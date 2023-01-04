CANNONSBURG After Raceland played in its second state championship in program history, coach Michael Salmons wanted his final on-field postgame discussion with his team to have a theme of reflection.
The Rams fell to Pikeville on Dec. 3, but Salmons knew the disappointment would eventually fade and it would be replaced by pride and elation after what they accomplished this year. Raceland set a multitude of records in 2022, including claiming 13 wins.
“I think as time goes on, the wounds start to heal a little bit,” Salmons said. “When you start to reflect, you’re very proud of our historic season. Young kids are more resilient than adults in a lot of ways. They really respond a whole lot quicker. We have nine seniors (on the All-Area team). The seniors leave a legacy that is well written. and the guys that are returning, they have some standards to live up to. We are chasing one big prize and that’s motivation for everybody.”
Rams quarterback Logan Lundy said it took some time, but he realized what a stellar season the team produced on the field.
“Yeah, it still stings a bit, obviously,” Lundy said. “We accomplished a lot this year. As a group, looking back on it, we’ve made a lot of strides these last few years. Every day gets a little bit easier. We’ll be back. I’m very happy with what we did this year.”
Lundy and Salmons were named The Daily Independent’s All-Area Small School Football Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Lundy led a potent offense this season. The junior threw for 2,372 yards and a school-record 35 touchdown passes. He also ran for 445 yards and seven TDs.
“Quarterbacks are leaders, whether they are forced into it or they get noticed,” Salmons said, “because, like I tell everybody, you know the head coach and the quarterback, and not necessarily in that order. People may know who the others are, but on every play, you know who those two are.
“It’s his familiarity with what we are trying to do,” Salmons added. “He’s been in the program now two and half years. He has become very comfortable in his own skin. It’s his toughness and his ability to lead from the front. He’s more of an action-type leader. Once players see a quarterback who is willing to put themselves on the line, they assimilate to that guy.”
Raceland placed 15 players on the All-Area team. Lundy said the team created a bond this season.
“It’s really not my award,” Lundy said of Player of the Year notice. “It’s a team award. I have personal goals, but you never put those before your team goals. This award is for all of us. They are the ones that got me here.
“We’ve got a great group of guys, good people and great athletic football players,” he added. “I just love being part of it. I love that we have grown closer, and we have really become a family.”
The defense allowed Lundy to play with resolve every Friday night.
“I was just so confident in them this year,” Lundy said. “I know they got my back, so then I can go back out there and we can score. It just took a lot of pressure off of me. I know they will make big plays for us.”
The Rams’ Noah Davidson powered his way to an All-Area nod with 883 rushing yards and 12 trips to paydirt. He also led Raceland in tackles with 105.
The Rams placed three receivers on the team – Parker Fannin, Conner Hughes and Mason Lykins. The trio combined for 29 touchdown catches. Lykins led the way with 737 yards through the air. Fannin had 569 yards and Hughes added 517. Hughes was named the KFCA Class A, District 6 Player of the Year.
Drew Burke and Clay Coldiron earned All-Area spots on the offensive line. Ben Taylor and Christian Waugh grabbed the distinction on the defensive front.
Taylor had 63 tackles and three sacks. Waugh recorded 41 tackles and four sacks.
Cam Bell, Jaxon Heighton and Brayden Webb put up big numbers from their linebacker position. Bell led the team in sacks with 4.5 and wrapped up his season with 79 tackles. Webb was second on the team with 88 tackles and Heighton was next on the list with 81.
Jules Farrow led the Rams with five interceptions and resides in the All-Area defensive backfield.
Rams receiver, cornerback and kick returner Landyn Newman was voted all-purpose player. He had 25 tackles and two interceptions and caught 20 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns.
Peyton Ison was one of two All-Area kickers. The senior made 65 of his 79 PAT attempts and sent four of his five field goal tries through the uprights.
Lawrence County had the next highest player total on the All-Area team with 10. Fleming County and Russell were represented with seven players on the team each.
Lawrence County’s Talan Pollock and Fleming County’s Nate Ruark joined Paintsville’s AJ James at quarterback.
Pollock completed 50% of his passes for the Bulldogs. He threw for 665 yards and five touchdowns. He also amassed 414 yards on the ground and seven scores.
Ruark threw for 1,402 yards and 16 TD passes for the seven-win Panthers. James collected 1,660 passing yards and 17 TDs as the Tigers’ signal-caller.
Dylan Ferguson led Lawrence County on the ground. He joins an All-Area running group that consists of West Carter’s Cole Crampton, Lewis County’s Austin Howard, Paintsville’s Harris Phelps, Russell’s Colby Rock and Fleming County’s Austin Trent.
Ferguson used his physical running style to post 1,160 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Crampton guided the Comets running attack with 1,009 yards and 11 trips to the end zone.
Howard was a main contributor to the Lions’ winning season in 2022. He compiled 1,394 rushing yards and 17 TDs.
Phelps recorded another 1,000-yard rushing season to conclude a stellar career at Paintsville. He finished with 1,527 yards and 18 TDs.
Trent ended his junior campaign with 1,788 yards and 19 TDs. Rock was solid with 616 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Fleming County’s Landon Johnson, Lewis County’s Trey Gerike, Russell’s Carson Patrick and Paintsville’s Grayson Peters rounded out the All-Area receiving corps.
Johnson caught 36 balls for 728 yards and eight touchdowns for the Panthers. Patrick concluded the season with 839 receiving yards on 50 catches and four TDs.
Gerike collected 13 touchdowns and 491 yards. Peters had 186 yards and two scores.
The remaining All-Area offensive linemen are Fleming County’s Dylan DeAtley, Russell’s Tyler Hill, Bath County’s Diego McCowan, Lawrence County’s Blake Prater and Lewis County’s Jentry Thompson.
The defensive front includes Lawrence County’s Gabe Parker, Abner Collinsworth and Will McDavid. Fleming County’s Isaac Frye and Aiden Johnson, Russell’s Matt Haggard and Paintsville’s Pax Ramey complete the list.
The trio of Parker, Collinsworth and McDavid helped limit Bulldogs opponents to 18 points a game during the season.
Frye accumulated 91 tackles and led the Panthers in sacks with six. Hill collected 36 tackles and Haggard added 24 for the Red Devils.
McCowan had 49 tackles for the Wildcats. Thompson supplied 56 for the Lions and Ramey added 55 for the Tigers.
The All-Area linebacker group is Lawrence County’s Caden Ball and Cody Crum, West Carter’s Connor Greene, Paintsville’s Cain Grim, Fleming County’s Kaleb McIntyre and Russell’s Ethan Oborne.
Crum and Ball each forced fumbles from their defensive position. Crum also scored eight times at running back.
Grim led the Tigers in tackles with 112. Oborne recorded 54 tackles and three sacks. McIntyre had 70 tackles and Greene gathered 67.
Paintsville’s Austin Allen (57 tackles), West Carter’s Dwaylon Dean (48 tackles), Lawrence County’s Kaden Gillispie (three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, one defensive TD), Fleming County’s Caleb Igo (44 tackles, one sack), Fairview’s Austin Miller (68 tackles and one interception) and Russell’s Austin Pike (28 tackles, two interceptions) compose the defensive backs.
Russell’s Nathan Totten took home the All-Area punter distinction. The senior also connected on 24 of 25 of his PAT attempts and made five of nine field goal tries. Totten had an interception and a touchdown for the Red Devils defense.
Logan Southers shared All-Area kicker honors with Ison. He made 36 of his 37 kicks after the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.
Coaches’ votes compiled the All-Area team. Player and Coach of the Year were determined by The Daily Independent sports staff.
2022 The Daily Independent All-Area Small School Football Team
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS
AJ James (Paintsville)
Logan Lundy (Raceland)
Talan Pollock (Lawrence County)
Nate Ruark (Fleming County)
RUNNING BACKS
Cole Crampton (West Carter)
Dylan Ferguson (Lawrence County)
Austin Howard (Lewis County)
Harris Phelps (Paintsville)
Colby Rock (Russell)
Austin Trent (Fleming County)
Noah Wallace (Raceland)
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Parker Fannin (Raceland)
Trey Gerike (Lewis County)
Conner Hughes (Raceland)
Landon Johnson (Fleming County)
Mason Lykins (Raceland)
Carson Patrick (Russell)
Grayson Peters (Paintsville)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Drew Burke (Raceland)
Clay Coldiron (Raceland)
Dylan DeAtley (Fleming County)
Tyler Hill (Russell)
Aiden Johnson (Fleming County)
Diego McCowan (Bath County)
Blake Prater (Lawrence County)
Jentry Thompson (Lewis County)
KICKERS
Peyton Ison (Raceland)
Logan Southers (Lawrence County)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Gabe Parker (Lawrence County)
Abner Collinsworth (Lawrence County)
Isaac Frye (Fleming County)
Matt Haggard (Russell)
Aiden Johnson (Fleming County)
Will McDavid (Lawrence County)
Pax Ramey (Paintsville)
Ben Taylor (Raceland)
Christian Waugh (Raceland)
LINEBACKERS
Caden Ball (Lawrence County)
Cam Bell (Raceland)
Cody Crum (Lawrence County)
Connor Greene (West Carter)
Cain Grim (Paintsville)
Jaxon Heighton (Raceland)
Kaleb McIntyre (Fleming County)
Ethan Oborne (Russell)
Brayden Webb (Raceland)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Austin Allen (Paintsville)
Dwaylon Dean (West Carter)
Jules Farrow (Raceland)
Kaden Gillispie (Lawrence County)
Caleb Igo (Fleming County)
Austin Miller (Fairview)
Austin Pike (Russell)
PUNTER
Nathan Totten (Russell)
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYER
Landyn Newman (Raceland)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Logan Lundy (Raceland)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Michael Salmons (Raceland)
HONORABLE MENTION
Justin Allen (Fleming County), Lawson Baisden (Lawrence County), Zaine Barbee (Fleming County), Ethan Bledsoe (West Carter), Isaac Browning (Raceland), Derek Butcher (Bath County), Luis Chicko (Lawrence County), Jake Derifield (Lawrence County), AJ Farrow (Fleming County), Connor Fugate (Paintsville), David Harless (Russell), Jordan Harn (Fleming County), Cameron Harper (Fairview), Jeremy Harper (Fairview), Jackson Kidwell (West Carter), Xavien Kouns (Fairview), Trace Longstreth (Lawrence County), Ryan Marcum (Lawrence County), Tyler Miller (Fleming County), Hoss Morgan (Fleming County), Ethan Pack (Russell), Jonah Porter (Paintsville), Logan Ratliff (Lawrence County), Hunter Reffitt (West Carter), Andre Richardson-Crews (Russell), Makai Strickland (Lawrence County), Caden Thomas (Fairview), Dylan Whitt (Lawrence County), Reese Winters (Raceland).