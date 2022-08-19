Two things seem certain with Greenup County’s football team.
The Musketeers will make the Class 3A playoffs with defending state semifinalist East Carter, Ashland and Russell, and 2022 will be coach Zack Moore’s final season on the sidelines because he’s Greenup County’s new assistant principal and is prevented from holding a coaching position after this year.
“We want to contend for a district championship,” Moore said. “I feel like our district is up for grabs this year. Gosh, I’m sure some things may separate as we get into it, but, you look at it on paper, there’s not a lot of difference between the four teams.”
Greenup County fought its way through a tough 2021 that included a 1-9 record (a COVID-19 cancellation against Martin County was the lone victory) and the death of beloved assistant Jamie Kennedy nearly a year ago.
“We had a lot of things that have happened to us over the past two seasons,” Moore said. “We weren’t successful with a win and loss record on the field last season, but that was probably one of the most enjoyable years I’ve coached football.
“This group of kids that we have, their attitudes never changed. We had a good time. There wasn’t anything that was completely miserable.”
Sophomore quarterback Tyson Sammons said Kennedy “was like a father to me.”
“On the team, I’m known as the kid who doesn’t really cuss and do all that stuff,” Sammons said. “Coach Kennedy was the exact same way, so he was someone I could talk to all the time. It was really nice.
“There was definitely a lot of memories made. I’d say the loss of coach Kennedy brought us together.”
A cursory glance at last year’s schedule reveals two salient statistics: Greenup County scored 51 points and allowed 257. The good news is, eight starters return on both offense and defense.
Sammons threw for 306 yards and ran for another 641 and four touchdowns a season ago. Moore believes just being a year older will help improve those numbers.
“Just a natural progression of just being a more experienced player and not getting too caught up in the moments that happen throughout the game and being able to bounce back a little bit quicker from mistakes and things of that nature,” Moore said. “Just things that experienced players do a little bit better than inexperienced.”
Sammons, who didn’t expect to be the starter, confessed to being a little nervous.
“I was really stressed out trying to learn all the jobs of every single player on the field at all times on offense,” he said.
Receiving yardage could be a concern this year. The returning Musketeers gained only 203 yards. Senior Jayce Griffith leads a sextet of receivers – seniors Brock Thomas, Ethan Kelley and Brady Howard and sophomores Drew Boggs and Chase Hodge are the others.
“(Griffith) and all of our receivers have just been trying to … be a little bit more efficient, effective route-runners, learning how to get themselves open and giving Tyson a good target,” Moore said.
“(Hodge) is a smaller, quicker guy. So hopefully we can find a good mix in there with all those guys in order to keep guys fresh and not have a big drop-off between one group or the next.”
Senior Braxton Noble ran for 401 yards and three touchdowns last year. He and junior Ike Henderson will split the snaps.
Four starting offensive linemen – junior Elijah Smith and seniors Mason Sammons, Jack Gullett and Brandon Holley – are back.
“Elijah at center is probably the most rock-solid (locked into a specific position),” Moore said. “Those other guys can play any of those positions, guard or tackle.”
Mason Sammons, Holley and senior Noah Nichols return to the defensive line. Sammons and senior middle linebacker Wyatt Perkins combined for 87 tackles – including 10 for loss – last year.
Howard, Tyson Sammons, Griffith, Thomas and Henderson comprise the secondary.
Greenup County opens against Fleming County today and hosts Martin County on Aug. 26. Noble has maybe a positive perspective on this season’s goals.
“A good season,” he said, “is where we can all have fun and play some good football.”