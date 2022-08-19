The excitement and interest surrounding the Rowan County football program are at a high level.
The Vikings have produced three straight winning seasons on the field. A COVID-19 cancellation abruptly concluded the 2020 campaign and left Rowan County with a 4-4 record, according to the KHSAA.
Kelly Ford enters his sixth season at the helm of the Vikings and hopes the enthusiasm will continue after Rowan County posted seven wins last year, the most since 2011, and claimed the top seed in Class 4A, District 6 play due to a higher RPI ranking.
“It’s been a big deal in regard to the numbers that have come out to play,” Ford said of the recent success. “I have 77 on the roster this year. It’s made it exciting. There are also some great classes coming up like our freshman class and even our junior high (teams). The excitement about football in the community has really grown.”
Replacing one the state’s leading rushers will be a top priority for the offense. Cole Wallace now suits up for Morehead State, but the commitment to the program still resonates within him, according to Ford. He still visits the locker room and the practice field regularly.
Sophomores Kevin Hill and Miles Knight are the leading contenders in the backfield to follow in Wallace’s footsteps.
Rocky Miller and Wallace combined for 2,698 yards on the ground last year, so they leave big shoes to fill. Ford feels his running backs are up to the challenge.
“Miles resembles Cole with his size and his body,” Ford said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid. He loves the weight room. Cole still stops in and talks to these guys all the time. He helps us out and gets those young guys going.”
Ford pointed to Josh Drake as a contributor in many facets of the offense.
“He’s our utility guy,” Ford said. “He knows the offense really well. He’s like 5-foot-9, but we have even lined him up at tight end. He’s already made some big plays for us.”
Ford said players have embraced new roles during the offseason. As they make their final preparations, the focus has shifted to getting them acclimated to the atmosphere they will face on Friday night.
“We’ve got a lot of holes to fill,” Ford said. “We graduated a great senior class. Those guys are going to move on and play at the next level. The younger guys have come out and competed. We got to get them out here to get some game experience.
“They are excited,” he added. “They have continued to work hard. They have spent extra time with our offensive coordinator to learn the plays and worked in the offseason to get their bodies ready.”
Ford envisions several players will compete on both sides of the football. Rowan County wants to win every game but uses the early part of the slate to prepare for district matchups ahead.
“We have got the numbers, but they are young numbers,” Ford said. “Hopefully, when we get midway through the season, some of those guys can step up and get some varsity minutes. I tell my guys all the time that during those five (games), we are trying to figure it out. When your number is called, you have to be ready to go.”
Senior quarterback Zach Menard returns after he threw for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is also the Vikings’ leading returning rusher with 49 yards. His guidance on the field and his effectiveness in the passing game will be crucial as the backfield adjusts to game situations.
“Zach has always been a vocal leader,” Ford said. “Even in the offseason, when we’re doing all the workouts, you see him pushing some of the other guys and bringing them along. He’s doing a really good job. He had a heck of a season last year. He feels really comfortable in that role. He knows the playbook and he’s a great communicator.”
Rowan County will feature a fast and athletic receiving corps. Ballard Smith and Louis Hayes are big-time playmakers, according to their coach. He wants to get them the ball often in space so they can use their athletic ability.
Ford said Hayes is by far the fastest Viking but has battled injuries during his high school career.
Fourth-year starter Dalton Williams joins third-year starter Cooper Kegley on the offensive line. Leroy Anku, at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, creates a big problem for defenses pursuing the QB.
The other two spots are open. Layne Pelfrey, Bryon May and Zach Watson are names mentioned by Ford who could fill those roles.
Several members of the O-line play significant roles on defense. May, who Ford called a Division I-caliber athlete, and Watson were Rowan County’s leading tacklers last year with 79 and 74, respectively.
Jaxon Cornett will play on the defensive line. Brady Kappes and Hayes will occupy the cornerback positions. Braden Birchfield and Drake round out the defensive backfield at safety.