Asked how Paintsville planned to use returning All-Area small-school all-purpose player Grayson Peters, Trevor Hoskins’s hypothetical response could have applied to all the Tigers.
“We can’t just go into a ball game and say, ‘(Peters) is our tight end; well, they’re covering the tight end this week. Something they’re doing schematically is gonna take him out of the game.’ We can’t afford to just leave him in that spot and say, he’s out this week,” Hoskins said. “We’re gonna have to move him around, and he’s gonna have to be a versatile player for us.”
Hoskins thinks Paintsville (6-6 last season) has enough of those to plug the holes that spring most years at most Class A programs.
“We have a ton back,” the Tigers’ second-year coach said. “We also lost a good chunk, so there’s a lot of questions that we have to answer. But I think the pieces are there to answer those with.”
That might begin with do-everything senior back Harris Phelps and senior quarterback AJ James.
Phelps rushed for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns and had 198 receiving yards in the follow-up act to his state title game MVP performance as a sophomore in Paintsville’s 2020 championship season.
Hoskins praised Phelps’s attitude, leadership and work ethic.
“We’re gonna have to use him in some different ways and make sure that we find some creative ways to get him the football,” Hoskins said, continuing the theme.
James threw for 1,398 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season and ran for 214 yards and two TDs.
Hoskins is excited to see what James can do with an additional year’s grasp of the offense he installed last fall in his second season calling the signals.
“I put more on that kid than I did anybody,” Hoskins said. “He handled it in stride. He got better as the year went on. This year, I’m gonna continue to do that. I’m gonna ask a little bit more out of him, and he’s a leader for us.”
Paintsville has a handful of other talented skill-position players it was still trying to discern the best way to use as of mid-July.
Senior Austin Allen (351 receiving yards, five TDs), senior Peters (248 receiving yards, three scores), senior Justin Ramey and junior Cain Grim drew mention among that group. So did senior Jonah Porter (323 receiving yards, three scores) and senior returnee Connor Fugate, a Kentucky baseball commit who is a skilled multi-sport athlete adding the gridiron to his plate.
“I think he just wanted to experience this with his friends one more time,” Hoskins said of Fugate. “He’s been a stud for us in practice.”
Junior Brady Fitch may play center and guard and is key in communicating up front, his coach said. Senior Pax Ramey and sophomore Teyton Minix are also being asked to provide more on the offensive line, Hoskins said.
Pax Ramey (47 tackles in 2021) is back on the defensive line, and Connor Jones and sophomore Westin Harris will step up there too. Hoskins praised Harris’s growth, both physical and into the Tigers’ system.
Hoskins anticipates Paintsville will use a mix of odd and even defensive fronts -- generally speaking, “odd” means a nose tackle is lined up directly opposite the opponent’s center, and “even” is vice versa -- and “whatever we’re in, we’re gonna try to be physical,” he said.
Hoskins feels most comfortable with the Tigers’ secondary of any position group, he said, “just because those guys, they’ve been there; they’ve done it.”
Allen is Paintsville’s leading returning tackler with 77 stops a year ago and four interceptions, including two pick-sixes. James (47 tackles) and Phelps (63 tackles, two fumble recoveries) also hold down spots there.
Junior Carson Holbrook was 30 for 41 on points-after last year.