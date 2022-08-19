Michael Salmons hasn’t thought much about the expectations surrounding this specific Raceland team, he said.
Regardless, they exist, with the Rams coming off a 12-2 season, a Class A, District 6 crown and their fourth trip to the state semifinals or deeper in Salmons’s now-nine-year tenure. And Raceland returns all but three starters from that team.
Consider this: every player in Salmons’s tenure that has been a Ram for all four seasons has been in the program for at least one appearance in Class A’s final four.
So, in the big picture, the chatter means the Rams are where Salmons wants them, he said.
“We’re on record of saying that we want to be at a place where expectations are high,” Salmons said, “because on the flip side of that, we feel, is a dark place. We embrace those expectations.
“That’s a blessing. That’s a gift. That means something is expected of you. That’s a privilege.”
A wealth of returning talent creates such a privilege. Raceland graduated only Will Farley and Parker Gallion last season, meaning the Rams could return every one of their 2,991 rushing yards and all but 165 of their 2,060 receiving yards from 2021.
Returning to direct all of it is junior quarterback Logan Lundy, who threw for 1,966 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 422 yards and 10 TDs.
Salmons said Lundy has progressed with pre-snap reads thanks to experience and “is extremely confident in his ability, and his ability to lead the team.”
Senior Conner Hughes, sophomore Austin McKee and freshman Parker Ison give the Rams quarterback depth.
Junior Noah Wallace (1,028 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) and senior Jules Farrow (547 yards, eight TDs) “both have really worked to change their bodies,” Salmons said. Junior Isaac Browning ran for 416 yards and four scores and is expected to continue to supply good work in relief, according to his coach.
Junior Jaxon Heighton (four TDs) was “the fourth head of the monster back there,” Salmons said.
Hughes caught 38 passes for 723 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Senior Landyn Newman (552 receiving yards, four TDs) and junior Parker Fannin (387 yards, four scores) are also back.
Salmons said the size and strength of that trio have increased, and “their ability to do things on the field without needing to be spoon-fed was probably the most valuable thing we’ve noticed.”
Mason Lykins, a senior transfer from Russell (383 yards, five TDs last season) and Brayden Webb, a junior who played at Symmes Valley last year, are also in the receiving corps. Lykins “has had a tremendous preseason,” Salmons said, and Webb, potentially a tight end, is “maybe a type of player we haven’t had, just a big body who’s really athletic.”
Third-year starter Drew Burke leads a line that brings four first-stringers back. Salmons praised his dedication to the weight room. Senior Clay Coldiron is back at left tackle, senior Ben Taylor mans left guard and senior Reese Winters will play on the right side of the line, Salmons said.
Junior Levi Riley, junior Chase Correll, sophomore Evan Burroughs, junior Elias Jackson and senior Drew Cotton are also in the mix for time up front. Raceland has 15 upperclassman linemen, Salmons said.
Correll (31 tackles, two for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries), Burroughs and Winters (42 tackles, four for loss) all got preseason looks at nose guard. Taylor (11 sacks, 57 tackles, five for loss, three fumble recoveries) and Coldiron (three sacks) are back at defensive end. Jackson and sophomore Linden Sammons are working there too.
Seniors Xander Jenkins (75 tackles, seven for loss, three fumble recoveries) and Christian Waugh (60 tackles, six for loss, two sacks) are back at inside linebacker. Webb, who was the Southern Ohio Conference’s small-school Defensive Player of the Year last season in Willow Wood, is mixing in there.
Heighton (82 tackles, 12 for loss), Waugh and Browning will play inside and outside linebacker, and Cam Bell (28 tackles, three sacks) and Drew Conley are striving for linebacker reps, too.
Farrow (three sacks), Newman (44 tackles, three for loss, three interceptions, one pick-six) and Fannin are cornerbacks, with junior Brody Austin seeking time there as well. Hughes (70 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and Wallace (84 tackles, four interceptions, one pick-six) are returning safeties. Lykins (53 tackles, five for loss) and Wallace are both playing at safety and outside linebacker, Salmons said.
Senior Peyton Ison was 52 for 64 on extra points and 4 for 7 on field goals last year. Wallace is a returning punter. Farrow and Lykins also could punt, Salmons said.
Browning, Hughes, Newman and Farrow are among potential kick returners.