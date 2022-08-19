Russell historically has been renowned for its rushing attack, physical prowess and general toughness.
Yet, in a new day and age of football, all coaches must adjust to their personnel, and TJ Maynard is no different.
For the first time in Maynard’s eight-year stint, the Red Devils have run the ball 60% of the time and thrown it 40% in each of the last two years.
However, with a stable of running backs and perhaps the strength of the team coming on the line of scrimmage, will the Red Devils get back to their old ways of running the rock?
The offensive line for this edition of Russell expects to be a bright spot.
“I think it possibly could be a strength of ours,” Maynard said. “We have a little more size than we’ve had in the past. Gotta see when we get them all together how athletic we are up front, but size-wise, we’ve finally got some guys up there that look like offensive linemen.”
Senior Matt Haggard anchors right guard after returning from an ACL injury.
Beside him at right tackle is fellow senior and second-year starter Tyler Hill. Maynard said Hill “keeps getting better each and every year, and I think he’s a young man that has a bright future and a big upside this coming year.”
Beyond that is where Maynard and his coaching staff could lose sleep trying to pick between all the plentiful options.
Senior Ronnie Jessie primarily played junior varsity a year ago. Senior Trey Berry and junior Josh Hudson, who moved from running back, are duking it out at center.
Austyn Thompson, another senior, and sophomores Calvin Dickins and Jackson Dickins are “three guys that are in the mix at our guard positions,” Maynard said.
Junior Trey Moore will play left tackle, and junior Reggie Bechtel and sophomore Kenton Lother have also impressed.
The Red Devils will turn to a new quarterback for the third time in the last three seasons as junior Ethan Pack assumes the duties.
“He’s gotten stronger, that’s a big plus, but he’s always been a really good student and has a really good grasp of concepts,” Maynard said. “For him, it was just continuing to be in the weight room and develop his body, waiting on his time.”
Pack threw just eight passes as a backup last year, but Maynard is expecting him to “continue to get better and better as the year goes on.”
Junior Andre Richardson-Crews is looking to build off a sophomore campaign that saw him produce 832 rushing yards and 10 scores.
Richardson-Crews has continued to live in the weight room leading up to this season, and it’s shown, Maynard said.
“He had always been a hard-working kid in the weight room, but just needed a little time to mature,” Maynard said. “He looks like a high school or college running back back there now, so the weight room has been really good for him.”
Senior Colby Rock earned time toward the end of last season and put up 293 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan Oborne is poised for a big senior season after coming back from injury, giving Russell even more choices. Junior Ethan Stanley and freshman Landon Goodall are others to know.
Wide receiver Carson Patrick is hoping to close his Red Devils career out on a high note after amassing 48 catches for 867 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
“He really took to heart trying to play at the next level,” Maynard said. “He really got in the weight room, and then the big thing is he went to a bunch of different camps and really worked on his skill.”
Patrick will showcase the techniques he learned at college camps as Russell’s X receiver.
At the Z is fellow senior D’Marques Kershner. Kershner is coming off a strong track season that saw him go to State in the 100 matter and in relays, and Maynard is expecting him to emerge with renewed confidence.
The Y receiver is a competition between Noah McDaniels, Haiden Anderson and Cooper McClelland. In sets with a tight end, the Red Devils will deploy David Harless.
Defensively, Russell will line up in a 3-4 scheme.
“We’re not happy with how we played the run last year. We gave up over 200 yards a game on the ground,” Maynard said. “That’s too much, and that’s unacceptable. We didn’t tackle very well.”
The Red Devils lost their top five tacklers from a season ago that accounted for nearly 60% of their stops.
Haggard and Hill will be the defensive tackles, and senior Ian Roark is at nose guard.
Like the offensive line, Maynard expects the defensive line to have depth.
Richardson-Crews moves to inside linebacker as Maynard hopes to “get us a little more speed there.”
Hudson is the team’s leading returning tackler.
Lother and Berry are two others capable of playing inside.
On the outside, Maynard is comfortable with the quartet of McDaniels, Oborne, Harless and Rock.
In the secondary, senior Austin Pike is back with starting experience and two interceptions.
“He came out of nowhere for us last year,” Maynard said. “Didn’t really expect him to start and he claimed that starting position and just never gave it up.”
Kershner and Anderson will see time as the other corner.
At safety, Patrick is back after leading the team with three picks in 2021.
Pack will likely play alongside him.
“He’s as good back there as he is at quarterback at understanding things,” Maynard said. “He’s got a really good football IQ.”
Senior Nathan Totten gives Russell a “special” special teams threat.
Totten was 35 for 37 in extra points last year and 4 for 5 in field goals, and has drastically improved his punting, according to Maynard.
“He’s really put in the time this offseason going to camp after camp,” Maynard said.