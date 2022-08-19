The wait will be short and sweet for several matchups in our top 10 games of the year in 2022.
Half of the list is scheduled to be played in the first three weeks. Rivalry games capture the most attention, and district games will be the most important nights of the regular season.
There’s a good chance that the eventual game of the year might not be on this list. It’s the preseason, and we really need to see teams play a few before we should make any speculation on which schools will perform well during the actual season.
When you choose a countdown, like the one that will follow this opening monologue, we don’t have to follow the adage that the game must feature two of the best teams in the area at that given time.
But perhaps the matchup means something in the moment, or that night could help propel them to future success.
We might never know. Or maybe I’m just rambling while I determine the order of the next 10 games.
Your football future might depend on it …
10. Boyd County at Rowan County, Oct. 21 — The annual Class 4A, District 6 regular-season finale usually comes with seeding implications. The Vikings won the top spot last year and have nine games before they meet the Lions to determine who can consistently tote the ball effectively in the running game after Cole Wallace and Rocky Miller graduated. Boyd County returns a more experienced team, and the game in Morehead could mean a win-or-stay home scenario.
9. Pikeville at Paintsville, Sept. 2 — Football is just a game. Communities in southeastern Kentucky are dealing with more important matters after recent deadly flooding. The gridiron can offer an enjoyable distraction, especially one of the best rivalries in that part of the Bluegrass. The Tigers will have a couple of games under their belt when they face the Panthers this season and a better comfort level under the direction of second-year coach Trevor Hoskins.
8. Raceland at Highlands, Sept. 9 — The Rams seem to usually find a road game against a larger school and this year is no different. Raceland heads north to play a Bluebirds program with a rich championship pedigree. Highlands has won 23 state titles, but has found it much harder after the Bluebirds moved up a class to 5A. The Rams keep pounding away to prepare for district play.
7. East Carter at West Carter, Sept. 9 — You didn’t think we would feature Carter County in the football preview and not include them on this list, did you? The latest installment of the Battle of the Barrel will commence in Olive Hill. The Comets have won seven of the last eight meetings. The Raiders believe the Barrel would look nice next to their first state semifinal trophy they won last year. Both teams feature new players, but recent postseason success adds to the intrigue in this game.
6. Belfry at Lawrence County, Oct. 14 — Could this be the year that the Bulldogs don’t have to jump ship against the Pirates? The defending Class 3A state champions roll into Louisa for another district matchup. Lawrence County has lost all 18 games against Belfry since becoming district foes in 2011. The Bulldogs fell by a single touchdown when the two teams met in the playoffs last year. Isaac Dixon and Alex Strickland have moved on. Does Lawrence County’s defense have enough to counter a new wave of Belfry rushers?
5. Paintsville at Raceland, Oct. 21 — Fairview and Betsy Layne could compete, but the Class A, District 6 top seed will be decided by this game. The winner will also be in the driver’s seat for a high RPI ranking given both teams’ difficult slate of games. The Rams have all the tools necessary to be a contender in the small-school division. Harris Phelps will always be a difference-maker and slowing him down will be a top priority for the Raceland defense.
4. Russell at Ashland, Oct. 14 — Even with a few fresh faces, one of the area’s oldest rivalry games will have plenty on the line. Both teams will have new quarterbacks, but they will gather plenty of experience along the way before they meet at Putnam Stadium. Ashland and Russell each encounter a difficult schedule before entering district play, and the rivals want to reclaim their spot on top of the mountain after East Carter took it away last year.
3. Ironton at Wheelersburg, Aug. 19 — It will be the 32nd meeting between Division V rivals when they open the 2022 campaign at Ed Miller Stadium. The Fighting Tigers will arrive with revenge on their mind after the Pirates halted their path to a third straight state championship game appearance. Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter did not play in that region semifinal, but he will be back under center and will several scoring threats around him.
2. Ashland at Raceland, Aug. 20 — New turf. Who dis? The Rams will have to wait at least a little longer to unveil their new playing surface. Raceland will meet Ashland at Wheelersburg on the first Saturday of the season in the latest meeting of a 33-game series. The Tomcats hope to find smooth sailing on the Pirates’ home field. Noah Wallace, along with a couple of new additions to the Raceland roster, hope to rack up the yardage.
1. Johnson Central at Ironton, Sept. 10 — This interstate game should be held in prime time. It’s the third matchup to close out an impressive slate of games in a pigskin-a-palooza at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Ironton Gridiron Classic features several former state champions from three different states, including DeMatha Catholic and Our Lady of Good Counsel from Maryland. The Golden Eagles and the Fighting Tigers should give fans a physical, hard-hitting game to cap off the day.