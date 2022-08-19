West Carter will be sporting several new faces this season.
The expectations will still be the same after another glorious gridiron year in 2021.
The Comets reached the third round of the playoffs for the third straight season. It was the first time the program has ever achieved such a feat. It adds to the long list of accomplishments during the most successful period in the program’s history.
Coach Daniel Barker will see players embracing bigger roles this season. They won’t take the field empty-handed, though. Barker can take pride knowing the Comets still have the numbers to provide playing time for multiple kids this season.
“We’re trying to build depth every year,” Barker said. “We want to play 25 or 30 every Friday night. We are going to be able to do that again. We’ve got a lot of new faces. We have been trying to get them as many reps as we can, whether it’s in practice, 7-on-7 games or a scrimmage. We are trying to bring along guys that haven’t played on Friday night and then get them to the level we expect them to play at.”
West Carter will continue the defensive mindset this year, especially since some of those fresh faces reside on the offensive side of the ball.
The Comets lost five of their top six tacklers from last year but return Conner Greene. The senior posted 91 tackles — eight for loss — and two and a half sacks.
He will be joined by Raymond Rayburn at inside linebacker.
Barker said five returning Comets started at least one game last season up front. West Carter will see many players play both ways.
Jackson Kidwell is a three-year starter. Hunter Reffitt is the Comets’ biggest lineman at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds.
Timothy Wolfe, Jacob Judd and Lucas Raybourn also drew mention from their coach and will play pivotal roles on the offensive and defensive line.
“We are a defensive-first program,” Barker said. “We expect our guys to tackle well and shed blocks. We feel like we have quite a few guys we can plug and play in there that will do it for us. Our kids know that’s the expectation. We will play defense.
“We feel like that is the one thing you can control in football,” he added. “A lot of it is either effort or mental. We have guys that are coming back that have done some good things for us. The guys who are stepping in are pretty good, too.”
Running back Cole Crampton provided the Comets with a dominant rushing performance last year with 1,893 yards and 24 TDs. He also recorded 10 receptions and four more scores through the air.
Barker said the soft-spoken back leads by example. Defenses also took notice, and the coach believes Crampton’s performance will be the talk of Olive Hill again this year.
“Cole is a man of few words, but you won’t outwork him,” Barker said. “During the offseason, he ran on his own. He did extra lifts on his own. Whenever he could get someone to throw the football around with him, he does that, too. It bleeds over to the rest of the team and everybody is now looking for extra work. Having a guy like Cole is great on the field, and his leadership this offseason has been second to none.”
Kidwell has watched Crampton run up close. He has plenty of speed, but he also displays toughness every Friday night.
“It’s amazing blocking for Cole,” Kidwell said. “He is the most aggressive runner that I’ve ever blocked for during my time as a lineman.”
The Comets have several options in the running game with Nate Flannery, Kaden Thompson, Rayburn and Dwaylen Dean.
West Carter expects to see a pair of young quarterbacks under center after Eli Estepp returned to East Carter in the offseason.
Barker said sophomore Kale Back and freshman Hayden Hall both have high ceilings and continue to impress during preseason workouts. The coach said the team will have offensive packages to get them both time on the field.
“They both have alternated series in 7-on-7 games,” Barker said, “and really all summer long. We feel good about both guys. Obviously, there is not a lot of varsity experience. They have grown leaps and bounds since June and had a really good July.”
Barker has “eight or nine guys” who can rotate in the receiving game, he said. Isaiah Bond, Timmy Fields, Brett King, Trace Rivers and Greene have all had good summers, according to their coach.
Tight ends Ethan Bledsoe and Bradyn Flener are also in the mix.