After the last three Division V state champions moved out in the offseason, the buzz in the Buckeye State has Ironton as the top pick to win the school’s third title in early December.
Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton believes that if you start paying attention to the preseason hype, you are liable to get stung.
Kirtland and Versailles relocated to Division VI after the Tigers from western Ohio broke the Hornets’ 55-game winning streak in the state final last year.
But Division V remains loaded, especially with the addition of Coldwater, a former state champ. Harvest Prep and Wheelersburg are always looming.
It remains business as usual for Ironton in the preseason.
“Fortunately for us, I don’t think anyone has ever won anything based on preseason predictions,” Pendleton said. “Our kids and our staff recognize that preseason rankings don’t mean too much, especially at this level. You are going to play a lot of teams in the playoffs and have to win a lot of games to win it all.
“Rankings don’t get you any trophies and don’t get your name hung up at the stadium,” he added. “We are 0-0 just like everybody in the state. We want to find a way to be 1-0 right now.”
The numbers speak for themselves on the signs in Tiger Alley at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Tigers have made 37 playoff appearances, tied for second all-time with Archbishop Moeller, and only one behind Newark Catholic.
Thirteen region crowns, two state titles and eight runner-up finishes sum up the rich tradition with the program.
“We always have an expectation to win,” Pendleton said, “but there’s also an expectation for you to wake up and do everything the right way. It’s how you handle your business and your adversity. You take care of all the details and then you can let the winning take care of itself. Our kids embrace that. We realize that’s the attitude you must have if we want further. A majority of them have parents that grew up in the same environment, so it makes it very easy for them.”
The Pirates ended the Tigers’ 2021 season in the region semifinals. The two rivals meet again in the season opener. The matchup has been one of the driving forces behind Ironton’s preseason preparation.
The Tigers have bigger goals, and they want to be firing on all cylinders to add to the school’s impressive list of postseason accolades.
“You can see that in our early work and early practices,” Pendleton said. “Regardless of how your season ended last year, it’s a clean slate. If you’re not motivated to play this game, and not motivated to come out here and do your best, I think you’re probably in the wrong sport.”
Senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter is returning to form after missing several games last season due to injury, including the Tigers’ postseason contests.
Carpenter’s game management and command of the playbook equals his talent under center, according to his coach.
“Tayden has an understanding of the offense,” Pendleton said. “He knows what we want to do and what we’re trying to accomplish there. He’s truly a coach on the field. His body is getting right again. He’s nearing 100%. He’s back to being the player that we know with his leadership qualities.
“When they become seniors, they flip a switch,” he continued, “because they know this season is your last. They start to realize all the details, things that you’re going to miss. You make sure that you will do everything the best possible way. He’s carried it over to the weight room and the locker room. Now, it’s carried over to the field, too, in the first few days of practice.”
The Tigers continue to be deep at every position. Several players may not have much game experience, but the culture of the program brings a high level of interest and commitment from the entire roster.
“A lot of kids want to be involved in our program,” Pendleton said. “For me, there’s no place like it. There’s a family atmosphere. They take a lot of pride being part of it and they compete every single day. They get better from it all year around. There are guys that have improved so much in the course of a year, it is mind-blowing.”
Jaquez Keyes leads a loaded backfield. Trevor Carter and Amari Felder add to an explosive and speedy running game. Receiver Landen Wilson will see carries. Braylon Sturgill, Jesse Copas and Zayne Williams are young players vying for time.
Ty Perkins presents a big target for Carpenter in the passing game. Felder and Wilson will play mostly in the slot. CJ Martin and Aiden Young, who Pendleton calls a great route-runner, Aris Pittman, Braden Schreck, Shaun Terry, Tyler Roach, Connor Lowe and Nick Sites complete a deep receiving corps.
Ironton will have several new names along the offensive and defensive line. Noah Patterson will be the Tigers’ only full-time returning starter. Aiden Layne and Bowen Gossett made several starts last season. Pendleton said all three are getting better with every rep.
Seniors Tanner Moore and Hunter Moore will see more action up front. Austin Bump, Jaxon Johnson, Isaac Fitzpatrick and Barkley Litton are new guys who can rotate.
Several linemen play on both sides of the ball. DeAngelo Weekly returns on the defensive line. Copas, Kaden Cleary and Ashland transfer Bailey Thacker, also competing for the QB job, could see time along the defensive front.
Lincoln Barnes is a three-year starter at linebacker and the leading returning tackler for the Tigers. He joins Carter, Keyes and Ben Sloan on the inside. Outside linebacker will be occupied by Cole Freeman, Sturgill and Williams.
Wilson and Perkins anchor the defensive secondary.