ASHLAND
Coach: Phillip Caudill (first season)
2021 record: 14-8
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s Outlook: “We at Ashland are excited to begin the fall volleyball season. Every practice is competitive in our program, with 30 players pushing each other to be better each day. The 16th Region will not disappoint this year.”
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Jonathan Sorrell (first season)
2021 record: 5-17
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “My expectations this season are high because this year’s team is full of young players. Reason I say this is, when some players get to be a senior, they are done with playing or have moved on with life, they don’t love the sport as they once did.”
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Katee Neltner (sixth season)
2021 record: 34-2
Where season ended: State tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We’re coming out with the same attitude and mindset as we always do – take care of business and have fun playing good, fundamental volleyball. We’re excited to be back and ready to get this season started. As record-breaking as last season was, at this point it is just great memories and statistics, so we are staying proud but not satisfied. We have top skill returning at every position and a couple of new, younger faces are going to help us get where we want to be come tournament time. This year is going to be a lot of fun.”
EAST CARTER
Coach: Jennifer Clark (fourth season)
2021 record: 19-19
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I hope this will be an exciting season since we’re a team that is returning all but one player. Most girls have been in the varsity lineup for the past two-three years and I hope that experience will lead us to another district title and a chance to compete for the regional title. I have high expectations for this team and this season.”
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Brittani Skaggs (second season)
2021 record: 1-12
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Elliott County has been working hard all summer and improving their game in every aspect. We lost some good players last year, but we’re expecting our younger girls to step up and fill in those spots. We’re excited for this year and ready to compete.”
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Rick Lambert (16th season at Fairview, 19th overall as a head coach
2021 record: 26-10
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I’m looking forward to the upcoming volleyball season. We have four returning starters with several years of experience. I expect we’ll have another great season.”
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Tanna Higginbotham (third season)
2021 record: 13-23
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I am extremely excited for this season. We have started so strong with practice, all the girls have worked so hard and there has been huge growth from last year to this year. As always, our goal is compete in the district championship and in the region championship.”
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Ali Suttles (first season)
2021 record: 7-16
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “My first season at Greenup County is focused mainly on the start of creating a new culture. We are a young team, working on building a program that the girls are excited to be a part of. We have an incredible amount of talent that I can’t wait for the surrounding area to see in the coming years.”
HOLY FAMILY
Coach: Tiffany Kouns (fifth season)
2021 record: Did not play.
Where season ended: Did not play.
Coach’s outlook: “Holy Family is very excited to be able to participate at the high school level again. Our team consists of a young, but talented middle school group and will be led by our two high school girls: senior Mena Roark and sophomore Arianna King.”
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Alissa Young (third season)
2021 record: 17-17
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are going into this season very hopeful. We are returning some key players from last season, and we have a lot of young talent stepping up this year. The girls are ready to get the season under way and show off all their hard work.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Autumn Blevins (fifth season)
2021 record: 7-22
Where season ended: 58th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Every year, we continue to grow and get better as a program. This season is no exception. We have great positive leadership from our two seniors, a hard-working young group and the desire to compete. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
LEWIS COUNTY
Coach: Whitney Willis (fifth season)
2021 record: 13-17
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Our varsity team this season has a great blend of returning talent and promising youth. This combination, as well as our success throughout the summer, has generated a lot of buzz and excitement amongst the players and the community. We expect to be very competitive in the district this year and I am excited to watch my girls reap the rewards of their hard work.”
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Tiffany Jones (third season)
2021 record: 3-14
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Ashtyn Bidwell (first season)
2021 record: 3-22
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I’m so excited for the season to get started and to see all the hard work my girls have put in over the summer. We have added several new girls to our roster to play alongside some returning players. Our team is young, but don’t count them out – their love of the game and dedication to improving volleyball skills are evident and I think that will be the key to winning games this year.”
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Dawn Dinner (13th season)
2021 record: 32-8
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: “We are led by seniors Hailey Little, Blair Ratliff, Kara Ward, Kynzi Slone, and return senior setter Bella Blackburn, who missed the 2021 season due to an injury. All five are big players for us, and we have experienced underclassmen in Kat Baldwin, Kylie Kinner and Olivia Maynard. Our girls haave been working hard this offseason and we are excited to get this season started.”
RACELAND
Coach: Bill Farley (fourth season)
2021 record: 13-20
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “Last season, we saw improvement, but we are not satisfied with just making it to a regional tournament. We are trying to build a program here at Raceland and that starts with the basics. I told our girls at team camp, we are not a team, we are a family.”
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN
Coach: Heather Hensley (first season)
2021 record: 12-10
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Our goal is for the girls to not only grow on the court as players but off the court as followers of Christ. We hope to have a successful season and do it all in God’s glory.”
ROWAN COUNTY
Co-coaches: Steve Walters (29th season) and Dusty Coyle (fifth season)
2021 record: 20-17
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We will be a mix of a few returning veterans and several younger girls. That can make for an interesting situation during the season. We will play our usual strong schedule with several tournaments in the hopes to be battle-hardened for districts and regionals.”
RUSSELL
Coach: Kacie Mullins (second season)
2021 record: 26-10
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: “I’m really excited about our team this year. I have a fantastic group of seniors leading the team along with great young talent who are willing to put in hard work. Ultimately, I hope to maintain the team chemistry I’ve seen during preseason and always take the floor ready to compete.”
WEST CARTER
Coach: Taylor Dixon (first season)
2021 record: 12-10
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.