As Boyd County enters year four of the Evan Ferguson coaching era, the Lions are looking to take that next step.
Ferguson has guided Boyd County to heights the program had not seen in some time: its first playoff win since 2008 two seasons ago, and a 3-1 start to last year, including a three-point loss to rival Ashland.
The Lions then went on to lose their final six games, finishing 3-7.
In six of the seven losses, the Lions either had the lead or were within one possession to start the fourth quarter, Ferguson said. This year, the point of emphasis is abundantly clear.
“Preaching finish the game and being in shape this year,” Ferguson said. “We’ve done a good job of conditioning kids and working hard in the offseason, but the mentality to finish, I think that comes a lot with seniors, and we have a good group of seniors this year.”
Boyd County boasts 15 seniors in the first class to have undergone Ferguson’s guidance from the time they stepped on campus.
Offensively, the Lions averaged 265 yards per game last season as they sought balance.
Two quarterbacks logged playing time last year and return for 2022 – junior Dakota Thompson and sophomore Rhett Holbrook.
Thompson was second on the team in rushing yards and led the Lions with seven rushing scores last year. Holbrook came on strong in the latter part of the season, including a 325-yard passing performance in a defeat to Rowan County.
Both signal-callers saw time over the summer, splitting series at Kentucky Christian’s 7-on-7 tournament.
“To be honest, it didn’t really matter who was the quarterback,” Ferguson said. “They both have their areas of expertise.
“I think it’s a quarterback competition, but it’s also quarterback options. They’re both going to be playing no matter what, it’s just a matter of what time I’m using both of them, I think.”
In the backfield, Boyd County has a bevy of possibilities.
Camaron Collins put up 821 rushing yards as a freshman. Senior Malachi Wheeler is hoping for a breakout final go after coming back from an injury.
Sophomore Hunter Hedrick and Thompson also expect to have their numbers called.
Outside at receiver, Boyd County has as many, if not more, options as it’s had at any point under Ferguson.
Seniors Josh Thornton, Trey Holbrook and Leelan Thacker have dedicated themselves to growing physically.
“They all three have really worked hard this offseason, and they’ve been committed to the weight room,” Ferguson said, “and you can tell that by how their bodies have changed.”
Bryant All is another senior who could be special out wide in the aerial attack.
The offensive line is another spot where Boyd County has benefited from continuity.
Griffen Green enters his second year starting at right guard and is one of the team captains. Skyeler Tallent at tackle and Tyler Baier manning center are two fourth-year starters for the Lions.
“I think guys have been battle-tested,” Ferguson said. “They’re veterans up front and they understand what it’s like to be in the trenches.”
Senior Logan Butler, sophomore Kaden Stewart and freshman Taryn Tackett are other names vying for starting jobs.
Defensively, the Lions will operate from a 4-2-5 scheme, as they have since Ferguson took over.
Boyd County allowed just 7.3 points per game on average in its wins a year ago, but gave up 29.6 in losses.
On the defensive line, the Lions will have the luxury of depth.
Thornton has garnered high praise for what he could do at defensive end, as Ferguson said he thinks he will be “dominant.”
Junior Jack Hogsten will play opposite Thornton, a player with a “super-high motor, a really quick guy,” according to his coach.
Baier and Tallent “will definitely see some time there” and Butler and sophomores Nate Manning and Marcus Brumfield will also rotate.
At middle linebacker is the do-everything Thompson, who was honorable mention All-State last year – the first time a Lion garnered that accolade since 2010.
“Having him back in the middle is a huge help,” Ferguson said.
At the other linebacker spot, Ferguson is still trying to sort it out between two sophomores in John Jackson and Erik Germann. Both bring different skill sets to the table, but their coach feels each will see time and help their team.
On the outside, a trio of players are working to be named starter. Wheeler, Hedrick and All are all names Ferguson mentioned.
In the defensive backfield, senior Aaron Weis returns with three years of starting experience.
Jacob Meade is a presence at the strong safety/strong-side linebacker spot, Ferguson said.
“He led us in tackles last year,” Ferguson said. “He does a great job in that sense of just getting to the football. … He had a lot of our biggest hits last year.”
Trey Holbrook and his rangy play look to be pesky for opponents at the other safety slot.
Thacker and Rhett Holbrook are the two looking for the other corner position.
Ferguson is psyched about Boyd County’s special teams, led by emergent senior kicker/punter Cole Thompson.
“When he came out two years ago just because we needed one, I don’t know if he really expected to do what he’s doing now,” Ferguson said. “He’s being looked at by several schools. It’s actually growing daily.”
Ferguson said Thompson started the year punting about 40 yards, but “now he’s consistently punting the ball 55 yards from the line of scrimmage, so that’s like almost 70 yards in the air. He had hang times of 4.67 (seconds).”
With playmakers in all areas, the Lions hope they can blossom to their first winning season under Ferguson and the school’s first since 2008.
“I think we have a legitimate chance to hopefully win the district this year,” Ferguson said. “That would be a huge step in the right direction for our program if we can do that. Getting a home playoff game is one of our goals.”