a 57th District crown and a 15th Region semifinal appearance. Fugate allowed just nine runs all season in 13 appearances, which led to his low 0.79 ERA. He was 9-0 and collected 130 strikeouts.
Porter batted .378 and hit five home runs. He scored 32 runs and knocked in an additional 22.
Carson Wireman ended his stellar career at Greenup County. He is a three-time All-Area selection for the Musketeers. The senior had a .093 ERA along with a 10-2 record and 106 strikeouts. He also led the team in batting average (.380) and RBIs (35).
Russell’s Nathan Totten posted four pitching wins, hit four home runs and finished with a .380 batting average before departing for Marshall to be a kicker.
Lewis County’s Kyran Ferguson (.393 average, three homers, 2.45 ERA), West Carter’s Xavier Rose (.431 BA, 3.18 ERA, 74 strikeouts), Bath County’s Jayce Smith (.364 BA, 36 hits, 14 doubles) and Johnson Central’s Cole Ward (.360 BA, 40 hits, five home runs, 38 RBI) round out the All-Area team.
The team was comprised by coach’s vote. The Player and Coach of the Year was selected by The Daily Independent sports staff.
2023 The Daily Independent Baseball All-Area Team
Harley Bowen (East Carter)
Ryan Brown (Ashland)
Caleb Cooper (Rowan County)
Parker Fannin (Raceland)
Kyran Ferguson (Lewis County)
Connor Fugate (Paintsville)
Chance Furnish (Rowan County)
Conner Hughes (Raceland)
Peyton Jackson (Boyd County)
Hayden Mains (Rowan County)
JK McKnight (Boyd County)
Jonah Porter (Paintsville)
Xavier Rose (West Carter)
Tate Scott (East Carter)
Jayce Smith (Bath County)
LaBryant Strader (Ashland)
Andrew Tomolonis (East Carter)
Nathan Totten (Russell)
Jacob Vanover (Boyd County)
Cole Ward (Johnson Central)
Brayden Webb (Raceland)
Carson Wireman (Greenup County)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Andrew Tomolonis (East Carter)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Marty Mills (Raceland)
HONORABLE MENTION: Austin Allen (Paintsville), Kale Beck (West Carter), Trey Berry (Russell), Hunter Blevins (Johnson Central), Caden Box (Lewis County), Layne Brammer (Ashland), Brock Butcher (Johnson Central), Hunter Clevenger (Greenup County), Clay Coldiron (Raceland), Sawyer Edens (Ashland), Brady Farris (Fleming County), Gunnar Gerahart (Boyd County), Blake Hall (East Carter), Cameron Harper (Fairview), Corey Hedge (West Carter), Connor Hughes (Greenup County), Cade Hunt (Greenup County), Logan Hurt (Menifee County), Austin James (Fleming County), Izaac Johnson (Fairview), Tanner Johnson (Fairview), Jayson Ingles (Rowan County), Cameron Kelsey (Johnson Central), Clark Looney (Russell), Alex Martin (Boyd County), Brady Marushi (Ashland), Kyle Mokas (Russell), Grayson Peters (Paintsville), Xavier Prater (Lewis County), Chase Preece (Johnson Central), Tanner Reihs (Fairview), Braden Roussos (Bath County), Kadin Shore (Raceland), Tamel Smith (Fairview), Corbin Sorrell (Bath County), Colby Wilburn (Rowan County).