ASHLAND
Coach: John Cook (fourth season)
2021 record: 10-11
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to getting Milei Baker and Raegan Slone back on the field after missing last season due to injury. We expect strong leadership from our seniors and are excited to see how much last year’s young team has improved. We return All-Area players Gracie Madden (keeper) and Kenleigh Woods (leading scorer). We will work hard to improve and with some luck hopefully make some noise come October.”
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Audisty Coons (first season)
2021 record: 4-7
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a fresh, talented team this year. They’re coming back strong from two years of COVID, and I expect big things from my girls this season.”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Olivia Pennington (second season)
2021 record: 8-7-2
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are a young team, and I really like our positive energy. We are starting to build a lot of team chemistry. Everyone is working hard, and we’re looking forward to a fun, successful season.”
EAST CARTER
Coach: Tyler Walker (fourth season with East Carter, seventh season overall)
2021 record: 18-2-2
Where season ended: Semi-state
Coach’s outlook: “We are definitely looking forward to getting this season started. Finishing with the regional title last season really got these girls excited to play. Our main focus is to not get complacent and work to improve every time we step on the field. Our goal is to right back in the fight for another regional title.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Pam McGlone (first season)
2021 record: 14-8
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Brookelyn Lott (second season)
2021 record: 2-16
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young, eager group this year. We are excited to build and grow our program. “
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Scottie Bentley (third season)
2021 record: 10-7-3
Where season ended: Semi-State
Coach’s outlook: “This season, I feel the work our girls put in during the offseason through strength training and playing club will really benefit us. Last season was phenomenal, as the Johnson Central Lady Eagles returned to State for only the second time in school history. This season, we’ve set our goals higher. I believe we have the talent, team camaraderie and drive to make history again. It’s going to be an exciting season.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Heath Webb (fifth season)
2021 record: 13-7
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are really excited to get the season underway. We have a very solid returning core to go along with some really good additions to our team this season. Our team has been working hard to get where we need to be for the season opener and are hungry to contend again for the 15th Region championship.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Sara Franklin (second season)
2021 record: 3-16
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Excited to start out another season with the Menifee Ladycats. Our goal this year is to recruit a lot of new players to build up our program. We’re excited for our returning and new players to have a fun season.”
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley (ninth season)
2021 record: 5-9-3
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Brian Helton (third season)
2021 record: 11-10-1
Where season ended: 57th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to building on our successful season last year. The team returns several starters from last season mixed with young talent. I do anticipate some growing pains early on, but am confident we have the talent and desire to make a run for the district championship.”
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Jordan Barker (first season)
2021 record: 5-13
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “As a new coaching staff, we are trying to provide and foster a positive learning environment for our athletes both on and off the soccer field. We are looking to build upon the foundations that have been laid the last two seasons by (former) coach (Kayla Sloan and coach (Alan) Evans. As we blend our style with styles of the past, we expect Rowan to continue being a strong, competitive team within the 16th Region and beyond.”
RUSSELL
Coach: John Perry (seventh season)
2021 record: 11-5-2
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “This season is expected to be a successful one for the Lady Devils. With a core of experienced upperclassmen, captained by top gals Ava Quinn, Jenna Adkins and Promise Burnham, leading a talented group of rising freshmen and underclassmen, we anticipate dynamic attacks supported by a stiff defense. Our fans should expect a competitive and very exciting season.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Emily Minor (fourth season)
2021 record: 8-9-3
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.