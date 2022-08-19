First-year Bath County coach Larry Bowling is the Wildcats’ third in less than three seasons – and as familiar as a handoff. He’s been the junior football program’s administrator, and he saw this year’s team in middle school.
“I’ve been around these boys pretty much their entire lives, and I know them all,” Bowling said. “They’re coming together; I don’t hear anything negative coming out of them.”
Fleming County has to figure out how to replace last year’s quarterback and top two receivers. Morgan County will try to earn at least a fifth win.
Bath County
The Wildcats’ biggest challenge is easy to identify: how to replace Quentin Lewis (1,487 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns) and Jacob Easton (806 passing yards, 348 rushing and a combined 11 touchdowns last season). Another unknown, at least early, is whether Zack Otis (318 receiving yards) will skip his senior season to concentrate on basketball.
Sophomore Montana Brashear is the new starting quarterback. Bowling believes he can either stay in or leave the pocket.
“He’s a strong quarterback,” Bowling said.
Junior Carter Hart returns. He ran for 555 yards last season and had 77 tackles, including three for loss and four sacks.
“Carter just is an all-around ball player,” Bowling said. “He’s extremely easy to coach.”
Junior Jordan Everman and sophomores Nathan Tripp and Alan Bowling could be Brashear’s favorite receiving targets.
“Alan and Nathan have some varsity experience,” Bowling said. “They are both over 6-3, and they can run and catch the ball extremely well.”
Most of the offensive line is experienced – Diego McCowan, Landon Dailey, BJ Cox and Derek Butcher are returning seniors.
“Diego, BJ and Landon are great big young men who are true leaders on the field,” Bowling said. “Derek has the heart of a lion — always 100% effort and extremely intelligent.”
Hart and fellow linebacker Hayden Meeks (a team-high 78 tackles) lead the defense.
Fleming County
It took the Panthers (8-5) a while to recover from 2021’s final game – an 8-0 loss to Mason County in the district title game.
“We felt like were better than how we played that last game,” said coach Bill Spencer, who begins his 13th season on the sidelines. “Losing 8-0 was a tough pill to swallow.”
Fleming County’s offense will look a lot different this year: quarterback Zeke Conn and leading receivers Logan Pinkley and Levi Denton graduated.
Junior Nate Ruark takes over for Conn.
“Nate had the potential of being our quarterback last year,” Spencer said. “We have all the confidence in the world in Nate. When you get a year older, you get a little bit stronger; you get a little bit faster. I think he understands football a little bit more.”
Spencer called Ruark a dual threat on offense.
“He’s a little more athletic kid than Zeke was,” Spencer said. “Nate’s more your true quarterback-type kid. He’s got some speed to him, so we’ll use him on the run game some.
“We’ll get him on the corners and let him make that choice of whether he’s going to throw it or tuck it and go with it. He’s got the ability to do both.”
Spencer cannot decide if junior Austin Trent is more valuable on offense or defense. His 732 rushing yards and nine touchdowns led the Panthers, and his team-high 109 tackles included 16 for loss and five sacks.
Senior Caleb Igo was third in rushing with 295 yards.
“Caleb was a kid that probably didn’t get the ball enough on offense,” Spencer said. “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised, especially early in the year, if we don’t run the ball a little bit more than we throw.”
Fleming County’s offensive line appears intact. Seniors Justin Allen, Dylan DeAtley and Tyler Miller, junior Zain Barbee and sophomores Chris Collett and Aiden Johnson return.
The Panthers plan on a four-lineman defensive front. “We may be a 4-3, we may be a 4-4,” Spencer said.
Three defensive line starters, Miller, Johnson and junior Isaac Frye, return. Senior linebacker Hoss Morgan is back, and Igo should start in the secondary.
Morgan County
The Cougars could be forgiven for tiring of the numeral 4.
Morgan County finished 2021 at 4-7 – the same as in 2018 and 2017 and one more loss than 2016’s 4-6. The positive side of last season: it was better than a 15-game losing streak from Nov. 2, 2018 to Oct 23, 2020.
The good news: senior running back Jordan Sexton and junior quarterback Bradley Nickell are projected to return. Sexton ran for 1,045 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Nickell threw for 425 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 474 and three scores.
The Cougars’ defense will need replacements for Drew Lindon and Darrin Hollon, who combined for 130 tackles last season. Sexton was third with 51 takedowns.
Attempts to reach Cougars coach Mark Easterling were unsuccessful before press time.