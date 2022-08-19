Being named coach of Ashland was a dream come true for Chad Tackett, one that the longtime assistant under Leon Hart and Tony Love was not certain was ever obtainable.
“To be honest, I never thought this would happen,” Tackett said. “I always thought I would be an assistant until I retired. I didn’t know Tony was going to get out when he did, and when the opportunity came around, I felt like I needed to do it for the kids. It was always a dream of mine to be the head coach here. That was my No. 1 goal coming out of college, to be the head football coach at Ashland, but I thought that had faded away.”
Tackett takes over after a 7-5 season in 2021 that included a second-round playoff exit in a 26-16 loss to East Carter. For 2022, Tackett is trying to bring back the one thing he said was the biggest part of the championship team – brotherhood.
Ashland will feature the phrase “We Not Me,” patented by a former area coach who now resides at George Rogers Clark.
“Coach (Joe) Chirico first started it a few years ago up at Paintsville, and that was the first time I had heard it,” Tackett said. “Selfishness really reared its ugly head on our team last year, and it cost us down the road. A lot of guys were starting for the first time and were trying to make a name for themselves, which is fine, but you can’t do that and sacrifice the concept of the team. Since I got the job, that is my top core value, ‘We Not Me.’”
Tackett’s first game as the Tomcats’ boss will be with a group without a tremendous amount of experience.
“We don’t have a big senior class this year,” Tackett said. “Most of our guys are underclassmen, but the seniors that we’ve got can all play. Their leadership will be invaluable as we go through the season, but we have a lot of young guys that we are really excited about, all the way down to our freshman class. We have some dandy freshmen this year. Really excited about the direction our program is headed.”
One of the biggest changes Tackett said fans will quickly notice this season is the style of play his Tomcats will use as they find any way possible to get the ball into the hands of playmakers lined up wide of the offensive line.
“Honestly, it’s probably going to be something that Putnam Stadium hasn’t seen in a while,” Tackett chuckled. “We are going to put the ball in the air. I always want to be 50-50 and be balanced as much as possible, but I wouldn’t be surprised this year if we aren’t 60-40, pass. We have really talented receivers.”
However, talented receivers are only as good as the man throwing the ball, and Tackett believes Ashland has just the right person to fill the role.
“LaBryant Strader is the front-runner right now,” Tackett said of the sophomore. “I really like his moxie and he’s poised in the pocket. He can make all the throws and he throws the 10-yard out cut. He understands the offense and it took him a couple days to learn everything. He’s a good leader and he directs the guys in the huddle and takes charge for what’s happening on the field.
“He’s also his hardest critic, too. He’s as hard on himself as we are. That’s what you want. He’s got all the intangibles; just hope he can go out and have some success early.”
Strader worked mainly on JV last season and went 2 for 5 for 11 yards in his only varsity throws. But Tackett said Strader has shown the ability to do little things that allow the offense to be productive.
“Just getting guys lined up and understanding the formations and where the ball is supposed to be going,” Tackett said of Strader. “Especially in our passing plays. He’s been able to see the field, but that’s something that he has to continue to work at, too. He has to be able to see the open receivers, and that will come with time and maturity.”
Strader’s primary target will likely be the lone returning receiver in Terell Jordan, who caught 20 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns.
“Terell Jordan is the most dynamic player we have,” Tackett said. “We will make sure he gets plenty of touches each game.”
Asher Adkins, Brandon Houston, Landon Eden and Braxton Jennings will join Jordan in the ranks of receiver. Nate Freize and Konner Messer will work at tight end.
The uncommon element for Ashland this season is the lack of a featured running back to start the year, leaving the starting job at tailback up for grabs. Tyree Clutters, Taye Thomas, Austin Nichols, Jarod Brown, Landon Himes and Jennings are competing for the top spot.
“It will probably be running back by committee,” Tackett said. “We’ve got some guys there who are going to be able to step up and make some plays for us. Braxton, Taye and Tyree are probably the front-runners.”
Returning on the line for the Tomcats are Cole Christian and Ian Justice, with Tucker Rogers expected in the starting five. Gavin Stutler, Eli Alley, Adam Frame, Owen Morris and Cash Compliment will fill the final two positions and provide depth.
With all the uncertainty on offense, the Tomcats’ defense provides familiarity, with six of the eight starting linebackers and secondary returning. Ashland’s three leading tacklers came from the linebacking corps, and all three return this season.
“Linebackers are probably our strong suit,” Tackett said. “We have three starters back at linebacker. Isaiah Ingram will be our Mike (middle) linebacker and Sawyer Edens will be our Will (weak-side). We are moving Jake Sexton up from safety to outside linebacker.”
Tackett said Ingram and Edens are the pulse of the defense.
“It’s huge, especially when you’ve got those two inside guys back,” Tackett said. “They started for us last year and led us in tackles. Isaiah has been phenomenal this preseason, with his leadership skills from the locker room to the field.”
Kahlil Vaughn, Jennings and Eden return in the secondary, with Dylan Duckwyler, Nichols, Sam Lyons and Cam Davis providing depth.
“Kahlil Vaughn and Braxton Jennings are as skilled as we’ve had as far as coverage skills,” Tackett said.
With the shift of Sexton to linebacker, Himes moved forward to defensive end and Tackett called it “a natural fit for him.” Colin Howard and Christian will start on the D-line. Tucker Rogers, Compliment, Alley, Freize, Isaiah Luckett and Nate Mills will provide depth.
Nick Parker is expected to handle the kicking duties and Houston will punt because of the options he presents.
“He’s got a good leg on him and he gives us a threat back there, being the athlete that he is,” Tackett said of Houston.