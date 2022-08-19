Johnson Central knew that losing its quarterback, top three pass-catchers, an 800-yard rusher and four-fifths of its offensive line necessitated a focus on offense in spring practice.
What the Golden Eagles didn’t do was dismount from the offensive scheme the late Jim Matney installed with which the aforementioned produced roaring success.
“We’re gonna ride the horse that brought us,” new coach Jesse Peck said, “and it’s been good.”
Johnson Central has plenty of giddy-up potential with a strong backfield and newly realized potential to pitch and catch the ball, Peck thinks — more than it has in a long time.
Three backs return who ran last season for at least 600 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as another one who was on pace for nearly 2,000 yards when he went down early on to injury.
So, even with the losses to graduation, Peck is optimistic about Johnson Central’s offense.
“I feel like we may be a step ahead on the offensive side of the ball this year, which is not a bad thing,” Peck said. “But defense for us is a little easier to catch up with ... so being where we are right now offensively, I feel pretty good.”
Zack McCoart (1,287 yards, 18 TDs in 2021), Chase Price (834 yards, 14 scores) and Carter Conley (611 yards, nine TDs) are back for the Golden Eagles.
So is Mason Lawson, who was off to a big start last year before a season-ending injury in the second game. He ran track and played summer basketball and appears back in fine form.
McCoart “looks amazing coming into camp” and Conley “is a premier back for a lot of teams in our district and region,” Peck said, “so we should be able to get a great rotation of backs back there.” Price, the fullback, “understands our offense (and) plays it exactly like you would want your fullback to play it,” the coach said.
Junior quarterback Jacob Grimm “bided his time” behind predecessor Grant Rice, who graduated. Peck praised his attitude.
Freshmen Carter Hunt and Dalton Matney are also getting looks under center, “but right now I would think it would be Jacob’s to lose,” Peck said in mid-July.
McCoart possesses the extent of Johnson Central’s returning receiving from last season, with five catches for 36 yards. (Lawson caught five passes for 113 yards and two TDs as an underclassman.)
The Golden Eagles found some potential pass-catchers in 7-on-7, said Peck, who asserted, “We have been in more 7-on-7 games this last week (in July) maybe than we’ve been in since I’ve been here.” He was an assistant for nine years before taking the head spot.
Seniors Caiden Yates and Chandler Spradlin and sophomore Seth Davis made an impression in that setting.
“So as much as we like to joke and say that Johnson Central doesn’t like throwing the ball,” Peck said, “at least we think now we have the opportunity that, if we have to, we can do it.”
Senior Dylan Boner is the lone returning starter along the Golden Eagles’ typically deep and beefy offensive line. Boner, the center last year, may play elsewhere as Johnson Central figures out where the pieces fit, Peck said.
“He’s probably the strongest guy we’ve got on the team,” Peck said of Boner. “What Dylan has worked on in the offseason is footwork, and he’s getting off the ball a little better, moving a little better.”
Junior Hudson Lewandoski is working in at center, juniors Ethan Webb and Cole Campbell got early looks at guard and senior Tate Tackett joins Boner at tackle.
Davis, junior Hunter Howard and junior Logan Castle are playing tight end, Peck said.
Johnson Central graduated seven of its top 10 tacklers, statistically. Senior Jesse McCoy is the leading returnee there. He made 60 total tackles, along with six for loss and five sacks, ranking third on the Golden Eagles in stops last season.
McCoy and junior Logan Lemaster (22 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks) are back at tackle. Junior Jaxson Fannin and Campbell are potential nose guards. Price (52 tackles, 8.5 for loss, three sacks) may move to defensive end from middle linebacker, and Davis (43 tackles, three for loss, two sacks) is getting a look at the other end.
Junior Ryan Rice (16 tackles) is a returning linebacker.
Johnson Central “lost every defensive back that played last year,” Peck said, not counting Lawson, who exited early in the season. He made 25 tackles and two interceptions in 2020 as a sophomore.
Cameron Kelsey and Spradlin made a good impression in 7-on-7 at defensive back, Peck said.
Senior kicker Sawyer “Chainsaw” Crum made 55 of 59 extra points last season. Johnson Central hadn’t yet settled on a punter as of a mid-July interview.
“I’d love to tell you that I thought about a punter,” Peck said, “but right now, I’m telling (offensive coordinator) coach (Matt) Fannin, who’s gonna call our offense, that we just ain’t gonna punt. Pick up first downs.”
McCoart, Conley and Lawson are in the mix to return kicks.