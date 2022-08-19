Lawrence County had been waiting on 2021 for quite some time. The Bulldogs were loaded on both sides of the ball and felt like they had the goods to get past Belfry.
But the Bulldogs fell short of getting past the eventual Class 3A state champion Pirates, losing 21-14 in the district final to close out the season at 8-4.
“Last season can be described in one word – special,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “It was well-documented that we had been waiting for a group like we had last year for a long time. It was a great year, lots of great memories, but we look forward to the challenge of trying to exceed what were able to accomplish last year.”
Although the boys from Louisa felt like they let one slip away in the playoff meeting with Belfry, it is a new season and new goals await, including trying to make a deep run in the postseason.
“We had (Belfry) on the ropes and came up just short,” Short said. “Our focus so far this preseason has been doing the little things right. We hope if we can improve enough on the small details, it will be enough to get us over the hump. We have the goal of winning a district championship and EKC championship.”
Lawrence County graduated eight seniors last season, all of whom contributed on both sides of the ball.
“We did have a great senior class in 2021,” Short said. “They were great leaders who will be missed, but we have great leaders who have waited their turn and we look for big things out of them this fall. We want a player-led team; it is our job as coaches to inspire, model, challenge and encourage. We feel like we have the necessary pieces to be successful.”
Gone with the class of 2021 is a good chunk of the Bulldogs’ offensive production.
“Obviously when you lose guys to graduation like Alex Strickland, Blue Fletcher, Doug Hall, Dawson Bellomy, Tyler Bowens and Nick Collinsworth, all guys that have played a lot of football here, there are some holes to fill,” Short said. “Coach Chuke Williams used to have a saying or slogan here that tradition doesn’t graduate. We are hoping that in the current state of our program, we have guys who are ready to step up, lead and make plays for the Bulldogs.”
Strickland threw for 690 yards and five touchdowns last season while rushing for 531 yards and six scores. Fletcher led the Bulldogs rushing attack with 808 yards and 13 scores. Hall added 721 yards and 10 scores on the ground, and Collinsworth caught eight passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The quarterback position lands in the hands of junior Talan Pollock, Short said.
“We have been very fortunate to have had some very successful and talented players in that position over the last 12 years,” Short said. “Talan started last year in the secondary for us and had a great year. We expect big things from him. He is a great athlete and has been getting better each day.”
Although the Bulldogs lost several key skill players on offense, they return four starting linemen from last season to a position that Short calls the strength of the team. Dylan Whitt returns at center, Trace Longstreth and Blake Prater are back at guard and Makai Strickland returns at right tackle.
“I can’t say enough good things about our offensive linemen,” Short said. “The level of execution in the early days of practice is something that I haven’t been a part of in my coaching career. The level of communication that those guys talk through on each play is very impressive. (Assistant) coach Jason Rollins has molded them into an outstanding group.”
Short was excited for the return of Kaden Gillispie, who he believes could touch the ball in three skill positions on offense.
“Kaden Gillispie is our most explosive player,” Short said. “We plan to get him the ball in a variety of ways throughout the course of our season. We plan to play him at WR, RB and QB at times, as well as in the defensive secondary. He has the potential to be The Daily Independent Player of the Year.”
Gillispie led the Bulldogs in receiving last season, catching 19 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns.
Fullback Dylan Ferguson returns, as does his team-leading 14 touchdowns. He was second in rushing with 772 yards and led the team in carries with 112. Cody Crum, Lawson Baisden, Ryan Marcum and Will McDavid will see time in the backfield as well.
Defensively, Gabe Barker, Chase Fitch, Luis Chicko, Will McDavid and Peyton Love will work on the line. Caden Ball and Ferguson will anchor the Bulldogs linebacking unit after both received All-State honors from Courier Journal last season.
“(Ferguson) is a great player on both sides of the ball,” Short said. “We expect him to have a great senior year. ... Our defense runs through (Ball).”
Prater, Longstreth, Crum and Abner Collinsworth will fill out the linebacker position.
Ethan Horn and Jake Derifield will anchor cornerback, with Ryan Marcum and Dalton Runyons seeing action as well. Collinsworth, Gillispie and Pollock will work at safety.
Lawrence County will see the friendly confines of Louisa seldom this season, with a slate that features six road games beginning with its season opener at Harrison County.
“We don’t really get into letting this be a thing,” Short said. “We as Kentuckians think that driving two hours is a long trip. Aside from Harrison County, each away game is 20-30 minutes away. It is always nice to play at home, but some of our best games the last couple of years have been on the road.”