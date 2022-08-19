Gene Peterson is changing the way he coaches football.
Lewis County’s new head man is no newcomer – he’s coached at the high school (Fleming County, Rowan County and Manchester, Ohio) and college (Kentucky Christian and Morehead State) levels. But he said 2022 is different because of geographical and numerical challenges.
“We’ve got kids here that will work hard; we just need more of them,” Peterson said. “Our kids travel a long way to get to practice. Some of them are coming 45 minutes or so, from one direction.
“So … as a head coach, you know, I’ve got to kind of change some of the things that I’ve done from the past to accommodate what we’re doing here. Our main thing is getting these kids out to play football and have fun and hopefully win some ball games.”
Senior lineman Gentry Thompson has a long way to travel.
“I live almost to the Rowan County line,” Thompson said. “So that’s about 45 minutes.”
Another concern: having enough players in the program. Peterson said there were 30-35 in mid-July, but he’s confident there will be around 50 closer to the start of school.
The Lions finished 2-10 last season, but their 28-14 win at Fairview and winning a tiebreaker due to RPI propelled them to the Class 3A playoffs for the first time since 2013.
One of the first things Lewis County has done is put in a new locker room and weight room. The next involved simply getting kids to practice – which is hard because players are either farming or working at other jobs.
“We’re going to take it in stride as far as with our kids,” Peterson said. “And when they’re here, you know, we may have to scale down some of the things that we do as far as on the learning curve.”
Sophomore quarterback Ayden Cooper became a recruiter of sorts. He didn’t have a travel budget, but he had a smartphone.
“I’m always asking or texting … always, always,” Cooper said. “It’s hard to get people out. These people have jobs … or they just don’t want to play.”
Cooper threw for 1,452 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He said going to a Phil Simms quarterback camp this summer in Morehead helped improve two things: use less arm and more of the rest of his body in his throwing motion, and point his left foot at his intended target.
“I got lazy feet sometimes,” Cooper said.
When Cooper throws, he’ll have some familiar targets – seniors Austin Howard (27 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns) and Trey Gerike (18 for 427, three scores) and sophomore Jaxon Rister (11 for 255 and two).
The Lions gained 1,468 yards on the ground last year. The problem this year: replacing 2022 graduate Ethan Sizemore and his 817 yards and 11 touchdowns. Howard and Cooper combined for 543 and four TDs.
Thompson and seniors Tucker Madden and Don Oliver anchor the offensive line, and junior Everett Horsley will be a guard.
Peterson will likely unveil his “Confusion Defense,” a 3-4 look former Male coach Bob Redman pioneered and Peterson used at Fleming County in 2004.
“We play a lot of man, then we’ll get into zone coverage and whatever, and everybody’s got a responsibility,” Peterson said.
Thompson prefers the defensive line. He’s the nose guard who’ll be “eating double-teams.”
“You’re always doing something, either hitting or making holes for linebackers to come through,” he said.
Oliver, junior Preston Thurman and sophomores Dalton Hook and Brayden McGlone are four projected starting linebackers. The secondary look could be either man-to-man, Cover 3 (two cornerbacks and a safety each protecting a deep middle third of the field) or Cover 2 (two safeties playing deep).
Lewis County opens at home today against Morgan County, followed by road games at Bracken County (Aug. 26), Boyd County (Sept. 2) and Bath County (Sept. 16).
Thompson would like a 6-4 record with another playoff berth, while Peterson has more modest goals.
“We just take it one day at a time,” Peterson said. “We’re building in small steps, but our steps are going to be solid when we build.”