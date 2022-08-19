West Carter and the Olive Hill community had waited more than four decades to experience the moment that was about to unfold.
Forty-three years of, “We’ll get them next year.” Forty-three years of, “The ball will bounce our way eventually.” Forty-three years of, “Our time will come.”
After Nov. 3, 2015, the Comet faithful had to wait no longer.
West Carter had already claimed its first-ever district championship during the winningest season in school history to that point.
The Comets had only turned out three winning seasons, but held an 8-2 mark entering a home playoff game against Sheldon Clark.
The energy in town had a different feel that day. The winds of change were about to turn the tide within the West Carter program.
The Comets didn’t just break down a wall. They ran through it with a 40-3 romp over the Cardinals.
Daniel Barker, then an assistant coach, got a front-row seat to a new chapter of West Carter football after its first postseason win.
“It was definitely a turning point for us,” the now-fifth-year head coach said. “We got that first one out of the way where you didn’t have to think, well, we’ve never won a playoff game. We had never won a district before. That night, for me, was the biggest turning point for the program. It really set us on the path to where we’re at right now.”
Fifteen miles down the road, East Carter could empathize with its rival.
The Raiders’ gridiron history was slightly more fruitful than their county counterpart – East Carter had 14 winning seasons heading into 2015 – but the last one came in 2005. The Raiders decided to make a change.
Rewind the calendar back 288 days from that momentous night in Olive Hill. East Carter promoted its young, confident running backs and linebacker coach to the top spot.
The Raiders were coming off a winless season and had only recorded 22 victories since their most recent playoff win 10 years earlier.
Tim Champlin spoke of “little victories” that day when he was introduced as coach in the school library. It could lead to big things for the future of the program.
Both schools followed that same playbook. The wins eventually started to pile up, and the trophy case now includes more than a coveted wooden barrel.
Champlin said the newfound success becomes even more special upon acknowledging the arduous work and the sacrifice previous players and coaches endured to keep the hope alive.
Now both programs expect to win, not striving to obtain one. District titles are within their grasp and don’t seem so far out of reach.
The events of 2015 were a game-changer in the evolution of Carter County football. They propelled both to the richest period in their football lore.
Fast forward to 2021. East Carter and West Carter played on the same night—in late November. It was a special occasion that some could not have fathomed before the team’s eight-year ascension.
Both schools enter their 50th season of football having now experienced a state semifinal game on their home field, another product of the program’s perseverance and patience.
Good things come to those who wait.
Building and Believing
It would still take time to grasp the winning mindset that both schools needed to reach a consistent level of success. After a slow start, Champlin’s Raiders started to see their victories increase.
After its playoff win over Sheldon Clark, West Carter won six games in two of the next three seasons before moving down to Class 2A.
“It’s something that both of our programs have had to deal with,” Barker said. “It’s getting our kids to believe that they can play with really good programs. You saw in 2020, and even last year, whenever our kids step on the field, they expect to win. It’s a tremendous amount of growth. It is a credit to our kids for believing in what we do and believing in themselves.”
The change in philosophy played a hand in the Comets’ reversal of fortunes and three straight district championships. West Carter defeated Russell for the first time and the Comets were one of the final four Class 2A teams in the state still playing when they hosted Beechwood in 2020.
“Now we are playing with expectations,” West Carter’s Conner Greene said. “There’s a little pressure now and I love it. I thrive on the pressure, and now they will expect us to be great. We get to prove to everybody that we’re a great football team.”
“After that time, we got really hyped about playing football,” teammate Cole Crampton added. “We want to come back and do better the next year.”
The Raiders won seven games in 2019 and were above .500 in a COVID-shortened season in 2020.
East Carter posted its best win total in 32 years with 11 victories last season after a lengthy postseason run that culminated with a state semifinal game at Steve Womack Field against mighty Belfry.
The program’s progression was on full display that night as the Raiders never backed down against the eight-time state champion Pirates.
“It was a great experience,” East Carter’s Isaac Boggs said. “We got home-field advantage. I hate it for the senior class though that we fell to Belfry. It showed that Carter County can still produce athletes and good football. There were good players on both sides.”
The belief had come full circle, and several players took notice of the change in atmosphere.
“Four or five years ago, I remember the crowds weren’t as big,” Boggs said. “Now, the stands are always full on both sides. We get recognized sometimes when we go out to eat. We get more sponsors that we never had before.”
East Carter lineman Izack Messer said the postseason run became something the team could share with the community, much of which was in attendance at the Belfry game.
“It was cool to see everyone in the community come together and support us for all four of those games,” Messer said. “With each game, it seemed like there were 1,000 more people in the stands.”
Champlin said the path to that contest may have started with a 28-20 win against Fleming County in 2016. It ended a 2-17 stretch and concluded the season on a high note.
“We felt like that was a turning point for us,” Champlin said, “because we were able to end the season with the win. The only other time you get to do that is at a state championship. We were able to take that excitement into that offseason. You didn’t end with a loss or a bad taste in your mouth. … The kids came back January and a lot more wanted to play football. It helped us to continue to grow and get better.”
‘No Regrets’
Beechwood had to make the trip to the Hill. West Carter’s magical 10-win 2020 season allowed it the opportunity to play a 16-time state champion at home.
The Tigers are accustomed to the moment. The Comets were not, but it didn’t seem to matter.
“We played hard the whole game,” Greene said. “We just never gave up. We didn’t have a great first half during that game. Everybody came back in the second half and gave everything they had.”
West Carter led twice in the fourth quarter before falling, 35-34. The postgame scene on the field was emotional for all involved as Barker reflected on the historic matchup that had just transpired.
The Comets had arrived on the state stage.
“If somebody left here disappointed, then I don’t know what their expectations of these kids are,” Barker said that night. “They gave us everything tonight and left it all on the field.”
West Carter’s Jackson Kidwell said the night played out just like he imagined it.
“When I was younger, I would go and watch the team,” Kidwell said. “I always wondered what it would be like down on the field playing. The experience is even better than I thought it could be. When you are under those lights, there’s nothing else you can compare it to.
“You need teamwork to win,” he continued. “There’s no individuality. It’s how good that group of people can be; how much sweat can you put into something as a group. It’s a team game.”
Barker said watching the Comets reap the rewards of their hard work became the most satisfying part of the last three seasons. No matter how many district titles or playoff games West Carter collects, it will savor each one.
“That level of football is really fun,” Barker said. “It was a great time playing and competing in that game. It showed the kids and our community that we can be one of the better teams in our class in the state. We wished the outcome was different, but we have no regrets about the way the night played out.”
East Carter reached a pinnacle in 2021. The program had not won 11 games since 1989. The Raiders earned the top seed in their district.
East Carter won its first three games to open the Class 3A playoffs, including its first-ever victory against Ashland. The Raiders only had four postseason wins total before that year.
East Carter’s Rylan Yoak became a shining example of the new winning mentality. He had never logged any varsity time through his sophomore year.
Something changed during that offseason.
Yoak led the Raiders with 95 tackles as a junior. He had 11 during the state semifinal against Belfry.
“It was amazing being a part of that game,” Yoak said. “My best friends were in that senior class. We played so many games at home.”
Champlin believes players now understand the dedication needed to keep moving forward.
“Success always breeds success,” Champlin said. “When you’re successful, you know what it takes to get those things. You do the workouts before practice and run the extra sprints. This group coming in knows what it takes to be successful. They have done it. They’re not skipping the reps. They’ve done the extra work and they are putting in the time and the effort.”
A Barrel of Fun
The hardware looks different these days in Carter County, and the two Comets and Raiders aren’t done filling up the trophy case.
The beloved Barrel will always carry significance. The Comets currently hold possession of it, having won seven of the last eight meetings.
But the rivalry has even more appeal after both participants have tasted historic triumphs, and players and coaches now have bigger goals on their mind. Winning the Barrel is important, but it’s not the biggest highlight of the season anymore.
“It’s great for football in Carter County,” Champlin said. “It’s great for the game, great for the kids and great for both communities. Friday nights are always special. I’m not taking anything away from other sports, but there’s just something different about being under the lights in October and November. The community has supported these kids. There’s a lot of football knowledge here. It’s something our community can be excited about and rally around.”
Success doesn’t come easy. Both schools waited a long time to find it, especially at a high level.
“Our kids deserve success,” Barker said. “We run a tough program. It’s not easy to play. You might think with the last three seasons that we’ve had, we should have 60 or 70 kids. It’s too hard.
“Any success that we have had, I feel that our kids have worked so hard for it. That’s really the best part of it.”