Brent Wilcoxon knows what last year’s numbers say.
A sixth straight losing season for Fairview last fall — and a winless one, at that — indeed painted a picture. But the Eagles are in “a better situation in a lot of ways than what people think,” their new sideline boss said in late July.
Wilcoxon concedes a roster numbering in the mid-20s “on good days” is “a bit of an issue,” but he’s more concerned with the players Fairview has than the ones it doesn’t.
“We have more talent than what people give us credit for, and we have some buy-in,” Wilcoxon said.
He also noted work both in and on the weight room, and other facilities upgrades.
“It’s all thumbs up so far,” Wilcoxon said. “We haven’t won any games yet, but I’m optimistic.”
With some good reason. Fairview returns the quarterback with which it finished last season, as well as its top three rushers and leading receiver.
The Eagles are expected to return from the ground-based veer attack they featured under former coach Daniel Armstrong to the wide-open approach Wilcoxon coordinated for then-skipper Fred Ray in 2014 and ‘15.
That 2015 Fairview offense led Class A statewide in passing yards per game (233 ypg) and had three receivers rank in Class A’s top nine in yards per game.
Senior Austin Miller will call the signals. He threw for 457 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions last season, hitting 37 of 63 attempts. He also rushed for 168 yards and two scores, second on the team, and is Fairview’s second-leading returning receiver (238 yards).
Wilcoxon, who was a state title-winning quarterback at Ironton in 1979 before head-coaching stints at South Point and Fairland across the river, has been impressed by Miller.
“With what I do on offense, it’s a lot for a quarterback to learn, and (Miller)’s picking it up just like that,” Wilcoxon said. “He really has a high football IQ. He hasn’t played quarterback for very long, so I guess you could say I was concerned about our quarterback position, but I’m not really all that concerned about it now.”
Senior Caden Thomas is Fairview’s featured back. He rushed for 333 yards, the team high, last year.
“He’s big, strong, fast,” Wilcoxon said of Thomas. “He has a lot of potential.”
Senior Jeremy Harper caught 40 passes for 510 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Junior Steven “Bubba” Day, new blood from the Eagles basketball program, and sophomore Xavien Kouns also join a group of what Wilcoxon called “really good receivers.” Junior Braden Mills, senior Cameron Harper (219 passing yards, 127 rushing yards) and Chris Harper populate that position, too.
Cameron and Chris Harper are brothers. They are Jeremy Harper’s cousins.
“We have a lot of ball skills and good hands,” Wilcoxon said. “(We’ll) spread the ball around.”
Fairview’s offensive line is “smallish at some positions,” Wilcoxon conceded. In junior Aiden McSorley’s case, that didn’t much matter: “Although small, he’s not the least bit afraid and he brings it every play,” Wilcoxon said.
Sophomore Kaden Sparks is a returning starter up front, and junior Grant Smith “is a big boy” who is back after taking last season off. Junior Logan Jenkins “is a very reliable guard,” the coach said, and Hayden Webster is a freshman whose potential Wilcoxon touted.
Wilcoxon chose to keep the exact nature of Fairview’s projected defense off the record, but noted that “with our schedule, we have to stop the run first. That’s the top priority in everything we do, geared toward stopping the run while still being sound versus the pass.”
Chris Harper, Sparks (23 tackles), McSorley and Thomas (68 tackles, three fumble recoveries) got offseason looks on the defensive line.
Cameron Harper (59 tackles, six for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries), Kouns and Jenkins are linebackers.
Mills (30 tackles, two interceptions), Jeremy Harper (46 tackles, three interceptions, one pick-six), Miller (62 tackles) and Day drew mention from Wilcoxon as “very athletic” defensive backs.
Kouns and Jeremy Harper are getting early looks as kick returners, with special teams of special importance to the Eagles.
“I’m gonna try to win the special teams battle every week,” Wilcoxon said.
Fairview hit the weight room hard after Wilcoxon’s March hiring, he said, but also got creative.
“We do some Strongman stuff,” Wilcoxon said. “We push trucks and sand bags, flip tires. Stuff like that, sometimes they work their tail off and they’re exhausted, but they had fun doing it.”
The Eagles are hopeful for the same outcome this fall.