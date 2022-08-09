ASHLAND
Coach: Preston Freeman (fourth season)
2021 record: 10-13-1
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a strong group of returning players, as well as a very talented incoming freshman class. Team has had a good preseason, and we look forward to some tough early season games to get us prepared for a run in October.”
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Chris Roussos (10th season)
2021 record: 3-9-1
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Logan Price (eighth season)
2021 record: 19-3
Where season ended: State tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We will be led this year by our two captains, Cole Thompson and Carter Gibson. Replacing 10 seniors won’t be easy, but we like our potential this season. We’ll have new faces on the pitch, but our goal of winning championships will remain the same.”
EAST CARTER
Coach: Quinn Huddle (third season)
2021 record: 10-7-2
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “East Carter returns eight starters from the 2021 season. Nearly 50% of the roster are seniors, and the Raiders look for those returning starting seniors to carry the load of the work this season.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Eric Thompson (second season)
2021 record: 3-11-1
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Jamie Gilliam (second season)
2021 record: 4-15
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “This year, we are looking to show what Greenup County is capable of. We have several seniors that bring a lot of experience with them and younger players that will make plenty of contributions. We have made regional tournament appearance the last two seasons. If all the players buy into the team mentality, which they have with workouts and practices, it can definitely be a memorable season.”
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Dwight Chafins (seventh season)
2021 record: 10-10-3
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Scott Johnson (fifth season)
2021 record: 15-3-2
Where season ended: Semi-state
Coach’s outlook: “Coming off a 15th Region championship, we hope to continue with that momentum throughout the season. We have a lot of young talent mixed in with some seasoned veterans that are ready to prove themselves once again.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Josh Perkins (seventh season); Josh Sword (fourth season)
2021 record: 14-4-1
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Wayne Hammonds (first season)
2021 record: 1-13
Where season ended: 57th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Ryan Neff (first season)
2021 record: 14-4-1
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: “We lost eight starters from last year’s team that lost in a shootout in the region finals. However, the returning starters and players that played meaningful minutes last year are great leaders and are really bringing our younger guys along. I am eager to see this team reach its potential over the course of the season, and my expectations are high.”
RUSSELL
Coach: Randy Vanover (fifth season)
2021 record: 11-6
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of strong players back. We have had a good summer and played some tough teams at the Bluegrass Games and team camp. If we can find a way to avoid the injury bug that bit us the last couple seasons, we will be in the mix.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Nate Shelton (fourth season)
2021 record: 1-12
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Our team is looking to get ourselves back in the district championship game and become competitive within the region. After a tough season last year, we are eager to get back on the field and compete.”