Named head coach of his alma mater at age 27, Chad Tackett won the first 11 games of his coaching career, and 20 of his first 23.
He didn’t realize until later that was the wrong way to look at it.
“I thought I was the young, hot, up-and-coming coach,” Tackett said, “and looking back, I didn’t know as much football as I thought I did.”
More experience in both the business and gridiron aspects of his profession — feeling pushed to resign as Fairview’s coach just three years after getting off to the aforementioned roaring start; then a decade and a half building his coaching toolbox as an assistant to Leon Hart and Tony Love at Ashland — prepared Tackett for another chance to call the shots.
“Coming here in 2007 opened my eyes up and allowed me to really spend 15 quality years learning the game of football,” Tackett said after a Tomcats preseason practice. “If anything, it taught me that I wasn’t ready to be a head coach. That’s what I’ve drawn upon, and just being able to learn here under some great guys.”
Jesse Peck is traveling a similar coaching path. He led Phelps onto the field for the first time at age 26.
There, Peck applied what he knew — but he didn’t yet know what he didn’t know.
Reviewing his experiences later after joining Johnson Central’s coaching staff under Jim Matney helped.
“I saw every day every place that I’d screwed up with my first coaching job,” Peck said. “Everything that I thought that I had to do to be a good head coach, I learned from college guys that just cussed me every day. But kids don’t respond to it. ... And I thought you had to come out and run their guts off the first day of practice.”
The old saying goes that life is a cruel teacher because she gives the test first and the lesson later. That was the case for Peck.
“(Matney’s) thing when I got hired on was, don’t cuss ‘em, don’t touch ‘em; you can work here forever,” Peck said. “There’s a lot of truth in what he says: kids won’t stay if they’re just getting dog-cussed and browbeat every day.
“Just working for a guy like coach Matney, if you listen, it’ll automatically make you better.”
Tackett and Peck each get the opportunity this fall to showcase what they’ve learned. Both will fill the void left by state title-winning legends at two of northeastern Kentucky’s most prominent programs.
Tackett takes over the Tomcats from Love, who retired in December. Peck inherits the Golden Eagles from Matney, who died in September in connection with COVID-19.
‘Today felt like football’
Peck sat in Johnson Central’s coaches’ office after a mid-July evening practice, munching on a freeze pop as he unwound.
The Golden Eagles were all back together after their wrestling contingent had missed some time due to wrestling camp, and 7-on-7 season had concluded.
“Today felt like football,” Peck said.
It’s a welcome return to the norm after a couple of years’ worth of drama and sadness. The 2020 campaign was no one’s idea of a normal football season in the early days of a return to sports from the first lengthy shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And that tragically struck close to home last fall when Matney contracted the coronavirus and died about a month later.
Johnson Central carried on under interim coach Steve Trimble and made its sixth trip to the state title game in seven years. But the Golden Eagles also never really had time to process their leader’s passing — they had a game three days later, and then another game, and another, and another, for nine weeks after that.
Now, with 10 months for perspective and reflection having elapsed, the memories are good, and they’re frequent.
“What it’s turned into now is, I catch myself hearing or telling a lot of coach Matney stories,” Peck said. “Coach would joke and say, ‘If you’ve heard it before, just laugh anyway, because I’m gonna tell it again.’”
‘A lot of pressure’
Johnson Central’s accomplishments under Matney, and Ashland’s under Love and a long list of legends before him, lend a certain urgency to their successors.
“It’s a job that’s a lot of pressure,” Tackett said of his new gig. “A lot of coaches don’t last very long. We’ve had coaches come in; one, two, three years and they move on. Hopefully I won’t be one of those guys, but there’s a lot of expectations. You take this job, you understand those expectations and what’s required of you.”
Extended conversations for Tackett with his predecessor have helped. He sat down with Love shortly after the transition and “interviewed him with like 15, 20 questions,” he deadpanned.
“Tony always did a good job taking time to analyze what was going on, situations, and trying to make a smart decision off that,” Tackett said. “You can’t make decisions off the cuff, and having (Love) there to answer some of those questions was very valuable and beneficial for me.”
Peck, sadly, doesn’t have the same resource to lean on. But he recognizes the outlook created by the meteoric rise to which Matney treated Johnson Central.
Peck’s previous job at Phelps, which represents a tiny out-of-the-way community and through little fault of its own usually faces an uphill climb just to be competitive, had an opposite dynamic.
“The biggest difference is, the only stress that I really had at Phelps was stress I put on myself,” Peck said. “I loved my time there, and they were great people ...”
Peck organized his train of thought as he spoke.
“I don’t know how to say this without upsetting a lot of people who I truly love, but they didn’t have a whole lot of expectations of winning on Friday night,” Peck continued. “And here, the whole community’s behind you. But, for how long are they behind you is dictated by what we do on Fridays.”
Peck and Tackett each credit deep coaching staffs for easing their transition.
The Golden Eagles’ staff largely remains in place, from offensive line coach John Phillip Blair, beginning his 17th season as a Johnson Central assistant, to second-year staffer Scotty McCoy, who tutors defensive backs and has head-coaching experience at Magoffin County and Betsy Layne.
“We’ve all sat in this room for a long time together,” Peck said, glancing around the office at most of that group assembled, “and that’s huge, because there’s a lot of stuff that the old man may have said that I forgot, and they remember it like it was yesterday.”
Tackett is similarly bullish on his staff at Ashland. It includes a number of veteran holdovers, as well as first-year Tomcats assistants Nick Conley, a former Russell star, and Harlee Estepp. The big get is the return of Steve Dowdy, who stepped away in 2018 after 21 years on staff, as offensive coordinator — a position he once shared with Tackett.
“This is probably the best I’ve felt about our coaching staff since I’ve been here,” Tackett said.
‘Just be yourself’
Tackett and Peck are now getting their minds wrapped around the “W” and “L” at the end of a Friday night being officially attached to their name again, after an extended break from shouldering that load.
Both plan to, generally speaking, forge ahead in the same manner as the men they followed, though not without tweaks.
“The things that we’ve done when Tony was here, it allowed us to win a state championship,” Tackett said of the Tomcats’ 2020 crown, “so there’s not anything that needs to be fixed. It’s just, each coach has their own way of doing things and putting their personal spin on it.
“That’s what I’ve done. We’ve not made any wholesale changes. Offense and defense are still pretty much the same, and we’re just trying to understand that the foundation’s been laid and you’re just laying blocks on top of it.”
Peck cracked that under different circumstances he might question “how smart a guy has to be to follow a guy who averages 12 and a half wins a year for the last 10 years.”
“The wheels could fall off this bus at any time,” Peck continued, “but (Matney) was always good at finding the answer. He had a can of Fix-a-Flat, per se, to fix it and get us back on track, and being new in this position, it might take me a second longer than it took him.”
Tackett understands that his job is not to imitate Love, but to be the best version of himself. Same goes for Peck.
“Just be yourself,” Tackett said. “I might not win as many games as Tony. I’m not Tony Love. It would be crazy for me to think I could be him or Leon or Herb Conley. Same thing with Jesse. He’s not gonna be Jim Matney; he’s gotta be Jesse Peck.
“You just gotta be yourself and do what you think’s right. We know football, and you just gotta apply what you know and do it the way you see fit.”